What does your walking pace have to do with your risk of dementia? New research

How important is your walking speed when it comes to your brain health?

By
Man jogging brisk walking outdoors in nature
Latam / Pexels

Walking has been shown to boost your immune system, mood, and more. People like to walk at different times of the day with varying speeds, distances, and terrains. Maybe you prefer a brisk stroll through the city center or a longer, slower hike on a nature trail. It turns out your walking pace could say a lot about your brain health and overall health. Researchers explored the association between a slowing gait or walking pace and the risk of dementia and cognitive decline. Here’s what to know about the research.

The study

man walking outdoors through sunlit road trees
Panditwiguna / Pexels

In a study published in JAMA, researchers studied almost 17,000 healthy American and Australian adults over age 65 for a seven-year period. Study participants took cognitive tests every two years that assessed memory, processing speed, verbal fluency, and overall cognitive decline. They also measured their ability to walk at least 3 meters or roughly 10 feet. The researchers averaged the results to determine the individual’s usual walking speed.

The study results

business man walking outside with briefcase suit.
Conojeghuo / Pexels

The researchers determined that the participants who were the most likely to develop dementia were the ones who walked 5% slower or more every year and had signs of slower cognitive function and mental processing. Participants with both gait and memory decline had the highest risk of dementia.

The researchers noted that because walking speed is inexpensive, easy, and quick to measure, it could be included in dementia risk assessments during primary care or specialist visits.

The importance of your walking speed

Man on treadmill walking using machine in gym
Julia Larson / Pexels

This study highlights the importance of your walking speed and your cognitive abilities. Those with the ‘dual decline’ of both walking speed and cognition had the highest dementia risk. Research has proven that people who engage in healthier behaviors like regular mental, physical, and social activity and a nutritious diet have the lowest risk of dementia. 

Maintaining a brisk walking speed, improving your fitness, and sharpening your brain are protective for your brain health and lower your risk of developing dementia later in life. This study nudges us to pick up the pace and get our brains and bodies moving.

Tips to pick up the pace

man walking outside with coat in nature
Tamar Willoughby / Pexels

The following are top tips to increase your walking speed:

  • Increase your endurance by walking more regularly and walking for longer distances.
  • Optimize your nutrition to give your body the best fuel for your walks. 
  • Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
  • Optimize your sleep and get plenty of rest to stay energized.
  • Walk in different places to keep it interesting and help you stay motivated.
  • Find an accountability or walking partner.
  • Walk a dog.
  • Find the right comfortable walking shoes.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Is too much protein bad for you? The facts about your daily intake
Discover the range you should fall in
Meat kabobs

A high-protein diet can dramatically improve your life, helping you lose weight, build muscle, and feel more satisfied after a meal. But some people are starting to get worried. Is it possible to have too much protein? What side effects might that cause?

In this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about protein, including how much you should have, how much is too much, and what can happen when you eat too much. Let’s dive in and learn the facts about protein.
What is protein?

Read more
Study finds walking could turn back the clock for your brain by this many years
There are plenty of reasons to put one foot in front of the other and head out the door
Man jogging brisk walking outdoors in nature

Walking brings a whole host of benefits, from breathing in the fresh air to improving your sleep quality and moving your muscles and joints. Your mood will likely be better after your walk, which could make the day ahead more productive. Research has shown that a brief 10-minute walk can lower your blood pressure, so there are plenty of reasons to put one foot in front of the other and head out the door. A new study reveals that walking could make your brain this many years younger. Let’s take a look at the study.
The study

In the study published in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine, the researchers set out to determine the health impacts of everyday physical activities, including walking regularly and doing chores. The 204 participants answered questions on their phones during a nine-day study. They checked in six times every day, around every 3.5 hours.

Read more
Is exercise enough to combat the effects of sitting all day? New study dives in
Taking a quick walk when you get off work might not be enough to offset the health dangers of sitting for so long.
man wearing black t shirt exercising outdoors outside with blue steps

One in four adults in the United States sits for at least eight hours every day. Research highlights that people who sit down for most of the day have a 34% higher risk of heart disease compared to those who have a more active workday. The detrimental impact of a sedentary lifestyle is widely known. On the other hand, exercise is good for your health, and many people think moderate exercise is enough to offset the adverse effects of sitting all day. If you sit all day at a desk but you work out afterward, does that exercise session negate the effects of sitting for all those hours? A new study dives in.
The study

A study published in the journal PLOS One involved data from an ongoing study of over one thousand former or current people from Colorado. The researchers focused on relatively young participants aged 28 to 49, with an average age of 33. The lead study author, Ryan Bruellman, explained that they chose this age group because younger adults “tend to think they’re impervious to the impacts of aging. But what you do during this critical time of life matters.” 

Read more