The 9 Best Creatine Supplements for Men in 2020

Creatine supplements help give you the energy you need to max out on reps and really push yourself during a workout. Protein powder and creatine go hand-in-hand. Protein for men is essential if you want to grow muscle, but many men use creatine supplements to fuel their muscles and boost their workouts. These supplements work within your own muscle cells to improve strength, gain muscle mass, and recover faster. If protein shakes are your post-workout go-to, you need to make creatine supplements part of your pre-workout routine.

Creatine is found naturally in your muscle cells, so taking a supplement of creatine before a workout can help increase your performance and strength. Many athletes and bodybuilders add some form of creatine in their workouts, and it’s one of the world’s most tested supplements. Taking creatine supplements increases the amount of phosphocreatine in your muscle cells, which then helps your body make more of a high-energy molecule called ATP. The increased levels of ATP in your muscles lead to better performance, quicker movements, and increased muscle growth.

Due to their popularity with elite athletes, weightlifters, and fitness fanatics, there are a ton of options available on the market today. We’ve weighed all the options and found the best creatine supplements for men in 2020.

Thorne Research Creatine

The best thing about this creatine supplement is that it’s NSF Certified for Sport, which means it’s thoroughly tested and trusted by athletes in professional sports for safety and efficacy. Thorne developed a micronized version of creatine that dissolves easily in water. It’s colorless, odorless, and packs a real punch 30-60 minutes after taking it.

MYPROTEIN Creatine Monohydrate Powder

This creatine monohydrate will help take your workouts to the next level. The powder dissolves quickly and is truly tasteless. It’s high-quality creatine at an affordable price, and for that reason, it’s one of our favorites.

Onnit Creatine

This supplement is excellently sourced and contains creatine monohydrate in micronized form provided by Creapure, which is the purest form of creatine monohydrate available on the market today. It’s extensively tested to ensure that the highest standards of quality are maintained to ensure few impurities. Onnit is known for their superior standards of supplement quality, and their creatine is no exception.

MuscleTech Platinum Creatine Powder

MuscleTech delivers five grams of the most clinically researched form of micronized creatine powder in their supplement. It’s backed by a clinical study that showed subjects gained an average of six pounds of muscle after just six weeks of use. In a separate study, subjects increased their bench press strength by an impressive 18.6% after ten days. This supplement is HPLC tested, which means the creatine is broken down into the smallest possible molecules for faster absorption into your bloodstream after ingestion. Push harder, sprint faster, and increase your reps with this big boost of energy.

Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder

Made with Creapure to ensure maximum purity and quality, Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder is an excellent value for its cost and potency. The brand is known for its high-quality bodybuilding supplements, and its creatine powder is consistently ranked as one of the best. This creatine is micronized making the particles smaller, which not only speeds up the effects of the supplement but also saves you money since you don’t have to use as much of the creatine powder to get maximum benefits. Optimum Nutrition is the gold standard in fitness, and we’re fully behind their take on creatine powder.

EFX Sports Kre-Alkalyn EFX

This is not your standard creatine powder. While most products on this list contain creatine monohydrate, this product uses Kre-Alkalyn, which is a patented form of creatine invented by Dr. Jeff Golini, Ph.D., who created it to be at the “correct” alkaline level of pH 12. The product claims not to require load or cycle phases, which is a common practice among men who use creatine powders. The benefits are similar to using normal creatine monohydrate, and many users reported a reduction in bloat, which sometimes occurs with traditional creatine. Since water retention is reduced, you can even use Kre-Alkalyn while trying to burn fat.

MUSCLE FEAST Creapure Creatine Monohydrate Powder

MUSCLE FEAST is a favorite of athletes and bodybuilders competing at the highest level of their sport. It consistently ranks highest in purity on Labdoor, an independent supplement-testing company. They also use Creapure as their trusted source of creatine, which means this product is regularly tested for banned substances. If you’re looking for a creatine supplement that doesn’t taste like you’re drinking chalk, this supplement comes in four flavors including unflavored, fruit punch, grape, and blue bomb.

NAKED Nutrition Pure Creatine

The name says it all: This is 100% pure micronized creatine monohydrate that is made of the highest quality. Naked Creatine is certified vegan, dissolves rapidly in water without leaving any sugar/salt crystals in the bottom of the glass, doesn’t contain any additives or sweeteners. It’s as pure as you can get and incredibly affordable for the price you pay.

Isopure Creatine Monohydrate Powder

Isopure Creatine Monohydrate powder doesn’t contain any calories, added sugars, or fillers. It goes down smooth without any funky aftertaste and is manufactured under strict guidelines in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices. Isopure is committed to quality and employs extensive quality control procedures to ensure proper purity, dissolution, and potency. It’s a solid, dependable option for getting that extra boost you need to push your physical limits.

