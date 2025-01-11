Are your iron levels holding you back from optimizing your fitness?

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is iron? How does iron reboot your performance? What are the signs of iron deficiency? How to improve your iron levels

Just because you’re putting in all the hours and pumping through all the reps doesn’t mean you’re getting the best possible results. Certain things can hold you back from achieving your full fitness potential, and one of them is your iron levels. While creatine and protein get all the glory, iron could really give your workouts a much-needed boost. Let’s look at the benefits of iron, how to tell if you have a deficiency, and what to do about it.

What is iron?

Iron is a key mineral that’s necessary for growth, development, and other bodily functions. It helps carry oxygen through your body because it’s a component of hemoglobin — the protein in red blood cells. Iron is involved in many processes, including:

Energy production

Muscle function

Your immune system

Bone marrow health

Organ function

The production of certain hormones

How does iron reboot your performance?

Your iron levels affect how tired and fatigued you feel every day, especially when you’re pumping iron, pun intended. If you lack this key nutrient, you might feel too tired to workout, and by the time that strength training sesh rolls around, you’re too spent to conquer it.

Since iron affects everything from your brain function and memory to your immune health, it makes sense that your workouts might suffer if you’re lacking. Iron is a mineral that’s a natural energy supplier worth considering if your workouts are feeling sluggish.

One interesting study showed that iron insufficiency can negatively impact sports performance, and that iron is necessary for energy metabolism and transporting oxygen for endurance athletes. The study revealed that iron helps athletes prevent an increased heart rate, exhaustion, and shortness of breath during exercise.

What are the signs of iron deficiency?

Here are the signs of iron deficiency to look out for:

Fatigue

Pale skin

Shortness of breath

Headaches

Dizziness

General weakness

Unexplained weight gain

Brittle nails

Itchy rash

Red or purple dots on the skin

It’s also possible to not really feel any symptoms of low iron until the deficiency becomes more severe.

You can ask a doctor to check your iron levels with a blood test. You can also get at-home ferritin tests. Ferritin is the blood protein that stores iron in your body.

How to improve your iron levels

There’s a correlation between your fitness level and your iron levels, so it’s worth paying attention to. If you know you’re probably not consuming enough iron-rich natural foods in your diet, that’s the first place to start before considering iron supplements. Foods high in iron include:

Shellfish

Spinach

Liver

Red meat

Adding vitamin C-rich foods like cherries, red and yellow peppers, and broccoli can help you better absorb iron. Most fitness professionals recommend taking iron supplements when needed and trying to boost iron consumption in your diet.

Taking iron when you’re not deficient can be problematic, so if you’re concerned about your diet or iron levels, it’s always best to consult with your healthcare provider. Some people have low iron levels due to malabsorption in the gut, bowel conditions, and other medical reasons.