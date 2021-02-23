The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Running sucks — or at least it seems like it when you’re just starting out. For a lot of people, learning to run, bike, swim, or one of countless other forms of aerobic activity like HIIT workouts is an exercise in and of discomfort. But before you head out the door in your brand-new workout gear intent on suffering for some vague sense of “fitness,” let an expert weigh in. “You have to have a plan,” says Mecayla Froerer, Director of Training at iFit.

Not familiar with iFit? You likely are with its hardware-based dependents, including NordicTrack, ProForm, and Freemotion, which, along with its stand-alone app, stream interactive workouts across a host of disciplines. Running, biking, rowing, and HIIT classes are just some of the modalities in which Froerer’s trainers concoct plans for every need and all its related machines. It’s no surprise, then, that Froerer, a swimmer by training and a runner of late, appreciates moving broadly across disciplines.

“There are quite a few benefits to using your body in different ranges of motion, different planes of motion,” she says. By training across cardio methods, your mind stays fresh while your muscles develop balance. Tight hip flexors from cycling? Expand them by running. Lost flexibility and core strength running? Pull a few hundred meters on the rower and see what it does for your back. “Working those other muscles that you may not be accessing very often is critical to being well-rounded,” she says. The best part is that all of her workouts are incredibly fast, allowing you to get it in and get on with your day.

Running: Strength Intervals

From Chariots of Fire to Forrest Gump, running has long been lauded for its simplicity in execution. Yeah, some of the best running gear will make it more comfortable, but really the only thing you need is a good pair of shoes. When you’re ready for more than just a comfortable jog, try this one, with intensity on a one-to-10 feel.

Targeted Muscles: Lower body, core, aerobic system, some upper body

Equipment Needed: None

Execution: After a five-minute light jog as a warm-up:

“7” intensity, four minutes Two-minute easy recovery

Repeat for three total rounds. Cool down with a light five-minute jog to finish.

Walking: Speed Walk

Sure, everyone walks. But ask any city-dweller and he or she will tell you that hoofing it 10 blocks around uptown is no small task. If you’re ambivalent about running or just not feeling like you’re ready, walking can be a great alternative or transition

Targeted Muscles: Lower body, core, aerobic system, some upper body

Equipment Needed: None

Equipment Name: ProForm Carbon T10, other treadmill, or outside

Execution: After an easy three-minute warm-up walk, then:

“7” intensity, one minute One-minute easy-walk recovery “7” intensity, 90 seconds One-minute easy-walk recovery “7” intensity, two minutes One-minute easy-walk recovery

Repeat for two rounds, then cool down with an easy walk for three minutes.

Trekking or Elliptical

For those who want to avoid the pounding of running or an alternative to it, an elliptical is a great option. While its movement is similar, the circular pattern eliminates hard footfalls.

Targeted Muscles: Lower body, core, aerobic system, upper body

Equipment Needed: Elliptical Machine

Execution: After an easy three-minute warm-up:

“6” intensity, two minutes, moderate-high resistance One-minute easy recovery, light resistance

Repeat three times, then:

“7” intensity, one minute, moderate-high resistance Thirty-second easy recovery, light resistance

Repeat three times, then:

“7” intensity, 30 seconds, Fifteen-second recovery

Repeat three times, then cool down for three minutes.

Cycling

Whether on a protected loop, open road, or a studio bike, cycling develops your aerobic system while avoiding repetitive pounding. Your calves will be chiseled from marble, your quads will ripple, and your belly will recede.

Targeted Muscles: Lower body, core, aerobic system

Equipment Needed: Bike of some kind

Equipment Name: ProForm Studio Bike Pro 22, other exercise bike, or with a bike on the roads or trails.

Execution: After a five-minute easy warm-up, then:

30-second push, moderate resistance, at 90 to 95 revolutions per minute (RPMs) 30-second recovery, light resistance, at 70-75 RPMs One-minute push, moderate resistance, at 90 to 95 RPMs One-minute recovery, light resistance, at 70-75 RPMs Ninety-second push, moderate resistance, at 90 to 95 RPMs Ninety-second recovery, light resistance, at 70-75 RPMs Two-minute push, moderate resistance, at 90 to 95 RPMs Two-minute recovery, light resistance, at 70-75 RPMs Ninety-second push, moderate resistance, at 90 to 95 RPMs Ninety-second recovery, light resistance, at 70-75 RPMs One-minute push, moderate resistance, at 90 to 95 RPMs One-minute recovery, light resistance, at 70-75 RPMs 30-second push, moderate resistance, at 90 to 95 RPMs 30-second recovery, light resistance, at 70-75 RPMs

Cool down for five minutes.

Rowing: Stroke-Rate Builds

Whether you’re plotting for control of a fictitious executive branch a la House of Cards or just looking for a whole-body workout, rowing has a lot of benefits. Focusing on your technique, you’ll gradually be increasing your speed, or Stroke Rate (SR), getting more intense by the minute.

Targeted Muscles: Lower body, core, aerobic system, upper body

Equipment Needed: Rowing Machine, or an actual boat

Execution: After a three-minute, easy pull warm-up, then:

One minute, 22 SR One minute, 24 SR One minute, 26 SR One minute, 28 SR

Pull easy for one minute of recovery, then:

One minute, 26 SR One minute, 28 SR One minute, 30 SR One minute, 32 SR

Pull easy for three minutes of a cool-down.

Climbing

Most beginners believe that climbing is all upper body. When done correctly, the sport recruits total musculature, from grip through abs and legs. While there are climbing machines that loosely simulate the basics, you can easily plot a route at your local gym for this suggested workout.

Targeted Muscles:

Equipment Needed: None

Equipment Name: Climbing machine, an indoor climbing wall, or your nearby crag

Execution: Either traverse on a wall as a warmup for two minutes or easily use the machine for the same time, then:

Push (aggressively climb), 30 seconds Recover (downclimb or continue to easily move on the machine), 30 seconds Push, 45 seconds Recover, 45 seconds Push, one minute Recover, one minute Push, 45 seconds Recover, 45 seconds Push, 30 seconds Recover, 30 seconds

Repeat this set twice, then cool down by traversing for one to two minutes.

Read more: How to Boulder

Free Weights

Instead of scrolling through your Instagram between sets, reduce your recovery and what you thought of as a muscle-building session quickly becomes aerobic as well. This bodyweight- and free weight-designed workout will leave you panting after and sore the following day.

Targeted Muscles: Upper body, lower body, core, aerobic system

Equipment Needed: Dumbbells, kettlebells, and fitness mirror (optional)

Execution:

Dumbbell kickbacks, 12 Dumbbell bicep curls, 12 Dumbbell bent-over row, 12 Push-ups, 10

Repeat this circuit three times, then:

Dumbbell alternating reverse lunges, 12 Kettlebell or dumbbell Romanian deadlift, 12 Kettlebell or dumbbell goblet squats, 12 Kettlebell swings, 12

Repeat this circuit three times, then:

Russian twists, 30 seconds Plank jacks, 30 seconds Scissor kicks, 30 seconds Mountain climbers, 30 seconds Rest, 30 seconds

Repeat this circuit three times.

Cables

Similar to a rower, the specialized cable machine at your local gym can give a hell of a workout that hits differently than your average jog. Recruiting core and lower body even as your upper body delivers the power, it’s an easy way to shake up a stale cardio routine.

Targeted Muscles: Upper body, core, aerobic system

Equipment Needed: Cable machine

Equipment Name: NordicTrack Fusion CST or another cable machine

Execution:

Bent-over rows, 40 seconds Rest, 20 seconds Incline chest flys, 40 seconds Rest, 20 seconds Lat pull-throughs, 40 seconds Rest, 20 seconds Criss cross rear delt flys (high pulley), 40 seconds Rest, 20 seconds

Repeat this circuit twice, then:

Bicep squat to curl (low pulley), 40 seconds Rest, 20 seconds Skull crushers (low pulley), 40 seconds Rest, 20 seconds Low to high core rotations (low pulley), 40 seconds Rest, 20 seconds High to low core rotations (high pulley), 40 seconds Rest, 20 seconds

Repeat this circuit twice, then:

Skiers (high pulley), 20 seconds Rest, 10 seconds

Repeat the above four times, then:

Alternating quick punches (middle pulley), 20 seconds Rest, 10 seconds

Repeat four times. Repeat the Skiers into Punches sequence twice through.

Boxing

Just look at Rocky: Boxing gives you abs. (And, potentially, a closed-head injury.) OK, so skip the ring but hit the bag, which won’t hit back, with this workout.

Targeted Muscles: Chest and triceps, core, aerobic system, some lower body

Equipment Needed: Punching bag

Equipment Name: FightCamp, another punching bag, hated brother-in-law

Execution:

Bodyweight squats, 30 Sit-ups, 20 Push-ups, 20

Repeat this sequence three times, then:

Jab, 10 Cross, 10 Uppercut, 10 Rest, 30 seconds

Repeat this sequence three times, then:

Jab, cross; 10 jab, jab, cross; 10 jab, cross, uppercut; 10 Rest 30 seconds

Repeat this sequence three times, then:

Bodyweight squats, 10 Jump squats, 10 Sit-ups, 20 Rest, 30 seconds

Repeat three times, then:

Alternating reverse lunges, 10 Alternating jump lunges, 10 Sit-ups, 25 Rest, 30 seconds

Repeat three times, then cool down with five to eight minutes of stretching.

