Here’s why fitness buffs are jumping on rebounders for their lymphatic system

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is a rebounder? What are the benefits of using a rebounder? What is the lymphatic system?

Jumping around, especially jumping on a trampoline, is fun and makes you feel like a kid again. It might have been years since you last jumped on a trampoline, but it’s not too late to start jumping around again. Fitness enthusiasts and health nuts everywhere are recommending using rebounders. Let’s look at the benefits and how it helps your lymphatic system, as well as the difference between rebounders and regular trampolines.

What is a rebounder?

A rebounder is a small trampoline, also known as a mini or fitness trampoline, that’s typically between 2-4 ft in diameter. Rebounders have a metal frame and a mesh or fabric jumping surface with metal springs or bungee cords that help you bounce up in the air. Many rebounders are compact and portable or foldable. Because they’re smaller and typically have less tension in their springs, rebounders cause a lower and gentler bounce compared to a trampoline.

What are the benefits of using a rebounder?

Using a rebounder is a form of low-impact aerobic exercise that gets your heart pumping. Here are some of the many benefits:

What is the lymphatic system?

Your lymphatic system refers to a group of vessels, tissues, and organs that help protect your body from infection, regulate fluid balance, and help drain excess fluid from your tissues and transport it back into your bloodstream. It includes organs like your lymph nodes, thymus gland, and bone marrow.

The lymphatic system transports lymph throughout your body, which is a fluid that contains infection-fighting white blood cells. This important system also helps filter out foreign and waste substances, bacteria, and toxins. Jumping on a rebounder stimulates your lymphatic system to help flush out bacteria, dead cells, toxins, and other waste products.

Run faster with rebounding

In one interesting study, researchers concluded that people who exercised on mini-trampolines for just three days a week saw major benefits, including increased running speed. It turns out there are plenty of reasons to jump up on that little trampoline.