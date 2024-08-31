How much can creatine really help your workout routine?

Creatine has long been a staple in many fitness regimes, but does creatine help build muscle? Read on to find out what the latest research says about creatine and how you can implement it into your training program.

What is creatine?

Creatine is both a naturally occurring compound in the body and a popular supplement known for enhancing athletic performance and muscle growth. It can be safely taken in various forms, like powder or capsules.

While creatine is widely used and is largely considered safe, it’s advisable to consult a healthcare professional before adding creatine to your routine, especially if you have kidney or liver conditions.

Pros and cons of creatine supplementation

Creatine supplementation can increase muscle size, improve athletic performance, improve recovery after exercise, and reduce fatigue.

Nevertheless, potential side effects may include gastrointestinal distress, temporary weight gain due to water retention, and dehydration complications.

While creatine itself does not directly cause dehydration, it can affect the body’s fluid levels, making it essential to maintain adequate hydration levels to counterbalance any shifts in fluid balance that may occur.

Proper hydration is crucial when taking creatine due to its potential impact on fluid balance in the body, particularly for individuals with certain medical conditions like diabetes.

Some professional bodybuilders will even stop creating supplementation prior to competition to shed extra “water weight” and look more defined on the competition stage. For this reason, creatine might not be an ideal choice for those looking for an exceptionally defined physique.

What the study revealed

In a recent meta-analysis that delved into the effects of creatine supplementation on body composition changes in adults under 50 years old engaging in resistance training, researchers examined over 1,694 health records and included 12 studies in the comprehensive analysis.

This investigation aimed to shed light on how creatine supplementation impacts lean body mass (LBM), body fat percentages, and body weight (kg) in this specific demographic.

Results from the study

The results of the study revealed compared with resistance training alone, creatine supplementation was shown to increase LBM by 1.14 kg. Additionally, creatine supplementation led to a reduction in body fat percentage by -0.88% and body fat mass by -0.73 kg.

Interestingly, the study found that training volume did not impact the effect size of creatine supplementation on muscle gain, indicating a consistent benefit regardless of the intensity of training.

The optimal daily creatine intake for enhancing LBM and reducing fat mass was identified as 7 g or 0.3 g/kg of body mass.

What do these findings mean for you?

This means that including creatine in your routine could potentially help you gain an extra kilogram of lean muscle mass and shed body fat more effectively than just engaging in resistance training alone.

It also suggests that even individuals with varying workout intensities can experience the positive effects of creatine on muscle mass improvement.