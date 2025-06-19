High-rep training is in fitness fashion — here’s the science on the benefits

Sometimes, powering through more reps can give you that sense of accomplishment as you count the numbers and really start feeling that burn. Does more reps mean more results? Does it depend on your goals? Some people shoot for lower reps with a heavier weight, while others work with higher reps and a lighter weight. Many fitness pros say variety is the spice of life.

When I was trying to build general muscle strength and mass in my lower body and core through months of physical therapy, my physical therapist often had me power through three sets of 10 reps with a light or moderate weight or just my body weight. I always felt like I got a good workout in by the time I was done with three sets of 10 reps of my lat pulldowns, resistance band core exercises, glute bridges, butterfly kicks, squats, lunges, calf raises, and the rest.

Recommended Videos

Lately, high-rep training has been in the fitness spotlight; here are the benefits.

How many reps are referred to as “high reps”?

Overall, the research indicates that staying committed to resistance training will yield results over time. Generally speaking, the Strength-Endurance Continuum Model shows that a low rep count is between one and five repetitions, a moderate rep count is between eight and 12 reps, and a higher rep range is 15 or more reps per set. These ranges vary.

When do high reps work best?

Research reveals low rep counts with moderate to heavier weights are optimal for building muscle strength, whereas moderate rep counts work well for building muscle mass, and high rep counts are best for boosting muscular endurance.

When people are trying to boost their brute strength, they might focus on lower rep counts with moderate to heavier weights. However, when the focus is on promoting muscle growth to make the muscles larger, they might shift to moderate weights for a moderate number of reps.

High reps for muscular endurance

Muscular endurance refers to how well your muscles can sustain repeated contractions over time. Essentially, it measures the ability of your muscles to continue working against resistance before tiring out. Strength training with higher repetitions and lighter weight is one of the most effective ways to improve your muscular endurance.

After doing lots of reps, those lighter weights don’t feel quite so light anymore. Researchers have revealed that performing a high-rep program with lighter weights (15 or more reps per set with weights under 60% of the one-rep max) enhances muscular endurance. When it comes to enlarging those muscles, research has shown that a moderate rep count with moderate loads (eight to 12 reps per set, with 60-80% of the one-rep max) optimizes muscle hypertrophy.