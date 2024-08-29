The best food tracking apps: Our top picks

Tracking the food you eat can help you maximize the results you see on the scale or in your waistline, regardless of whether you are trying to lose weight or gain muscle. Using these apps, you can keep track of your macronutrient intake, monitor your calorie intake, and analyze your eating habits.

Whether you want to find a free option or are willing to invest in a comprehensive app, we’ll explore many options so that you can find the best food-tracking app to achieve your desired outcome.

Benefits of tracking food intake

Tracking your food intake can provide valuable insights to help optimize your nutrition and athletic performance. Without proper fueling, your body can’t perform at its best.

Keeping tabs on your macronutrient intake – specifically your intake of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats – is important for maintaining consistent energy levels, supporting muscle recovery, and enhancing overall athletic performance.

By monitoring what you eat, you can ensure you’re consuming adequate amounts of the key nutrients your body needs to excel.

Armed with this information, you can then make targeted adjustments, such as incorporating specific foods or supplements to address your specific needs and close the nutritional gaps that may be holding your performance back.

Best food tracking app for bodybuilders: MealPrepPro

Whether you want to cut weight or bulk up on muscle, tracking calorie intake and macronutrient ratios is a must for bodybuilders. In order to stay on track with your nutritional goals, you need a reliable food-tracking app that simplifies the process.

Among the apps that stand out is , which provides a range of features tailored to the specific needs of bodybuilders. One key feature is its ability to plan meals in advance so that you can save time and frustration while planning and tracking your nutritional intake.

MealPrepPro allows you to easily create weekly meal plans, find new recipes, and even create shopping lists based on your meal plans. If you are interested in trying out the app, they offer a free 7-day trial where you have access to all of the features the app has to offer.

Best food tracking apps for runners

As a runner, you know the importance of your nutrition when it comes to winning your next marathon or aiming to beat your personal best. The nutrient requirements of runners, like those of bodybuilders, differ as you continue to train.

Food Coach

Apps like can help you optimize performance no matter what phase of training you’re in. Macronutrient needs change drastically as your training progresses, and it is critical that you supply your body with sufficient carbohydrates.

Staying on track with your diet can be a challenge when traveling to a new city for a race. Luckily, there are several apps to choose from to help you stick to your diet and fuel your next race.

Happy Cow

If you follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, the app was designed for athletes like yourself. The app can help you easily locate vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurants so that you can provide your body with the foods it needs to fuel your body before or after a race while in an unfamiliar location.

While HappyCow doesn’t directly track your nutritional intake, it makes it simple to find the foods and ingredients you require to meet your micronutrient needs while on the go.

Best food tracking apps for weight loss

Several apps are available to help you lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

MyFitnessPal

One of the most popular is , which allows you to log the foods you consume throughout the day and monitor your calorie, macros, and micronutrient levels.

MyFitnessPal provides an extensive database of over 11 million foods and can easily log nutrition information. The app makes it simple to track calories, macros, and micronutrients, giving users detailed insights into their dietary intake.

In addition to tracking your nutrition, the app allows you to integrate with fitness trackers further enhances the app’s utility by providing a complete picture of energy balance.

Noom

, however, is a popular choice for people looking to improve their relationship with food. Noom focuses on developing healthy habits and mindsets around food beyond just calorie counting.

The app incorporates psychology-based techniques, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, to help users build a positive relationship with eating. Noom also provides personalized coaching and educational resources to support long-term lifestyle changes.

While MyFitnessPal offers a free and paid version, both apps offer a free trial of their paid versions so you can experience what each has to offer for yourself.