Best Nike Prime Day deals: Huge price cut on Air Max

Right now, there are tons of different Prime Day deals happening. So many that it can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’ve taken the time to focus on certain key areas and here, we’ve looked at all the best Nike Prime Day deals. Whether you’re looking for sweet running shoe deals this Prime Day or you’re keen to kit yourself out with new apparel, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading and we’ll take you through all the best Nike shoe Prime Day deals and best Nike apparel Prime Day deals so you won’t have to go looking for yourself. It’s a great time and money saving endeavor.

Best Nike shoe Prime Day deals

We’re big fans of the footwear that Nike has to offer. We recommend reading up on the best Nike running shoes if you’re keen to gain a new personal best, but we also have info on the best Nike shoes for walking and the best Nike shoes for the gym as well. It’s important to find the right type for your fitness plans which is why we’ve covered a wide range below.

  • Nike Air Max Solo —
  • Nike Air Max Pulse —
  • Nike InfinityRN 4 —
  • Nike Air Max Pulse Roam —
  • Nike Air Max Plus Drift —
Best Nike apparel Prime Day deals

Nike makes some of the best fitness gear around. You might need new running pants or shorts, or you might be seeking out a new hat to protect you from the heat or all kinds of other Nike apparel. Getting kitted out in the best Nike apparel is a smart move, especially while prices are so heavily discounted. Here are the best Nike apparel Prime Day deals.

  • Nike Sportswear Club Men’s T-Shirt —
  • Nike Sportswear Long-Sleeve T-Shirt —
  • Nike Primary Men’s Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Versatile Top —
  • Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men’s Dri-FIT 7-inch Brief-Lined Running Shorts —
  • Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men’s Joggers —
  • Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Men’s Full-Zip Hoodie —
  • Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Men’s Waxed Canvas Cargo Pants —

How we chose these Nike Prime Day deals

When it comes to seeking out great Nike Prime Day deals, we’re ahead of the crowd. That’s because we spend all year around looking for great deals. We don’t just wait for major sales events. Instead, we take a look at where the best prices are throughout the year. Because of that, we have the benefit of historical knowledge so we can spot a mile off if a deal is truly great or if it’s there to tempt you among the excitement of Prime Day rather than being genuinely cheap. We also notice if a discount is more incremental in nature rather than a truly great price cut, and we’ll bear that in mind accordingly. For some highly sought after items, an incremental discount is still good but it’s worth thinking about a little more and only really seeking if it’s something you absolutely want.

As well as that, we only feature the best Nike equipment. Granted, pretty much all Nike wear is good quality but we prioritize featuring the latest Nike running shoes rather than older models that may not be so high-end. We also look for the latest styles so you know you’ve got yourself a great deal and not something that’s super dated and less worthy of your time and money.

We always think about what we would recommend to friends and family, and make sure that the Nike Prime Day deals we include are the kind of things we would be proud to recommend they pick up.

