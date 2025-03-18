 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

7 weight bench exercises to build muscle with minimal equipment

Bulgarian split squats, decline push-ups, and more

By
Adobe Shirtless man kneeling on bench in gym doing tricep kickbacks exercise weight dumbbell
Gorgev / Shutterstock

Do you only have access to a weight bench, either in your home gym or at a commercial gym, and are looking to get in an effective full-body workout? It certainly is possible! As a personal trainer, many clients I work with have access to minimal equipment, but this doesn’t mean they still can’t see progress with their muscle growth; it’s all about being creative.

Keep reading to discover what seven weight bench exercises you should give a try to feel the burn in both your upper and lower body and get a good sweat on!

Recommended Videos

Are weight bench exercises enough for a good workout?

Weight bench.
MarekPhotoDesign.com / Adobe Stock

Yes, you can get an effective workout using only weight bench exercises. A bench is pretty versatile, as it allows you to train your entire body with movements like single-leg lunges, incline and decline push-ups, chest presses, and triceps dips. You can expand your exercise options further by adjusting the angle of the bench as well.

Related

Adding tempo variations, pauses, and slow eccentrics increases difficulty without needing extra equipment or heavier weights. A well-structured routine can allow you to build strength, endurance, and stability while improving overall fitness. For best results, maintain consistency, challenge yourself with progressive overload, and complement your workouts with proper nutrition and recovery strategies to maximize muscle development.

What other equipment do you need with a weight bench?

man holding dumbbell arms down by side close up dumbbell shrug
Andres Ayrton / Pexels

Luckily, a weight bench alone allows for effective bodyweight exercises like step-ups, dips, and incline push-ups, so if that is all you have access to, that is perfectly fine. However, adding equipment like dumbbells or a barbell can significantly enhance your workouts.

Dumbbells enable exercises such as bench presses, rows, and step-ups with added resistance, promoting muscle growth and strength. A barbell allows for heavier lifts like bench presses and hip thrusts, further increasing intensity. If you have resistance bands, they can add variety and contribute to dynamic warm-up movements.

While bodyweight exercises alone are beneficial, go ahead and use any additional weights you have access to if you want to get results in a more efficient manner.

7 weight bench exercises for a complete workout

man on red wright bench lifting weights
Slatan / Canva Pro

Weighted step-ups

Instructions:

  1. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and stand in front of the bench.
  2. Step onto the bench with one foot, pressing through your heel.
  3. Bring the other foot up to stand on top of the bench.
  4. Slowly lower back down and repeat on the other side.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10 reps per leg

Bulgarian split squats

Instructions:

  1. Stand a few feet in front of the bench, facing away.
  2. Place one foot on the bench behind you, balancing on one leg.
  3. Bend your front knee, lowering your back knee toward the ground until both form a 90-degree angle.
  4. Press through your front heel to return to standing.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 8-12 reps per leg

Box squats

Instructions:

  1. Stand in front of the bench with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand by your shoulders.
  2. Bend your knees to lower into a squat until you sit on the bench.
  3. Push through your heels to return to standing.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Tricep dips

Instructions:

  1. Sit on the bench, placing your hands next to your hips with your fingers pointing forward.
  2. Extend your legs forward and lower your body toward the floor by bending your elbows.
  3. Push back up until your arms are fully extended before repeating the movement.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Decline push-ups

Instructions:

  1. Place your feet on the bench and your hands on the floor with your arms fully extended. Your body should form a straight line.
  2. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the ground.
  3. Push back up to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Dumbbell chest press

Instructions:

  1. Lie on the bench, holding the dumbbells above your chest with your arms extended and your feet planted firmly on the floor.
  2. Lower the weights slowly until the elbows are at 90 degrees.
  3. Press them back up, squeezing your chest to complete one rep.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Bent-over rows

Instructions:

  1. Place one knee and hand on the bench for support, holding a dumbbell in the other hand. Be sure to keep your back straight.
  2. Pull the dumbbell toward your waist, keeping your elbow close.
  3. Lower it back down with control.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 8-12 reps per side

How often should you do weight bench exercises?

bench dips man training woman on bench in gym
Mralpha / Pexels

Weight bench exercises can be done three to five times per week, depending on your goals and recovery. When it comes to building muscle, an NIH study states that “the current body of evidence indicates that frequencies of training twice a week promote superior hypertrophic outcomes to once a week.” Therefore, aim to train each muscle group two to three times per week with adequate rest in between sessions.

Full-body workouts can be done three times per week, while split routines allow for more frequent training. Listen to your body, prioritize recovery, and adjust the intensity to avoid overtraining and prevent injury.

Tips for optimizing your muscle gains

Man in gym with shorts doing Bulgarian split squat exercise in gym
Prostock Studio / Adobe Stock

To optimize your muscle gains, consider implementing the following tips:

  • Focus on progressive overload by gradually increasing weight, reps, or intensity over time.
  • Prioritize compound movements like bench presses, dips, and step-ups to target multiple muscles efficiently.
  • Maintain proper form to prevent injury and maximize effectiveness.
  • Train each muscle group at least twice per week while still allowing for recovery time.
  • Consume enough protein and calories to fuel your body and support muscle growth.
  • Stay consistent, track your progress, and adjust your routine as needed.
  • Get seven to nine hours of sleep every night and properly hydrate to aid recovery.
  • Vary exercises, tempos, and angles to challenge your muscles in new ways and prevent plateaus in your training.

Frequently asked questions

Man doing skull crushers with an EZ curl barbell on bench gym
Susan Law Cain / Shutterstock

Can you lose weight with a weight bench?

Yes, you can lose weight with a weight bench by incorporating strength training exercises that build muscle and boost metabolism. Exercises like bench presses, step-ups, and Bulgarian split squats can increase calorie burn. However, to see fat loss results, you must also be eating in a calorie deficit.

Can you work out with just a bench?

Yes, you can get a full-body workout using just a bench. There are many upper-body and lower-body movements that don’t require additional equipment and will allow you to improve muscle size and endurance with consistency.

How do you build muscle with a weight bench?

To build muscle with a weight bench, perform exercises like bench presses, step-ups, Bulgarian split squats, and dips. Use progressive overload by increasing weight, reps, or intensity over time, and focus on proper form and controlled movements. If you pair strength training with adequate protein intake, this can optimize muscle growth.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Can exercising before surgery improve recovery and risks? New research
Can you lower your risk of complications by being more physically active in the weeks leading up to surgery?
Man doing surrender squats exercise lunge position

Previous research highlights how being more physically active can improve surgical outcomes. The process of optimizing nutrition and exercise to help you actively prepare for an upcoming procedure is medically recognized as ‘prehabilitation.’ Prior to surgery, surgeons tell their patients to eat healthier and continue trying to live a healthier lifestyle.

Recently, researchers explored the effects of prehabilitation and whether eating right and exercising before surgery could improve surgical results. The duration, intensity, and type of exercise you’re able to do leading up to a surgery depends on the type of surgery, your physical health, and other factors. Senior scientist and lead researcher from this recent study, Dr. Daniel McIsaac, shared the benefits of prehabilitation and that it’s always a good idea to ask your doctor. Let’s look at the research.
The study

Read more
Resistance bands are the best way to stay in shape while traveling — here’s why
Learn the many benefits of using resistance bands
Shutterstock shirtless man wearing shorts outside doing tricep kickbacks exercise with resistance band

Are you excited about your next vacation but worried about messing up your workout routine? While a single vacation won’t ruin the results you have already worked so hard to achieve, I understand the feeling. As a trainer, I always encourage my clients to add resistance bands to their packing lists so they can stay on track.

Keep reading to learn about the many benefits of using resistance bands and why they are the secret to maintaining your workout routine while traveling!
What are resistance bands?

Read more
What to consider when buying running shoes for the best results
Discover 5 factors you need to take into consideration
Person in black sneakers walking on the street

As an exercise enthusiast, I love to get in a couple of runs per week, and I have noticed that what shoes I wear really make a difference. What you wear goes a long way in determining your performance. While some runners may not pay attention to their shoes and still thrive, it’s generally advisable to get in the right shoes. But why?

The right footwear will cushion your feet properly, making you feel more comfortable while running. In addition to comfort, the right running shoes can reduce your risk of sustaining injuries and keep your feet stable.

Read more