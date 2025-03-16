 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Your guide to lean muscle growth: How to achieve a toned, athletic physique

Essential nutrition and exercise tips

By
Man in the gym doing cable bicep curls on the cable machine
Alen Ajan / Adobe Stock

Are you looking to put on muscle and achieve a lean and athletic physique? As a trainer and nutritionist, I have worked with many clients who were interested in putting on size and reaping the many benefits that come with additional lean muscle growth. It certainly takes dedication, but it is a simple process.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know when it comes to nutrition and exercise to efficiently build muscle and feel your best!

Recommended Videos

What is lean muscle?

Strong man with back muscles shirtless
Panther / Pexels

While lean muscle isn’t technically a type of muscle, the term refers to muscle tissue that is not surrounded by excess fat. So, a person with lean muscle would generally have a toned, defined physique, and it contributes to overall body composition.

Related

Lean muscle also aids in daily movements, supports joint health, and improves endurance. Another bonus that the Mayo Clinic shares is that “Building muscle also can contribute to better balance and may reduce your risk of falls. This can help you maintain independence as you age.”

Aiming to maintain high amounts of lean muscle mass is essential for having a healthy metabolism and performing physical tasks effectively, whether for your workouts or physical labor tasks.

How much lean muscle can you gain?

man shirtless muscle flex doing cable bicep curl in gym on cable machine
Jean Daniel / Pexels

The amount of lean muscle you can gain depends on various factors, including genetics, age, gender, and overall health. The speed at which you gain it can also vary, so it’s important not to compare to others who are also on muscle-building journeys.

On average, you can expect to gain about one to two pounds of lean muscle per month during the initial stages of training, but this rate may slow down over time. Beginners typically experience faster muscle growth compared to advanced athletes, whose progress may be more gradual.

Women generally gain muscle at a slower rate than men due to differences in hormone levels, particularly testosterone. Genetics plays a significant role in determining an individual’s potential for muscle growth, so no matter your results, just stay consistent with your efforts.

Tips for optimizing your diet for muscle growth

Cutting in slices flank steak on wooden cutting board
Jevgenija ZUK / Shutterstock

While your workouts are certainly important, your diet can make or break your progress. Consider implementing the following tips into your routine:

  • Focus on consuming sufficient protein, as it is essential for muscle repair and growth. Aim for 1.6 to 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily.
  • Prioritize protein sources like lean meats, fish, eggs, and plant-based options at every meal and snack.
  • Incorporate healthy fats from sources like avocados, nuts, and olive oil to support hormone production, including testosterone, which is key for muscle development.
  • Include complex carbs like whole grains, sweet potatoes, and vegetables in your diet, as they provide energy for intense workouts and aid recovery.
  • Don’t skip meals, and consider eating every three to four hours to maintain a steady nutrient supply.
  • Hydrate well to support your muscle function and recovery.
  • Get a minimum of seven hours of sleep to ensure adequate rest for optimal results.

Exercise techniques for maximizing gains

Man doing skull crushers with an EZ curl barbell on bench gym
Susan Law Cain / Shutterstock

To maximize muscle gains, implement the following exercise techniques:

  • Focus on progressive overload by gradually increasing the weight, reps, or intensity of your workouts over time.
  • Incorporate compound movements like squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and pull-ups, which target multiple muscle groups and promote overall strength.
  • Use proper form to prevent injury and maximize effectiveness, ensuring you fully engage the muscles you’re targeting.
  • Utilize both heavy lifting and higher-rep sets to stimulate different muscle fibers, promoting both strength and hypertrophy.
  • Allow for adequate recovery between workouts to ensure muscles repair and grow. You don’t want to train the same muscle two days in a row.
  • Switch up your routine a bit every four to six weeks to help prevent plateaus.

Should you take supplements for results?

Man drinking protein shake
Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Supplements can support your muscle-building efforts but should only accompany a balanced diet and consistent exercise and not replace them. Whey or plant-based powders can help meet your daily protein needs, especially if you’re struggling to consume enough through food alone. Creatine is another popular supplement that may enhance strength and power during workouts.

If you need additional guidance on what supplements to include in your routine, consult with a healthcare professional to understand what is safe and beneficial for your specific needs and goals.

Frequently asked questions

Shirtless muscular man muscle in the gym
Hamid Tajik / Pexels

How do you grow lean muscle fast?

To grow lean muscle quickly, focus on progressive strength training, emphasizing compound exercises like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses. Prioritize high-protein foods for muscle repair, aim for 1.6-2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, and ensure sufficient rest, hydration, and sleep for recovery and growth.

Is lean muscle hard to build?

Building lean muscle can be challenging, as it requires consistent strength training, proper nutrition, and recovery. Achieving muscle growth involves progressively increasing resistance, consuming adequate protein, and ensuring rest for muscle repair. Patience and dedication are key, as muscle development takes time, and results can vary based on the person.

What do you drink to gain muscle fast?

To gain muscle quickly, drink protein-rich beverages like protein shakes made with whey, casein, or plant-based protein powders. You can also add ingredients to your shakes and smoothies like fruits, oats, and nut butter to help up the calories and provide additional nutrients.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Can supersets shorten your gym time and fuel muscle growth? New study
What's the difference between supersets and traditional straight sets?
bicep curl lifting weights

If we can cut down our training time while still delivering results, I’d say that’s a win. This way, we can turn our attention to the many other tasks on our to-do lists without sacrificing gains. Mounting research confirms that performing supersets can shorten your training time while still boosting muscle size just the same as traditional straight sets.

A superset is a strength training technique where you perform one set of two different exercises back-to-back with little to no rest in between. Supersets are considered a higher-intensity form of resistance training or strength training.

Read more
Does powering through more sets grow more muscle? Researchers find out
Is it worth the time and effort sweating through more sets?
shirtless man lifting weights dumbbells

Many powerlifters and fitness enthusiasts seem to repeat and stand by the mantras, ‘pushing through more sets builds more muscle’ or ‘the more you train, the better your results,’ leading some to push themselves too far to burnout. Previous research concluded that higher training volumes around 24 weekly sets can boost muscle thickness.

Does including more strength training sets in your weekly routine help you boost muscle size and power? Is it worth the time and effort sweating through more sets? Recently, researchers explored the effects of increasing resistance training weekly set volume by 30% and 60% on muscle growth and strength. 
The study

Read more
The best back workouts to do at home for a stronger, sculpted physique
Build a stronger and bigger back with the right pulling, rowing, and compound exercises
Man doing dumbbell row

Home workouts are more convenient, accessible, affordable, and private. When it’s time to work those lats and other major back muscles, you can choose from a range of effective back-building exercises to do from the comfort of home. 

I love putting my favorite tunes on and working out at home, where I have all my home comforts and can completely zone out into my little bubble. When I’m done, I don’t need to travel home because my bathtub, shower, couch, or bed are all right there. Plus, my kitchen is also nearby, where I’ll probably go first to drink lots of water. 

Read more