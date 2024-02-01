The 5 best Nike shoes for walking in 2024, chosen by walkers

Not every day is meant for running and not every body is meant to do things at a fast pace. Walking is a good exercise routine in and of itself and it’s something that’s required to some extent each day. A good pair of walking shoes are the kind of sneakers you should have in your wardrobe, and we’ve made our selections for the best Nike shoes for walking. There are several use case scenarios we considered when making our selections, and they include the best Nike walking shoes for long days on your feet and the best Nike shoes overall, among others. Read onward for our selections, and to get some details on which Nike walking shoes may be best for your needs.
The Best Nike Walking Shoes for Men In 2024
Buy the if you want the best Nike walking shoes overall.
Buy the if you want the best Nike walking shoes for long days on your feet.
Buy the for the best Nike walking shoes for around the house.
Buy the if you want the best Nike walking shoes for trail walking.
Buy the if you want the best Nike walking shoes for a budget.
Nike React Infinity 3
Best Nike walking shoes overall
Pros
Cons
Very breathable
Expensive
Wide shape
Easy on and off design
The Nike React Infinity 3 are the best Nike shoes for walking because of their all-around comfort. While they’re designed for comfort while both running and walking, they’re just as comfortable when you’re taking a break. They have a springy responsiveness that makes it easy to turn short walks into long walks, and they have a wider forefoot and high foam stacks to provide cushioning up to the ankle.
Best Nike walking shoes for long days on your feet
Pros
cons
All-day comfort
Somewhat narrow fit
Breathable design
Great traction
The Nike Pegasus 40 make a great pair of work shoes if you don’t need the protection of something like boots. They’re designed to be comfortable being worn for long stretches, making them perfect for 8-hour shifts or for anyone who simply moves around a lot throughout the day. In fact, some marathoners can be found in the Pegasus 40s, so you know you’ll be getting something that’s made to support you throughout the day if you decide they’re right for you.
Specifications
Available colors
20+, customizable
Nike Burrow
Best Nike walking shoes for around the house
Pros
Cons
Victory foam midsole
No support for outdoors
Fleece-like materials
Zipper pocket
For those looking to kick back around the house but not settle too far into the recliner, the Nike Burrow men’s slippers are the best Nike walking shoes for you. They’ll get you around the house nicely, providing comfort whether you’re leaning back on the couch or taking care of weekend chores. They have a fleece-like lining that will keep you warm in colder weather and a marshmallow-soft foam with grip traction patterns to keep you on your feet when you’re a little more active around the house.
Specifications
Available colors
1
Nike Wildhorse 8
Best Nike walking shoes for trail walking
Pros
Cons
High-abrasion rubber outsole
Heavy for casual walks
Enhanced grip
Smooth and springy
The Nike Wildhorse 8 are the right shoes for you if you’re looking for the best Nike shoes for trail walking. They offer ample support if you simply wish to wear them on some dirt trails, but can handle well along winding paths, rolling hills, and mountainous hikes. They have an abundance of traction and cushioned responsiveness. The Wildhorse 8s are even infused with materials that create a breathable, lightweight feel with enhanced ventilation.
Specifications
Available colors
7
Nike Revolution 6
Best Nike walking shoes for a budget
Pros
Cons
Simple yet stylish
Not great in the elements
Softer ride than previous models
Natural feel
If all you care about in a shoe is that it gets you from here to there and back again, check out the Nike Revolution 6. They’re perfect if you’re on a budget, as they don’t have a lot of the frills and stylings that make other options more expensive. They simply get the job of walking around done. The Revolution, in fact, is one of Nike’s most popular shoes simply because of their affordability. They’re practical, comfortable, and take a lot of the overthinking out of choosing the best Nike walking shoes.
Specifications
Available colors
4
How We Chose the Best Nike Walking Shoes for Men
When we cover shoes and other fashion trends, we dive into the technical aspects of what we’re talking about. And while walking shoes may not seem like something that requires much technical aptitude, our expertise across all kinds of shoes is applicable. We also do a lot of walking ourselves, and in our daily routines we prefer the most comfortable ways to get around. We’ve taken all of this into consideration in selecting the best Nike walking shoes for men, and we’ve included our general knowledge of the Nike shoe lineup as well.
