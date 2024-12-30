If meeting your daily protein intake is a challenge, you’re not alone—new survey

Table of Contents Table of Contents New data What’s the recommended daily protein intake? How much daily protein do you need for muscle growth?

Your body is consistently breaking down muscle proteins and rebuilding them, so consuming more protein than your body is able to break down is necessary for muscle growth. Getting enough protein helps strengthen and repair muscle fibers and promotes muscle mass and strength. Bodybuilders increase their protein consumption in the bulking phase. While most people know that sufficient protein intake helps build muscle, many people feel like they aren’t getting enough. Trying to meet the daily protein intake can be a headache, and a new survey shows you’re not alone if you feel that way. Let’s look at the new data, the general recommended daily protein intake, and how much protein you really need to build muscle.

New data

Nearly 50% of people expressed that meeting their daily protein intake goals feels like a full-time job, according to a recent fitness survey from sports nutrition brand Dymatize and Talker Research. 28% reported that obtaining sufficient protein is a major challenge when staying fit. With 41% struggling to muster up the energy for their workouts, it’s no surprise that getting enough protein presents yet another hassle.

What’s the recommended daily protein intake?

The recommended daily protein intake for the average adult is between 0.8 and 1 gram of protein for each kilogram of body weight per day. For example, if you weigh 170 pounds or about 77 kilograms, the formula would be:

77 x 0.8 = 61.6 grams of protein per day.

Protein needs vary depending on individual factors like your age, muscle mass, weight loss goals, and activity level. If you’re trying to build more muscle, you’ll need more. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also has a Daily Recommended Intake Calculator to determine your daily nutrient recommendations.

You can find good protein sources for a balanced diet, including chicken, eggs, and Greek yogurt. Protein plays a crucial role in making your hair, connective tissue, blood, enzymes, antibodies, and more.

How much daily protein do you need for muscle growth?

The right amount of protein for muscle growth depends on your activity level, weight, and other factors. Eating too much poses risks, such as taxing the kidneys. If you’re unsure about the right amount of protein for you, it’s best to consult your healthcare provider.

According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the American College of Sports Medicine, the recommended daily amount for endurance and strength athletes and more physically active individuals is 1.2 to 2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

To ramp up muscle growth, it’s recommended that athletes take in 0.2 to 0.3 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight no more than two hours following exercise. More physically active people usually require more protein to support their training program and promote muscle growth.