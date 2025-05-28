 Skip to main content
Should you lift weights before or after cardio to maximize gains? New study

Should you run first or pick up those dumbbells? What does the latest research show?

By
man lifting weights dumbbells woman training
RDNE / Pexels

We all have our preferences, but many fitness enthusiasts prefer to do cardio before strength training. While lots of people like to get their blood circulating with cardio first, others prefer to get started on the weights or machines. Does it matter? Which is best when it comes to losing fat while gaining strength? While many are still recommending that you do what feels best for you, others are touting the research on the benefits of doing weight training first. Recently, researchers explored whether weight training before hitting the treadmill is more efficient for fat reduction and improving strength. 

The research

man running on treadmill
Julia Larson / Pexels

In a study published in the Journal of Exercise Science and Fitness, researchers investigated the effects of concurrent training on fat loss, muscle strength, body composition, and physical activity levels. Concurrent training refers to workout sessions that incorporate both cardio and weightlifting exercises. The 12-week study involved 46 men who were obese and categorized into three groups:

  1. The CRE group performed resistance training before endurance training. 
  2. The CER group performed endurance training before resistance training.
  3. The control group didn’t do any exercise.
The CRE and CER groups completed three one-hour exercise sessions every week.

The results

man lifting weights
Franco Monsalvo / Pexels

Here are the interesting results:

  • As expected, there were no changes in the control group who didn’t do any exercise.
  • Both the CRE and CER groups experienced improvements in the following health markers: body composition, muscle strength, physical activity, VO2 max, and bone density.
  • The CRE group, which started their exercise sessions with resistance training, showed significant improvements in muscular, maximum, and explosive strength. They also saw a reduction in body fat.

It’s important to keep in mind that this is a small study that didn’t include any women.

Concluding thoughts

muscular muscle man in gym holding weight machine resistance training weightlifting
Fitness Underground / Pexels

This study aligns with previous research, which shows that performing cardio before strength training may not be the most effective approach for maximizing strength gains and reducing body fat. If you want to maximize gains, this research also concludes that lifting weights first generates the best results. Doing cardio at the start of your workout session could also fatigue your muscles before you begin lifting.

If you really want to start out with 10 or 15 minutes on the treadmill or jogging around your neighborhood, you’ll still see benefits and improve your strength, VO2 max, and more. That being said, if you’re focused on optimizing those gains, reducing body fat, and boosting your muscular, maximum, and explosive strength, hitting those weights first might be more efficient.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
