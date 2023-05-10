These benefits of home saunas will blow your mind

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Do you struggle to find time for relaxation? If so, a home sauna might just be the perfect addition to your wellness routine. Not only can a home sauna provide a luxurious and rejuvenating space for you to unwind, but it can also offer a multitude of health benefits that can help you feel better both physically and mentally.

One of the biggest home sauna benefits is the convenience factor. No more packing a gym bag, driving to the gym, waiting for a turn in the sauna, and then growing cold while you rush back home. With a home sauna, you can simply step into your own personal oasis whenever you want, without having to deal with the hassle of sharing a public sauna with sweaty strangers.

That said, convenience is just the tip of the iceberg! In fact, studies have shown that regular sauna use can have a range of positive effects on your health. Let’s ditch the communal sweat fest of the gym sauna and explore the benefits of creating your ideal one at home.

What is a home sauna, and how does it work?

There are three kinds of saunas: infrared, or traditional options, such as electric and wood-burning types. Both traditional types involve heating special stones using a wood or electric furnace. When water is thrown on top of the rocks, it evaporates and creates a large, hazy cloud of steam.

In many Nordic countries, such as Finland, a daily sauna is as essential as taking a shower. That’s why most homes in Finland have a home sauna attached to the main bathroom! People usually take their saunas in the morning or in the evening, and saunas are a huge part of why Finland is ranked as one of the happiest countries in the world.

Brace yourself for a steamy journey to a healthier you as we explore the top seven advantages of incorporating a daily home sauna into your wellness routine.

Benefits of home saunas

Daily saunas help you de-stress

Lowering your cortisol levels is one of the primary ways in which saunas help to reduce stress. Cortisol is a hormone that is released in response to stress, and high levels of cortisol are associated with a range of negative health outcomes, including anxiety and depression.

Saunas lower this harmful hormone through the heat and steam, which has a calming effect on the body. In such a wet environment, you are also forced to leave your phone and any other distractions behind, giving you the space and time to relax, unplug, meditate, or simply unwind from a tough day.

Daily use improves your circulation

Saunas are often considered first aid for a lot of circulation-related health issues. The heat from the sauna helps increase circulation in a couple of ways.

First, when you’re in the sauna, your body temperature rises. This causes your blood vessels to dilate, which allows more blood to flow through your veins. Secondly, your heart rate picks up, which pumps the blood more efficiently through your circulatory system. If you feel extra refreshed after a sauna, this is probably why.

Eliminate harmful toxins with a daily sauna

Sweating is one of the biggest ways our bodies eliminate toxins. When you sweat in the sauna, your body finally gets the chance to eliminate all sorts of harmful substances, including heavy metals like lead and mercury, or even pesticides. Additionally, daily sauna use stimulates the liver and kidneys, which are the body’s primary organs for detoxification.

That said, be careful not to overdo it! Start out small with shorter sessions, and always drink a couple glasses of water before and afterward to rehydrate. If you ever feel light-headed or sleepy, that’s a definite sign that you’ve gone too far. Sit or lie down somewhere with cool air until your head clears completely.

Steam from the sauna promotes skin health

Steam machines are a huge trend in the skin health industry, and it’s for good reason. Steam helps open up your pores, which increases your circulation and provides much-needed nutrients to your skin for cell growth and regeneration. If that’s what a little hand steamer can do, think about what a glow-up you’ll have with a home sauna!

Get ready to shine, because a sauna can give you that fresh, radiant glow you’ve always dreamed of. And it’s not just your face that will benefit. Daily home saunas are a game changer for your skin’s overall texture and appearance, leaving you looking bright, smooth, and oh-so-healthy.

Regular use enhances your immune system

Picture this: Your body is like a fortress, constantly battling against invading armies of bacteria, viruses, and other harmful substances. And the key to winning that battle? White blood cells.

These powerful little soldiers are your body’s first line of defense against infections and illnesses, identifying and attacking foreign invaders with laser-like precision. And guess what? Regular sauna use can help boost the production of these amazing cells, giving your immune system an extra edge in the fight against germs and other nasties.

Enhanced recovery after exercise or injury

If you’re tired of dealing with post-workout soreness and discomfort, we’ve got some great news for you: The sauna is your new secret weapon.

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just someone who wants to feel better after a tough workout, a home sauna is a must-have addition to your wellness routine. The steam and heat help you release three times as many endorphins (aka the feel-good hormones), which can work wonders to reduce muscle soreness and alleviate pain and discomfort after vigorous exercise or even an injury.

Just imagine the feeling of sinking into the warmth of your sauna after a tough home workout, letting the heat soothe your muscles and calm your mind. It’s like a mini vacation.

A daily sauna improves sleep

If you’re someone who struggles to get a good night’s sleep, a sauna may be just what you need to finally catch some Z’s. Having access to a home sauna means you can take one just before bed. Not only will you already be so relaxed that you don’t need Twitter to fall asleep, but you’ll still be warm and toasty by the time you tuck yourself in.

For an extra challenge, try not to touch your phone between the sauna and bed!

Final takeaways

While regularly using a home sauna provides many unique benefits, it’s worth noting that this is not an appropriate treatment for people with certain medical conditions. It’s always a good idea to check with your healthcare provider before starting a home sauna routine, especially if you have underlying health issues.

