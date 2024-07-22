 Skip to main content
Want to build muscles? The best foods with creatine (and 9 meal ideas)

Build muscle with creatine-rich foods you'll actually love eating

Creatine powder with some on table with a spoon
Aleksander Saks / Unsplash

Before their recent boom, supplements and bodybuilding seemingly went together like peanut butter and jelly. Creatine is a coveted supplement for those looking to gain or maintain serious muscle mass. Why the hype?

Creatine is an amino acid that is a building block for building muscle,” said Alex Larson, RD, a registered dietitian specializing in nutrition coaching for endurance athletes and the founder of Alex Larson Nutrition LLC.  “It is located mostly in your skeletal muscle and inside of your brain.”

Creatine helps the body improve strength and speed up recovery. Though the body makes half the needed supply naturally, the other half needs to come from food (or supplements, hence creatine’s popularity with athletes). While supplements are popular and often recommended, adding creatine to your diet can be a deliciously nutritious endeavor. Dietitians shared the best foods with creatine and meals naturally loaded with these strength-building, performance-boosting compounds.

Best foods with creatine

Ahi tuna with avocado
Jennifer Burk / Unsplash

Animal-based proteins are your best bet if you’re looking to fuel your body with creatine.

“Creatine is predominantly found in animal foods like meats, poultry, and fish,” said Daniel Chavez, RD, a registered dietitian at Fay. “There are no significant sources of creatine in plant-based foods, dairy, or other non-meat products. This is because creatine is synthesized naturally in the muscles of animals.”

There are, however, vegan creatine supplements. Talk to your doctor if you follow a plant-based diet and are concerned about creatine levels.

Otherwise? We’ll get into plenty of meal ideas shortly, but Chavez says the following foods make excellent foundations for creatine-rich dishes:

  • Beef (about 3 to 5 grams of creatine per kilogram)
  • Lamb (about 3 to 5 grams of creatine per kilogram)
  • Fish, like herring, salmon, and tuna (4 to 10 grams of creatine per kilogram)
  • Chicken (about 3 to 4 grams of creatine per kilogram)
  • Turkey (about 3 to 4 grams of creatine per kilogram)
  • Rabbit (about 3 grams of creatine per kilogram)

9 ideas for creatine-rich meals

Salmon entree on dark plate and dark table
Caroline Attwood / Unsplash

Fire up the stove (or don’t). You can build muscle strength by consuming foods with creatine for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack time. Dietitians shared nine meals based on five creatine-rich foods (salmon, beef, chicken, tuna, and lamb). Get ready to dig in.

Salmon

While often associated with lunch and dinner, anyone who has stepped foot in a bagel shop knows salmon also has a place at the breakfast table. Larson recommends starting your day with a creatine boost with smoked salmon on a bagel. “You can … easily put this together and bring variety to the flavor,” Larson said. Add avocado, baby greens, or Everything Bagel seasoning for even more flavor.

Of course, salmon is also a perfect protein for later-in-the-day meals, pairing perfectly with greens. Chavez likes salmon with sides of quinoa and green beans. 

Salmon provides about 4.5 grams of creatine per kilogram, and when combined with quinoa and green beans, becomes a satiating, nutrient-dense meal,” Chavez said.

Beef

Time to settle the beef: Beef-based foods can be delicious snacks. Exhibit A? Beef jerky, a staple snack for on-the-go types who prioritize protein-packed foods.

“Beef jerky is very easy to travel with and an excellent protein source when options may be otherwise limited,” Larson said.

If you have time for a sit-down meal with preparation involved, consider beef stir-fry.

Beef is rich in creatine, offering up to 5 grams per kilogram,” Chavez said. “Stir-frying beef with a variety of vegetables and serving it with brown rice makes a fibrous, protein-rich, and well-rounded meal.”

Chicken

Winner, winner chicken dinner (or lunch).

Poultry contains moderate amounts of creatine, and pairing it with mixed greens and antioxidant-rich fruit offers a light yet protein- and nutrient-rich meal that can be enjoyed at any time of the day,” Chavez said.

Larson suggests eating chicken with fruit salad if you’re craving a sweeter side. A whole grain like quinoa adds satiating fiber.

Tuna

Salmon isn’t the only fish in the sea. Tuna offers bountiful meal options, from fancy to unfussy.

Let’s start with fancy: Ahi tuna steak.

“The flavor of ahi tuna is incredible, and I love the firmer texture compared to other fish varieties,” Larson said.

A tuna sandwich is an ideal fast-casual meal, though you can easily elevate this classic lunch dish.

“Tuna on whole grain bread with avocado offers a convenient and portable snack or meal that is high in protein and healthy fats, making it an ideal choice for a quick and nutritious bite,” Chavez explained, adding you’ll net about 4 grams of creatine per kilogram from this dish.

Lamb

Lamb is a staple at Greek restaurants and contains a “whopping 4 to 5 grams of creatine per kilogram,” Chavez said.

He suggested lamb chops with sweet potato mash and asparagus for a savory meal.

“When paired with nutrient-dense sides like sweet potato mash and asparagus, create a hearty and satiating meal rich in creatine and other key nutrients,” Chavez continued.

Closing thoughts

Salad with chicken
Travis Yewell / Unsplash

Creatine is an amino acid vital to building muscle and improving strength and recovery. Unsurprisingly, creatine supplements are popular in gym and bodybuilding circles. While supplements may be worth trying, you can consume the creatine your body needs to thrive through food.

Animal proteins are the best source of creatine. Think fish, like salmon, tuna, beef, chicken, and lamb. These proteins make the perfect additions to salads, stir-fries, and even bagels. Speak to a doctor or dietitian if you’re concerned about your creatine intake or want to try a supplement, as people with certain conditions may not be the best fit for them.

BethAnn Mayer
Beth Ann's work has appeared on healthline.com and parents.com.
