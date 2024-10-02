Discover why protein bars, cottage cheese, and more can help your bulking journey

Having to eat large amounts of food for the purpose of gaining lean muscle can be daunting. It’s even more difficult when you’re still trying to eat healthy during the bulk and avoid junk food. If you’re in this boat, you may want to opt for the best bulking snacks. Spreading your calorie intake across the day is a great idea, and we’ve provided you with 13 healthy snack options you can play around with. Let’s get into them.

What is bulking?

Bulking is a dieting phase in fitness and bodybuilding where you aim to increase muscle mass by consuming a calorie surplus (eating more calories than your body burns daily). After bulking, most people then move into a “cutting” phase with the aim of shedding some of the fat gained while bulking and maintaining lean mass.

What’ the difference between clean and dirty bulking?

Clean and dirty bulking are two main approaches to gaining mass during a bulking phase. People who clean bulk focus on eating nutrient-dense, whole foods while maintaining a calorie surplus. In clean bulking, the goal is to gain muscle with minimal fat. Foods typically include lean proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, and vegetables. Clean bulks require careful macronutrient tracking.

Dirty bulking, on the other hand, allows eating a large calorie surplus from any available sources, including junk and processed food options. This type of bulking would likely result in more fat gain because the diet is less controlled.

Overall, clean bulking prioritizes quality nutrition and slower, leaner gains, while dirty bulking focuses on faster weight gain with less concern for fat accumulation.

What’s the most important macronutrient during bulking?

Protein is the most important macronutrient in any dieting phase involving muscle gain or maintenance, and bulking is no exception. Protein provides the essential building blocks to repair and grow muscle tissue after intense workouts. It instigates a process called muscle protein synthesis, which is essential for muscle growth.

While protein is key, carbohydrates and fats are also important to provide the energy needed for workouts and the remaining calories needed for the surplus. Research suggests that your macronutrient composition during a bulk should be 55% to 60% carbs, 25% to 30% protein, and 15% to 20% fat. Invariably, you need some high-fat and high-carb meals and snacks to sustain your muscle gain phase.

Do bulking snacks need to be high-calorie foods?

Bulking snacks should generally be calorie-dense foods to help maintain a caloric surplus for muscle growth. To bulk, it’s best to eat 300 to 500 calories above your maintenance calories (the amount of food needed to maintain your weight). High-calorie snacking can help you reach your calorie goals without consuming overly large meals.

13 of the best snacks for your bulking phase

1. Greek yogurt with nuts and honey

Greek yogurt is rich in protein, while nuts add healthy fats and calories. Drizzling honey provides extra carbs for energy, making this snack a balanced bulking option.

2. Peanut butter and banana on whole wheat toast

Peanut butter is a calorie-dense food and is loaded with healthy fats. Pairing it with banana and whole wheat toast gives you an excellent source of carbs and fiber.

3. Hard-boiled eggs with avocado

Eggs are packed with protein, and avocados add healthy fats and calories. This combo provides a good balance of nutrients to fuel muscle growth.

4. Cottage cheese with pineapple

Cottage cheese is high in casein protein, which digests slowly, making it a great snack before bed. Pineapple adds sweetness and carbs to keep energy levels up.

5. Protein smoothie with oats

Blend protein powder with oats, milk, and a banana for a quick, calorie-dense snack. Oats provide complex carbs, while the protein powder fuels muscle recovery.

6. Trail mix

A mix of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits is a portable, calorie-packed snack. These are typically salted, so be careful about how much you consume them, as they could easily increase your sodium levels. If this is a problem for you, you may opt for unsalted versions to keep your sodium intake in check.

7. Rice cakes with almond butter

Rice cakes offer a crunchy, low-fat carb option, and almond butter is a high-calorie topping packed with healthy fats and protein.

8. Beef jerky

High in protein, beef jerky is a convenient snack for building muscle. It may help to look for lower-sodium versions to avoid excess salt, which can cause bloating.

9. Hummus with whole-grain crackers

Hummus provides plant-based protein and healthy fats, while whole-grain crackers offer complex carbohydrates to maintain energy during a bulk.

10. Canned tuna with olive oil

Tuna is a lean protein source, and adding olive oil boosts calorie content while providing heart-healthy fats. Add the tuna to rice cakes, crackers, or toast.

11. Cheese and whole-grain crackers

Cheese is a calorie-dense food and high in protein, making it an ideal bulking snack. Whole-grain crackers add fiber and complex carbs to the mix.

12. Protein bars

Protein bars are convenient and provide a quick boost of protein and calories. Look for bars that have at least 20 grams of protein and minimal added sugars.

13. Smoothie with full-fat milk and peanut butter

Blending full-fat milk, peanut butter, and protein powder produces a high-calorie shake that’s perfect for a high-protein, bulking diet.

Frequently asked questions

What are good snacks for muscle growth?

High-protein snacks, such as Greek yogurt, protein smoothies, cottage cheese, and beef jerky, are good for muscle growth. These provide the necessary building blocks for muscle repair and growth.

Should you snack while bulking?

Snacking while bulking is a great way to reach your daily calorie goals. Snacks between meals ensure a steady supply of energy and nutrients for muscle recovery and growth.

What is good bulking junk food?

While not ideal, bulking-friendly junk foods may include pizza with extra cheese, ice cream, and burgers. These are calorie-dense foods but should be eaten in moderation to avoid excessive fat gain. The bulk of your nutrition should always come from whole foods, even during a bulk, because they provide the body with better nutrients and are healthier.