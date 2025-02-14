 Skip to main content
Does strength training and cardio support brain health later in life? New study

This study reminds us that exercise and movement benefit brain health at any age.

By
older man strong muscle muscular concentration curl dumbbell
Cotton Bro / Pexels

We can sift through a mountain of research showing the benefits of exercise, including improving symptoms of depression, bone density, and blood pressure. Previous studies have revealed that regular exercise can lower the risk of dementia and cognitive decline and enhance brain health, memory, and cognition. A newer study also supports these previous results and shows that performing strength training and cardio later in life is beneficial for your brain. Let’s look at the research.

The study

man exercising older man doing push ups workout inside home
Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

In a study published in GeroScience, researchers wanted to understand if a combination of strength training and cardio could improve cognitive performance in healthy adults over age 85. 

The study involved 184 cognitively healthy participants who used self-reported questionnaires regarding their exercise patterns. Next, participants finished cognitive tests that assessed their cognitive flexibility, skills in coding, information processing speed, and letter- and word-based tests.

The results

older man lifting weights bicep curl
CottonBro / Pexels

The results revealed that those who engaged in a combination of strength training and cardio performed better on the cognitive tests compared to the participants who were sedentary or those who only engaged in strength training or cardio but not both. All adults engaging in some kind of movement scored higher than those in the sedentary groups.

The takeaway

older man doing pull ups
Cotton Bro / Pexels

This study reminds us that exercise and movement benefit brain health at any age, even though so many people say, “I’m too old for that.” While any exercise is better than none at all, the study also indicates that a combination of cardio and strength training is optimal for keeping your brain sharper in later life. It’s never too late to get the benefits of exercise.

Research highlights that strength training can prompt changes in neurometabolites that are associated with preserving brain health and supporting motor, sensory, and cognitive functioning. Cardio activates a brain molecule called brain-derived neurotrophic factor or BDNF, which is associated with enhanced cognitive performance.

