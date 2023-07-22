 Skip to main content
The absolute best sauna for home use

We absolutely love our sauna pick for use in your home

Sarah Joseph
By
Lisa-S/Shutterstock

Indulging in the soothing warmth of a sauna within your own home is an experience like no other. If you want to escape the public gym sauna, purchasing a sauna for home use can be a great solution. But how do you know which one to choose?

Whether you desire a spacious infrared oasis or a portable sanctuary, we have curated a selection of top contenders that will elevate your sauna experience to unprecedented levels. There are so many options out there, but never fear — here are the absolute best saunas for home use.

Blue Wave Infrared Sauna
Blue Wave

Our top pick: Blue Wave Sirona 3-Person Hemlock Infrared Sauna

By far, Blue Wave takes the crown with their 2-4 person models. When it comes to infrared saunas, this company effortlessly rises above the competition. Just check out their Sirona 3-person Hemlock Infrared Sauna to see what I mean — their saunas boast a sleek and contemporary design coupled with cutting-edge technology.

Blue Wave’s saunas offer the integration of engineered wood exterior panels laminated to “A” Grade hemlock or cedar wood, ensuring exceptional heat retention within the inner cabin. The stylish cabin design features an easy-clasp assembly system, safety glass, and heavy-duty door hinges, which guarantees durability for years to come.

Moreover, the Sirona sauna comes equipped with commercial-grade heating panels, a state-of-the-art Bluetooth touchscreen control pad, high-performance speakers, interior lighting, chromotherapy, and ceiling accent lighting.

Dynamic Sauna
Dynamic Sauna

Other great sauna picks

Dynamic Sauna Barcelona – 1-2 Person Low EMF FAR Infrared Sauna

Dynamic Saunas presents an excellent option for sauna enthusiasts seeking a seamless setup process and immersive audio experience. With a range of Infrared saunas like the Barcelona, they cater to different needs and preferences. The Barcelona’s 1-2 person capacity provides ample space for a tranquil, cozy retreat.

Emphasizing convenience, Dynamic Saunas incorporates a music system with Bluetooth capability and dynamic speakers, allowing you to create a personalized auditory oasis. The sauna features a clasp-together assembly, carbon heating elements, a tempered glass door, an interior reading/chromotherapy lighting system, and a roof vent to ensure optimal comfort.

Serene Life Sauna

Serene Life Portable Steam Sauna

For those seeking a more affordable option, the Serene Life portable sauna is an exceptional choice. Designed for individuals who travel frequently or have limited space, the Portable Steam Sauna offers a compact and convenient solution. Setting up and tearing down is a breeze, allowing you to create your personal spa-like experience wherever you go.

The features of this portable sauna include an easy-access sit-in sauna design, a compact spa size perfect for in-home use, and detoxifying infrared heated body therapy. It comes equipped with a high-powered heating element and a foldable chair for comfortable seating.

Without question, Blue Wave takes the crown for best saunas for home use, but the options from Dynamic Saunas and Serene Life are also great picks. With one of these top-tier saunas, you can finally ditch the gym sauna and relax in the comfort of your own home.

