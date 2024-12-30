 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

If meeting your daily protein intake is a challenge, you’re not alone—new survey

How much daily protein is required to build muscle?

By
Male athlete drinking protein shake while sitting in gym.
Westend61 / Adobe Stock

Your body is consistently breaking down muscle proteins and rebuilding them, so consuming more protein than your body is able to break down is necessary for muscle growth. Getting enough protein helps strengthen and repair muscle fibers and promotes muscle mass and strength. Bodybuilders increase their protein consumption in the bulking phase. While most people know that sufficient protein intake helps build muscle, many people feel like they aren’t getting enough. Trying to meet the daily protein intake can be a headache, and a new survey shows you’re not alone if you feel that way. Let’s look at the new data, the general recommended daily protein intake, and how much protein you really need to build muscle.

New data

Man drinking a protein shake
Jimmy Elizarraras / Pexels

Nearly 50% of people expressed that meeting their daily protein intake goals feels like a full-time job, according to a recent fitness survey from sports nutrition brand Dymatize and Talker Research. 28% reported that obtaining sufficient protein is a major challenge when staying fit. With 41% struggling to muster up the energy for their workouts, it’s no surprise that getting enough protein presents yet another hassle.

Recommended Videos

What’s the recommended daily protein intake?

Cutting board with cooked steak, fried eggs, beans, vegetables
Roman Odintsov / Pexels

The recommended daily protein intake for the average adult is between 0.8 and 1 gram of protein for each kilogram of body weight per day. For example, if you weigh 170 pounds or about 77 kilograms, the formula would be:

77 x 0.8 = 61.6 grams of protein per day.

Related

Protein needs vary depending on individual factors like your age, muscle mass, weight loss goals, and activity level. If you’re trying to build more muscle, you’ll need more. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also has a Daily Recommended Intake Calculator to determine your daily nutrient recommendations. 

You can find good protein sources for a balanced diet, including chicken, eggs, and Greek yogurt. Protein plays a crucial role in making your hair, connective tissue, blood, enzymes, antibodies, and more. 

How much daily protein do you need for muscle growth?

Shirtless muscular man muscle in the gym
Hamid Tajik / Pexels

The right amount of protein for muscle growth depends on your activity level, weight, and other factors. Eating too much poses risks, such as taxing the kidneys. If you’re unsure about the right amount of protein for you, it’s best to consult your healthcare provider.

According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the American College of Sports Medicine, the recommended daily amount for endurance and strength athletes and more physically active individuals is 1.2 to 2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. 

To ramp up muscle growth, it’s recommended that athletes take in 0.2 to 0.3 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight no more than two hours following exercise. More physically active people usually require more protein to support their training program and promote muscle growth.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Will you exercise more if you stick to what you enjoy? New study dives in
Are you more likely to put the effort in if you have more control over the exercise intensity?
Man on treadmill with sleeveless shirt in gym

Maybe you’re a runner who loves feeling the breeze on your cheeks while zooming through the trail or city streets. Maybe pumping iron and feeling your muscles swell is your thing, or practicing yoga, going swimming, or powering through a high-intensity interval training class. We favor different types of exercise at varying intensities, and all of these different types have benefits. Exercising is part of a healthy lifestyle. One question that comes to mind is whether you will exercise more if you stick to what you enjoy. Are you more likely to put the effort in when it’s something you tend to like more or if you have control over the exercise or the intensity? Recently, researchers set out to find some answers.
The study

In a study published in the International Journal of Behavioural Nutrition and Physical Activity, the researchers wanted to determine if participants trained more frequently when they were allowed to self-regulate their exercise intensity according to their own preferences and tolerance. They wanted to know how to motivate people to exercise more and suggested that educating them on the health benefits of exercise isn’t enough to get people to take action and get moving.

Read more
Is too much protein bad for you? The facts about your daily intake
Discover the range you should fall in
Meat kabobs

A high-protein diet can dramatically improve your life, helping you lose weight, build muscle, and feel more satisfied after a meal. But some people are starting to get worried. Is it possible to have too much protein? What side effects might that cause?

In this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about protein, including how much you should have, how much is too much, and what can happen when you eat too much. Let’s dive in and learn the facts about protein.
What is protein?

Read more
How many push-ups can you power through in one go? New expert guidelines are in
The push-up is a superior benchmark of physical fitness.
Man doing pushups at a gym

Push-ups are convenient because they don’t require any equipment or a gym membership. They’re also an effective bodyweight exercise for maximizing your upper body power. Push-ups are a superior benchmark of physical fitness. New expert guidelines from the Mayo Clinic reveal the total number of push-ups the average person should be able to power through. There seem to be mixed responses surrounding these new guidelines, and survey results reveal that 53.8% of adults in the United States can’t perform more than ten consecutive push-ups. Only 17.4% report being able to perform between six and ten in a row. Let’s look at the new guidelines, the benefits of push-ups, and the best variations to optimize your fitness.
New guidelines

The Mayo Clinic revealed a target number of push-up counts to strive for.

Read more