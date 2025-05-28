 Skip to main content
New report: Why you should double-check your favorite influencer’s nutrition tips

Always remember - popularity doesn't necessarily equate credibility

By
Man with headphones on looking at his phone
A new report from Rooted Research urges the public to be cautious when taking nutrition advice from influencers. As online platforms continue to blur the lines between expertise and popularity, the report highlights a growing concern: the widespread distribution of misleading or outright false health information.

With access to such big audiences, unqualified influencers are able to reshape public understanding of diet and health, and not always for the better. Keep reading to learn more!

The rise of unqualified influencers

A cell phone being held in a hand in front of a laptop.
Social media has given rise to a new breed of wellness gurus, many of whom lack formal education in nutrition or health sciences. Instead, they rely on personal anecdotes, trending diets, or brand partnerships to build authority. According to the report, “Research identified 53 super-spreaders of nutrition misinformation whose accounts collectively reach over 24 million followers. Although only a few had formal nutrition or medical credentials, many positioned themselves as doctors.”

This trend is especially concerning given the increasing reach of these influencers. With millions of followers and high levels of trust from their audiences, their posts often go unchecked, spreading quickly and widely.

What is the impact on public health?

Woman with hands pushed out, refusing to eat white bread slice on chopping board
Misinformation about nutrition isn’t just annoying — it can be dangerous. While fad diets have always been around, some popular diet advice being spread through social media platforms has led to nutrient deficiencies, disordered eating, and increased anxiety around food. Vulnerable groups, including teenagers and individuals with chronic health conditions, are especially at risk.

Calls for action

A person with a doctor
Experts are now urging platforms to implement stricter guidelines and verification processes for health-related content. It is also recommended that users practice more digital literacy and seek advice from credentialed professionals as needed.

While influencer culture isn’t going away, this report serves as a critical reminder: popularity doesn’t equal credibility when it comes to your health.

