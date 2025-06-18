Running or rebounding, which is better for your joints and heart? New study

There’s something childlike and fun about simply jumping up and down on a trampoline or a rebounder, which is essentially just a smaller trampoline suitable for one person. For me, jumping around on any trampoline reminds me of my childhood when we’d have a big trampoline out in the garden. My brother and I’d jump around for what felt like ages before finally wearing ourselves out.

Previously, researchers revealed that mini trampoline exercises boost blood circulation, oxygen delivery, bone health, balance, motor performance, and more. So there’s a lot more to it than just having fun and feeling a bit more like a kid again. One fascinating study concluded that vigorous exercise, such as jumping on a therapeutic mini-trampoline (rebounding), can increase lymph flow by 15 to 30 times, as well as strengthen bones.

Recommended Videos

The lymphatic system

Your lymphatic system refers to the organs, vessels, and tissues that are part of your immune system and help protect you from infection, such as your lymph nodes, thymus, and bone marrow. The lymph system helps you maintain a healthy balance of fluids and drain extra fluid or lymph. These organs and tissues help monitor the fluid or lymph for foreign substances, abnormal cells, and germs, as well as remove bacteria and waste products from the lymph.

Running or rebounding? New study results

In an interesting study, NASA explored whether running or rebounding is more effective. Both rebounding and running are activities that get your blood flowing, muscles moving, and heart pumping. The researchers point out that rebounding exercise uses gravity to “optimize gains while conserving efforts,” making it a potent form of cellular exercise.

The results show that 10 minutes of rebound exercise is 68% more efficient than 30 minutes of jogging because it expends less energy and places less stress on the joints and cardiovascular system. The rate of oxygen consumption was sometimes over twice as efficient when rebounding compared to running on a treadmill.

The researchers also point out that jumping on a mini trampoline is both enjoyable and sustainable, which might make many people more likely to stick to it for long-term benefits. Rebounding doesn’t feel as intense as other workouts, but it definitely generates results.

Jump around

The researchers refer to previous studies showing how rebounding can provide many benefits and improvements in:

Muscle strength

Endurance

Balance

Coordination

Athletic performance

Body mass index

Quality of life

Rebounding is also a low-impact activity, time-efficient, and cost-effective, making it an excellent choice for many people.