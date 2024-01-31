The 4 best Nike running shoes for men in 2024

Nike is one of the biggest names in athletics, and it’s regularly considered one of the best workout brands on the market. Nike running shoes are a big reason for its popularity. Making quality running shoes is even how Nike first made a name for itself. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just starting to make a running routine part of your life, you may be wondering what the best Nike shoes for men are. We’ve rounded up our favorites, and among them you’ll find what we consider to be the best Nike running shoe for men in 2024. We’ve made some other selections as well, so read onward to see them all.
The Best Nike Running Shoes for Men In 2024
Nike Pegasus 40
Best Nike running shoes overall
Pros
Cons
Super comfortable
Somewhat narrow fit
Breathable design
Great traction
The Nike Pegasus has been a staple of Nike’s running shoe lineup for years. With the Pegasus 40 Nike continues the shoe’s long tradition of quality. It offers a springy ride and a customized feel. It offers the same responsiveness and support as previous Pegasus shoes, but comes with improved comfort through the arch and toes. This is a good shoe for almost any running occasion, which is why we like it as the best Nike running shoe for men.
The Vaporfly 3 Premium is a Nike running shoe that’s ready to go the distance with you. It comes in a number of color combinations and offers some nostalgia to the early days of Nike running shoes in terms of its design. It has a full-length carbon fiber fly plate that provides a stiff and propulsive feel. It also utilizes a midsole bulge in its design that makes your run a little more stable, yet it reduces weight for long distance runs at the same time.
Specifications
Weight
184 grams
Nike Kiger 9
Best Nike running shoes for trail running
Pros
Cons
Smooth and springy design
Expensive
Multidirectional traction
Optimized durability
For those looking to get their run on against a more mountainous or natural terrain, the Nike Kiger 9 is the best Nike running shoe for you. It’s equipped with full-length Nike React foam and a revamped breathable upper. It’s a quick shoe that delivers a smooth, responsive ride. Multidirectional traction grabs onto whatever it can when you run, and the Kiger 8 is made of hard-wearing, abrasion-resistant materials to improve durability and the life of the shoe.
Specifications
Weight
292 grams
Nike Downshifter 12
Best Nike running shoe for a budget
Pros
Cons
Cool, light, and fast
Heavier than many running shoes
Soft feel
Stylish design
The Nike Downshifter 12 is a great shoe for entry-level runners and for anyone who’s shopping for Nike running shoes on a budget. It has a supportive fit and a stable ride, and while it comes in a little heavy for a running shoe, it still is lightweight as shoes in general go. It has super soft foam through the midsole to cushion your foot with every step, as well as an increased height that makes for a softer sensation as you run.
Specifications
Weight
319 grams
How We Chose the Best Nike Running Shoes for Men
When we cover fashion here at The Manual it isn’t strictly for looks. The technical aspects of the things we wear matter, and that’s especially true when it comes to running shoes. Whether we’re putting together the definitive guide to wearing a suit with sneakers or prepping you with the 2024 running shoes preview, we dive deep to create a foundational knowledge of running shoes. We’re also runners ourselves, and we’ve utilized our personal experience with Nike shoes to whittle Nike’s huge running shoe lineup down to what we feel are the best Nike running shoes for men.
