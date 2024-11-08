 Skip to main content
Save 35% off the popular Philips Sonicare One Toothbrush

Philips One by Sonicare electric toothbrush
Philips

For one of the best electric toothbrush deals, head to Amazon, which has an awesome discount on the Philips Sonicare One toothbrush. Usually priced at $40, it’s down to $26 with an extra $5 off at checkout when you apply the coupon that’s included. $21 for better oral health? That’s a hard one to beat. It’s also incredibly portable so you can easily take it on your travels, saving you from needing to buy a separate device. Here’s all you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Philips Sonicare One toothbrush

It should be clear to all that an electric toothbrush is absolutely worth it. Even more so given how cheap the Philips Sonicare One toothbrush is. A huge step up from manual brushing, the Philips Sonicare One toothbrush provides micro vibrations within its tapered bristles so your teeth are gently polished and cleaned leading to better oral health and a brighter smile too.

The Philips Sonicare One toothbrush includes a two minute SmarTimer and Quadpacer to help you clean your teeth for the relevant amount of time to get the best results. It’s important to know how to use an electric toothbrush properly. The Philips Sonicare One toothbrush also comes with a sleek travel case, so it’s easy to store while you travel, all without worrying about it damaging anything else in your bag.

A single charge via the USB charger lasts 30 days, so you’re all set for a long time, and the type of charger means you’re unlikely to need to carry anything different than you’d normally need for your technology. Basically, the Philips Sonicare One is all about simplicity and it does a great job of making your life easier, all with cleaner teeth.

Small and portable yet highly effective, the Philips Sonicare One toothbrush is perfect for your travels and using at home. It normally costs $40, but right now it’s down to $26 at Amazon with an extra $5 taken off at checkout when you apply the coupon on the Amazon site. $21 for a great electric toothbrush is a fantastic deal. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

