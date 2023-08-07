 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

What are macronutrients? Understand the key to healthy eating

Your complete guide to protein, fat, and carbs

Christine VanDoren
By
Meal prep
Ella Olsson / Pexels

Macronutrients are the fundamental components of our diet that provide us with the energy required for daily activities and support various bodily functions. Understanding macronutrients and how to use them to our advantage is crucial for achieving and maintaining optimal health and wellness. 

Many more people have been focusing on macronutrients as a new approach to nutrition, examining the basic building blocks of food. Delve into the world of macronutrients, exploring their importance, role in weight loss, and how they can be manipulated to benefit our overall well-being.

Assortment of vegetables.
Vanessa Loring/Pexels

What is a macronutrient?

Macronutrients, often referred to as “macros,” are the three essential nutrients that make up the bulk of our diet: protein, carbohydrates, and fat. Each macronutrient serves a unique purpose, contributing to the proper functioning of our body and supporting various physiological processes.

  • Protein is essential for building and repairing tissues, as well as for making enzymes and hormones.
  • Carbohydrates are the body’s main source of energy. They are broken down into glucose, which is then used by the cells for energy.
  • Fat is also a source of energy, but it also plays other important roles in the body, such as helping to absorb vitamins and minerals and protecting the organs.
Recommended Videos

The specific amount of each macronutrient you need will vary depending on your individual needs, such as your activity level and overall health.

Boiled eggs on toast.
Foodie Factor/Pexels

What are macros?

Protein

Protein is a macronutrient composed of amino acids, often described as the building blocks of life. These amino acids play a crucial role in maintaining and repairing tissues, producing enzymes and hormones, and supporting a robust immune system. 

Protein is so important that many people have come up with ideas like the high protein diet to focus on consuming more of them. Lots of protein is great, especially for building muscle, but just remember your body needs the other parts of a macro diet too.

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are the primary source of energy for the body. When consumed, they are broken down into glucose, which fuels our cells, muscles, and brain. They’re common in grains and starchy foods like potatoes, as well as fruits and vegetables.

While there are simple and complex carbohydrates, both serve a vital function in our diet. However, the type of carbohydrates we consume can impact our blood sugar levels and overall health. Simple sugars, like glucose and sucrose, are usually unhealthy, and you may want to try to cut them out of your diet.

Fat

Fat is often misunderstood as a nutrient that should be avoided, but in reality, it is crucial for several bodily functions. Dietary fat provides essential fatty acids that our bodies cannot produce on their own. They are necessary for brain health, hormone production, and cell membrane structure. Additionally, fat aids in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) and contributes to the feeling of satiety after a meal.

Fruit salad in a bowl.
Josh Sorenson/Pexels

What is the difference between a macronutrient and a micronutrient?

While macronutrients are required in large amounts to provide energy, micronutrients are essential in smaller quantities for various physiological processes. Micronutrients include vitamins and minerals, which play essential roles in immune function, bone health, and metabolism. While macronutrients supply energy and serve as the building blocks of our diet, micronutrients are like little helpers, ensuring all bodily functions run smoothly.

An egg, blueberries, almonds, and avocado.
Jenna Hamra/Pexels / Jenna Hamra/Pexels

What are the macros for weight loss?

When it comes to weight loss, understanding macros is crucial, but it’s essential to recognize that everyone’s nutritional needs are unique. Protein plays a particularly significant role in weight loss due to its satiating effect and its ability to preserve lean muscle mass during calorie restriction. However, both carbohydrates and fats are essential for a balanced diet, and it’s not necessary to eliminate either completely, as some fad diets suggest.

Determining the right macro ratio for weight loss can be complex and may require experimentation to find what works best for each individual. Adopting a “macro diet” approach, where macronutrient intake is tailored to personal goals, can be beneficial. Prioritizing protein and incorporating a balanced mix of carbohydrates and healthy fats can help achieve sustainable weight loss and overall well-being.

How much protein should I eat?

The recommended daily protein intake varies based on factors such as age, activity level, and individual goals. For example, athletes and individuals engaging in intense physical activity may require higher protein intake to support muscle recovery and growth.

Generally, though, the very minimum amount of protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of your body weight or 0.36 grams per pound. For example, someone weighing 150 pounds should eat, at the very absolute least, 54 grams of protein per day. This is the kind of bare minimum that you can get sick if you fall underneath. 

For a more realistic estimate, you can try around 0.8-1 gram per pound, which is about 1.8-2.2 per kilogram. For the same 150-pound person, that’s 120 grams per day. This is a good estimate of the requirements for doing most tasks and getting a reasonable amount of exercise. More exercise? More protein intake.

Person holding up an apple and donut.
Andres Ayrton/Pexels

What happens when you omit one macronutrient from your diet?

Eliminating any macronutrient entirely from your diet can have adverse effects on your health and well-being. Carbohydrates are often the first to be targeted, but doing so can lead to a lack of energy, mental fog, and nutritional deficiencies, as well as constipation and muscle cramps. Fat restriction may lead to inadequate absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and essential fatty acids.

While protein deficiency is less common, it can lead to muscle wasting, impaired immune function, and delayed wound healing. Rather than eliminating any macronutrient, the key to a balanced and healthy diet is moderation and focusing on the right sources of each nutrient.

Slices of sourdough bread
Cats Coming/Pexels

Which macronutrient gives you the most energy?

Out of the three macronutrients, carbohydrates provide the most energy. When consumed, they are broken down into glucose, which is readily available to fuel our cells and supply energy for physical activities and mental processes. Properly balancing carbohydrate intake is essential for maintaining stable blood sugar levels and avoiding energy crashes.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Everything you need to know about the Atkins diet
Your complete guide to the weight loss diet
A bowl of a keto-friendly dish on a table.

Many of us set great fitness goals but face the common hurdle of selecting the best diet plan to support these aspirations. You know the health outcomes that you’re aiming for, but there are so many popular diet plans to choose from that you’re unsure of where to start. Think of the foods you like to eat, but also the foods that would be most healthful to eat on this journey.

Another factor is the ever-changing perception of what is healthy and what is not. Fad diets have come and gone, but some have stuck because of the results generated, like the Atkins diet. 

Read more
Your ultimate guide to summer produce — the delicious fruits and veggies that are in season
Seasonal produce: Get to know what you should be eating this summer
Asian pears on tree

Summer cuisine is known for an abundance of seasonal produce, weekend farmers' markets, and setting the rich, hearty, stick-to-your-ribs meals aside for a few months. It's a time for pitchers of sweet fruity cocktails and dinners that focus on tasty ingredients fresh from the garden. And while we understand that the comprehensive lists of fruits in season or vegetables in season are too immense to name them all, these are a few of the stars, the widespread highlights, the ones you're most likely to find at your local outdoor market, no matter where you are in the country. These are the stars of the summer produce section, when you should look for them, and why you should be eating them more often.

Apricots
Peak months: May, June, July

Read more
Treat your body: These are the best foods high in collagen
These are the tastiest foods for a boost of collagen, an important protein
Bowls of bone broth on a tray

Collagen has recently seemed to crop up in various supplements, whether they support athletic performance, help you get in some extra protein, or are essential for the beauty of your skin and hair. Foods with collagen help contribute to the structural components of bones, teeth, skin, ligaments, muscles, blood vessels, corneas, and connective tissue.
While you can take collagen supplements, collagen is also naturally present in certain foods, mainly of animal origin. The body can also synthesize collagen by combining the amino acids proline and glycine. This process requires vitamin C, zinc, and copper, so in addition to eating protein-rich foods, an adequate intake of these micronutrients will support your body’s endogenous production of collagen. Below, we share the foods highest in collagen to help you have healthy tissues, vibrant skin, mobile joints, and strong muscles.

Bone broth
Bone broth has become increasingly popular over the past decade. This nutritious stock is made by simmering the bones of animals, such as cows, chickens, fish, pigs, bison, and turkeys. Most of the time, connective tissues, such as hooves, beaks, and tendons, may also be used, which is what imparts this hearty stock with so much collagen. Bone broth may be used as a stock for other soups, consumed as a liquid broth as is, or turned into a health drink.
Though it may seem like simmered animal bones would not be all that nutritious, the extended boiling softens bones and cartilage and releases the vitamins and minerals within. The bones and connective tissue are rich in collagen, along with other minerals, including calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, and sulfur.

Read more