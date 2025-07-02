 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Net carbs explained: The simple formula that changes how you count carbs

Should you be calculating net carbs?

By
Gluten-free diet concept: Selection of grains and carbohydrates for people with gluten intolerance
anaumenko / Adobe Stock

What are net carbs? Whether you’re following the keto diet, going low-carb, or simply want to understand food labels better, this may be a question on your mind. As a nutritionist, I have worked with many clients who wanted to better understand the components of the food they are eating, as we aren’t always taught much beyond what a carbohydrate is in the first place.

Keep reading to learn more about net carbs, how to calculate them, and why you may want to track them!

Recommended Videos

What are net carbs?

Carbohydrates
Designed by Freepik

Net carbs essentially refer to the amount of carbs that directly impact your blood sugar levels, as they are digestible and absorbed by the body. According to the American Diabetes Association, “Net carbs are determined by subtracting any fiber or sugar alcohols on the label from the total carbohydrates.” 

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The concept of net carbs is particularly popular among people following low-carb or ketogenic diets, who want to manage their carbohydrate intake more precisely. By subtracting fiber and certain sugar alcohols from the total carbohydrates, net carbs provide a clearer picture of how many carbs will affect your metabolism and energy levels.

One way to think of it is that net carbs represent the “usable” carbs that your body can convert into glucose. Understanding net carbs can help with better blood sugar control, weight management, and staying in a state of ketosis for those on keto diets.

How to calculate net carbs

Nutrition label
Designed by Freepik

As we mentioned before, calculating net carbs is straightforward once you know what to look for on nutrition labels. The basic formula subtracts fiber and certain sugar alcohols from the total carbohydrates because these don’t significantly affect blood sugar.

To calculate net carbs, follow these steps:

  1. Find the total number of grams of carbohydrates listed on the nutrition label.
  2. Subtract the number of grams of dietary fiber since fiber isn’t digested or absorbed.
  3. Subtract the number of grams of sugar alcohols present on the label. Many foods won’t contain any sugar alcohols.

For example, if a food has 20 grams of total carbs, 8 grams of fiber, and 4 grams of erythritol, the net carbs would be 8 grams (20 – 8 – 4 = 8).

Keep in mind that labels may vary, and some manufacturers already list net carbs separately. It’s important to read ingredient lists to understand which sugar alcohols are included as well.

Why should you track your net carbs?

A bowl of a keto-friendly dish on a table
Sea Wave / Shutterstock

Tracking net carbs helps many people manage their blood sugar levels and overall carbohydrate intake more precisely. Unlike total carbs, net carbs focus on the digestible carbs that actually affect your blood glucose, making it easier to avoid spikes that can impact energy and hunger.

For those following low-carb or ketogenic diets, tracking net carbs is essential to stay within daily limits that promote fat burning and ketosis. It allows greater flexibility by recognizing that not all carbs are equal — fiber and some sugar alcohols don’t count toward carb limits.

Additionally, paying attention to net carbs can support weight management by helping you make smarter food choices that reduce unnecessary carbohydrate intake without cutting out nutrient-rich fiber.

Overall, tracking net carbs provides a clearer understanding of how your diet affects your body and helps tailor eating habits to meet specific health or fitness goals.

Common mistakes made when counting net carbs

Man looking at supplement ingredient label.
JackF / Adobe Stock

One common mistake made when counting net carbs is failing to subtract all the fiber correctly. Some people forget that all dietary fiber should be subtracted because it doesn’t raise blood sugar, while others may only subtract soluble fiber and not insoluble, leading to inaccurate counts.

Another frequent error involves sugar alcohols. Not all sugar alcohols impact blood sugar in the same way. For example, erythritol can be fully subtracted because it has little to no effect on blood glucose. However, maltitol raises blood sugar more significantly and should only be partially subtracted — typically, you should count about half of the grams of maltitol as net carbs. Failing to account for these differences can lead to inaccurate tracking and miscalculations.

Relying solely on nutrition labels without checking ingredient lists can also lead to mistakes. Some manufacturers list net carbs directly, but not all do, and hidden carbs might be overlooked.

Lastly, some people underestimate portion sizes, counting net carbs for less than they actually eat, which can affect blood sugar and diet goals. Paying close attention to servings is essential for accurate tracking.

Frequently asked questions

Person holding up an apple and a donut
Andres Ayrton / Pexels

Should I count carbs or net carbs?

Counting net carbs is often more useful for people managing blood sugar or following low-carb diets, as it focuses on digestible carbs that impact your body. However, counting total carbs may be better for those needing strict carb control, like diabetics or athletes with specific nutrition goals.

What is the worst carb for belly fat?

Refined carbs like sugary drinks, white bread, and pastries are often considered the worst for belly fat. They cause rapid blood sugar spikes and increased insulin levels, promoting fat storage around the abdomen. Limiting these processed carbs can help reduce belly fat over time and improve your general health.

Does fiber really cancel out carbs?

Fiber doesn’t exactly “cancel out” carbs, but it isn’t digested or absorbed like other carbs, so it doesn’t raise blood sugar. That’s why fiber is subtracted when calculating net carbs. However, fiber still provides important health benefits like improving digestion and supporting gut health.

Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

11 low-calorie, high-protein foods that will help you lose weight
Greek yogurt, egg whites, and more
Healthy eating: grilled skinless, boneless chicken breasts in a cast iron grilling pan.

Losing weight doesn’t mean you have to feel hungry all the time or give up meals you enjoy. I have seen so many people try extreme diets or cut entire food groups, only to end up frustrated and nowhere near their goals. In reality, focusing on low-calorie, high-protein foods is one of the most practical ways to stay full, fuel your body, and lose fat the right way.

In this article, we have rounded up 11 low-calorie, high-protein foods that can help you stay on track and reach your weight loss goals without much struggle.

Read more
What’s the popular one-mile kettlebell challenge and how can you conquer it?
It's time to pick up that kettlebell and get to work.
Line of kettlebells on wooden deck outside next to ropes

I like kettlebells because the handle is easier to grip, and you can perform fun, primal moves like kettlebell swings. Kettlebell exercises can improve your strength, endurance, cardiovascular fitness, joint health, posture, and more. Research shows kettlebell exercises are effective for boosting muscle power, burning calories, and enhancing overall functional performance and fitness. When compared to standard weight-training routines, researchers found kettlebell exercises provided a significantly higher-intensity workout with faster and better results.

The one-mile kettlebell challenge is one of the latest fitness trends picking up steam. You don’t need to go to the gym, but you do need a kettlebell.

Read more
How many days do you have to bench press to boost strength by 28%? New research
Is the one-rep max method effective?
man doing bench press in gym resistance training

The bench press is one of the classic elite powerlifting moves that you’ll see plenty of people powering through in the gym. Research shows that performing the bench press as part of a resistance training routine enhances muscle strength, so it’s an exercise worthy of inclusion in your schedule. 

In interesting new research, researchers wanted to test the one-rep max method to determine how much it increased strength for lifters. Let’s delve into the research.

Read more