Your guide to increasing your walking pace, setting your walking goals, and more

Walking is a natural and beneficial way to move around from place to place. You can go for a stroll in some of the most enchanting places in the great outdoors. You can chuck on a backpack and go rucking. Even a brisk 20-minute stroll on your lunch break provides plenty of health benefits, so it’s worth putting one foot in front of the other. Maybe you only have time to walk a mile.

You might be wondering how long does it take to walk a mile. Of course, the duration of your mile-long walk depends on your pace and other factors. You might casually wander through the city streets, or power walk on a jogging trail. Let’s look at the benefits of walking, the time it takes for the average person to walk a mile, how to increase your walking pace, and more.

Recommended Videos

The benefits of walking

Brisk walking for 150 minutes a week can reduce disease risk, lower blood pressure, and boost cognitive function. It really is one of the easiest exercises to start, all you need is a good pair of walking shoes. Here are some of the many benefits of walking:

Lower your risk of obesity.

Increase weight loss.

Meet new people and connect with the community or your friends.

Boost your mood with mood-elevating endorphins.

Lower your stress levels.

Reduce your blood pressure .

Improve your circulation.

Improve your heart health.

Lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

You can bond with your pet by walking your dog.

How long does it take to walk a mile?

A study spanning five decades showed that it takes the average person 15-22 minutes to walk one mile. Most people are able to walk a mile in under 30 minutes, but it isn’t a problem if it takes longer for you. No matter how long it takes to walk that mile, you’ll still get the benefits of walking. You can also split the mile up throughout the day if you’d prefer.

How long it takes to walk a mile depends on several factors, such as:

How fast or slow you’re walking.

The weather.

Your fitness level.

The terrain you’re walking on.

The incline.

How long does it take to walk a mile at a faster pace?

Walking a mile in 11-15 minutes is considered to be on the faster side. Many people prefer a brisk walking pace to raise their heart rate a little higher. Another study showed competitive walkers can walk one mile in 11 minutes. If you continue to walk and improve your stamina, health, endurance, and fitness levels, you’ll also be able to improve your speed over time. According to the CDC, the average walking pace is 2.5 to 4 mph, but you should work at the pace that feels best for you and helps you achieve your goals.

How long does it take to walk a half-marathon?

At a continuous, brisk walking pace, it should take around 3-4 hours to walk a half-marathon, which is 13.1 miles. Each mile should take you around 13 to 15 minutes. The time it takes depends on the type of terrain you’re walking on and your walking speed.

How much should you walk per day?

First, you need to establish a baseline to know how much you’re walking. From there, you can set your goals and determine how much you’d like to walk daily. For example, if your goal is to walk a mile in 15 minutes, but it currently takes 22 minutes, you can try to pick up the pace when you feel comfortable. For example, you could aim to complete a mile in 20 minutes this coming weekend. If your goals aren’t realistic, you’ll fall short every time. Remember that you can pick up the pace over time as you improve your stamina and endurance.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity weekly. That’s about 30 minutes five days a week or three 10-minute walks daily. Depending on how fast or slow you’re walking, that could equate to a one-mile daily walk.

How to pick up the pace

The best way to pick up the pace is to walk more. Walking more increases your stamina, endurance, speed, and more. Try to find more ways to get motivated and enjoy walking, like finding a walking partner or trying something different, like rucking, where you walk carrying a weighted backpack.

Additional tips to pick up the pace:

Bend your arms.

Try not to swing your arms from side to side.

Try to maintain good posture.

Focus on a target before you and walk towards it rather than looking around and becoming distracted.

Get plenty of rest.

Stay hydrated.

Mix up the terrain and walk in different places.

Try to remember to breathe properly while walking.

Track your time and progress with a stopwatch, pedometer, or fitness tracker to encourage you . As your speed increases, you’ll be motivated to keep going.

Make sure you’re operating on optimal nutrition. Especially if you’re planning on a longer walk at a brisk pace, you’ll at least need a snack to fuel you . Bigger and unhealthy meals can lead to indigestion, slowing your walk.

Setting your walking goals

Set your goals by mapping out a walking schedule on your phone or hanging it on your fridge. If you’re a beginner, you can work your way up, or should we say walk your way up to that one mile per day, and don’t worry about how long it takes. If you’re an intermediate or advanced walker, you might set a goal of upping your pace and cutting two or three minutes off your one-mile time. If you’re advanced, you could set a goal of a 15-minute mile for at least one mile or longer.

Instead of driving to the shop around the corner, you could walk there to continue making progress in your day-to-day life. Of course, listen to your body and make sure you’re also giving your muscles time to rest. You could also try incorporating leg day workouts and strengthening your leg muscles that carry you around every day. No matter how long it takes or how far you walk, be kind to yourself because you’re definitely taking steps in the right direction.