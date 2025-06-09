What can five minutes of brisk walking do for your brain? Researchers find out

Recently, a study of over 17,000 healthy American and Australian older adults revealed that those with the slowest walking speed had the highest risk of dementia, and brisk walking could have a protective effect on the brain. Additional research has revealed that individuals who engage in healthier behaviors, such as regular physical activity and a nutritious diet, have the lowest risk of developing dementia.

We know exercise and walking are good news for our brain health, and another study adds to the growing research.

The study

In a study published in Age and Aging, researchers looked at data from 585 older adults who took part in the IGNITE trial. The researchers assessed participants’ physical activity, sedentary behavior, and sleep habits over a 24-hour period, as well as their cognitive performance. Researchers measured time using wrist-worn triaxial accelerometers.

The results

Here are the interesting results:

Those who exercised more had better brain health, and as the amount of exercise declined, so did brain health.

Doing five minutes of exercise that raises your heart rate, such as water aerobics or a brisk walk, was associated with better cognitive performance.

Those who did more moderate-to-vigorous physical activity had better processing speed, working memory, and executive function. Less amounts of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity was associated with poorer cognitive performance.

The takeaway

A higher heart rate is key because it increases blood flow to your brain, and all it takes is five minutes to see benefits. You don’t have to spend hours in the gym or running regular marathons to boost your brain power and get the protective benefits for one of your most important organs. As this study showed, those who get their muscles moving experience more benefits when it comes to brain health. Doing moderate-to-vigorous physical activity can enhance your working memory and processing speed, which refers to how fast you think, as well as your executive function, which refers to how well you plan and organize.

The more research we have, the more we’re encouraged to get moving. As we get older, keeping our brains sharp is a priority, and exercise is one way to do it. I think it’s time to take my two little dogs for a brisk walk or a light jog around the block for my brain health.