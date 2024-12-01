What does your walking pace have to do with your risk of dementia? New research

Table of Contents Table of Contents The study The study results The importance of your walking speed Tips to pick up the pace

Walking has been shown to boost your immune system, mood, and more. People like to walk at different times of the day with varying speeds, distances, and terrains. Maybe you prefer a brisk stroll through the city center or a longer, slower hike on a nature trail. It turns out your walking pace could say a lot about your brain health and overall health. Researchers explored the association between a slowing gait or walking pace and the risk of dementia and cognitive decline. Here’s what to know about the research.

The study

In a study published in JAMA, researchers studied almost 17,000 healthy American and Australian adults over age 65 for a seven-year period. Study participants took cognitive tests every two years that assessed memory, processing speed, verbal fluency, and overall cognitive decline. They also measured their ability to walk at least 3 meters or roughly 10 feet. The researchers averaged the results to determine the individual’s usual walking speed.

The study results

The researchers determined that the participants who were the most likely to develop dementia were the ones who walked 5% slower or more every year and had signs of slower cognitive function and mental processing. Participants with both gait and memory decline had the highest risk of dementia.

The researchers noted that because walking speed is inexpensive, easy, and quick to measure, it could be included in dementia risk assessments during primary care or specialist visits.

The importance of your walking speed

This study highlights the importance of your walking speed and your cognitive abilities. Those with the ‘dual decline’ of both walking speed and cognition had the highest dementia risk. Research has proven that people who engage in healthier behaviors like regular mental, physical, and social activity and a nutritious diet have the lowest risk of dementia.

Maintaining a brisk walking speed, improving your fitness, and sharpening your brain are protective for your brain health and lower your risk of developing dementia later in life. This study nudges us to pick up the pace and get our brains and bodies moving.

Tips to pick up the pace

The following are top tips to increase your walking speed: