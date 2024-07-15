 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Casio Prime Day deals: Cheap digital watches for $30

By
Casio GSTB100XA-1A watch
Casio

If you’re looking for affordable watch deals from this year’s Prime Day deals, you may want to set your sights on getting Casio. There’s something from the brand’s budget-friendly watches for everyone, and to help you decide what to buy, we’ve gathered our favorite offers here. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though — we’re not sure if these Casio Prime Day deals will last until the end of the shopping event, so you should hurry!

Best Casio Prime Day deal

Casio AE1200WH Series digital watch — $30, was $43

The Casio AE1200WH Series digital watch on a white background.
Casio

The Casio AE1200WH Series digital watch is relatively affordable, but it’s packed with features that you would appreciate on your wrist watch. It has a world time function that will let you check the time in 48 cities across 31 time zones, which will be very helpful for those who are working with colleagues spread across the globe. The watch will let you set up to five alarms, either on a daily basis or a one-time alert, and you can also activate an hourly time signal if you need to know whenever a new hour starts. The Casio AE1200WH Series digital watch is also water resistant to depths of up to 100 meters, so it’s fine to wear while swimming and it won’t be damaged by sudden rainfall, and its battery can last up to 10 years before requiring a replacement.

Recommended Videos

At its original price of $43, the Casio AE1200WH Series digital watch already provides amazing value, so it’s an even bigger steal at its discounted price of only $30 from the Casio Prime Day deals of Amazon. There’s a chance that you miss out on the savings of $13 if you don’t act fast though, as stocks of the watch may already be running low. Don’t wait until the last minute of the shopping event — complete your purchase of the Casio AE1200WH Series digital watch right now.

More Casio Prime Day deals we love

A Casio G-Shock watch.
Casio

There are many more Casio Prime Day deals that you can shop, and so that you won’t spend a lot of time searching for them, we’ve rounded up the rest of our favorite offers below. Casio watches are already pretty affordable, but after the savings from Prime Day, they’re even cheaper, so here’s your chance to add more than one of them to your collection. However, there’s no time to waste as Casio is one of the more popular watch brands in the market — stocks for the more popular models may already be running low.

  • Casio F91W Series digital watch —
  • Casio Classic digital watch —
  • Casio Forester digital sport watch —
  • Casio CA53W vintage calculator watch —
  • Casio Illuminator Series  digital watch–
  • Casio A700W-1ACF digital watch —
  • Casio G-Shock digital watch —

How to choose a Casio watch on Prime Day

With all of the Casio Prime Day deals that are available across all of the brand’s lines of watches, it may look like it will be difficult to narrow down your choices. That may be true at first glace, but we’re here to help you make your decision quickly to be able to complete your purchase for a Casio watch while stocks are still available.

First and foremost, you need to identify what’s important to you, as we recommended in our quick and easy guide to buying a watch. It starts with choosing between getting an analog or a digital watch according to your preference, followed by the watch’s purpose — will you be wearing it daily, or will you only use it during special occasions? You’re going to want a more durable watch if it will be your daily driver, and if you want to make sure that it will be able to withstand bumps and bruises, you may want to go with a watch from Casio’s G-Shock brand. Those who prefer seeing traditional timepieces on their wrist, meanwhile, may want to go for the vintage looks that are offered by the Casio Classic line.

Your decision on what to buy from Casio Prime Day deals, however, will mostly depend on the budget that you’ve set aside for buying a watch. It’s important that you know how much you’re willing to spend, and you shouldn’t go overboard as you wouldn’t want to be out of cash when you come across another attractive Prime Day deal. Fortunately, because of the savings that you can get from the shopping event, you may be able to afford Casio watches that were previously too expensive for you. In fact, you may even be able to buy several Casio watches, so you’ll have something to wear for different situations.

How we chose these Casio Prime Day deals

The prices of Casio watches are already relatively affordable to the other popular watch brands in the market, but they’re even cheaper during Prime Day. In forming our list of recommendations for the best Casio Prime Day deals, we considered the value that you’ll get from each offer. We don’t want you to only get a few dollars in savings — we want you to enjoy huge discounts, so that buying a Casio watch won’t out a dent in your wallet.

The amazing thing about Prime Day is the fact that the bargains are not only on Amazon. In order to keep up with the online shopping craze, rival retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have also applied discounts on a wide variety of products — and yes, that includes Casio watches. It would be tough to keep up with all the channels if you want to keep tabs on the lowest prices for each particular Casio watch model, but we’ve actually already done that for you. The links above lead to the cheapest prices for each Casio watch, and we’ll keep updating this page if we find a better offer while Prime Day is still running.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Perk all-in-one polos: Just the right fit, the right features, and ideal comfort
Perk all-in-one polo with pants

I think we can all agree that clothes or apparel can be hit or miss. Some shirts may look great, but they don't exactly fit right, leaving you uncomfortable most of the day. The same happens with dress shirts, tees, and beyond. Traditional polo shirts especially have their pitfalls. For example, collar curling issues, color fading after several washes, sweat marks, and even shape loss over time can definitely be unflattering. That's a shame because polos, in general, are versatile. You can wear them with almost any outfit, day or night, while at work or transitioning to date night with your special someone. Isn't it time you demanded a better caliber out of your polos?

Introducing Perk Clothing and its all-in-one Polo that's got you covered wherever you need it. They fit true-to-size, even after washing, have a stay-flat neck collar, and feature all-day breathability and quick dry technology. The material gets softer with time, making it more comfortable the more you wash and wear it. Sounds like a dream, right? They fit like a dream, too. Let's explore why.

Read more
For Father’s Day, buy Dad the only pair of pants he’ll ever need
Dad wearing perk chinos at home

All-purpose pants that can be worn at work, in professional settings, or at home for work or play are one of the best ways to start any outfit. You can wear them all day or night without having to change them to match a particular style or mood. That's exactly why Perk has designed its feel-good chinos to be "the foundation of the 7-day uniform for active guys." They're engineered to stay soft, and they fit just right, with an ultra-smooth and lightweight feel. They also feature just enough added stretch to keep you comfortable without being too restrictive, but also allowing for great flexibility. There's room in the pockets for tools, writing gear, gadgets, or whatever else Dad may need. Plus, they make your butt look good, giving Mom or Dad's partner a present, too. But here's the best part: Perk is having a Father's Day sale right now, offering 25% off sitewide and 25% off packs. Go check them out when you have time. These pants will make an excellent gift.

 
Why you should shop Perk's Father's Day sale on pants

Read more
7 reasons you should be wearing Vuori’s best-selling Sunday Collection
Vuori Sunday Collection apparel worn while working out

The right clothing helps you feel comfortable and relaxed and looks good, no matter what you do. It also comes with excellent features, like quick-drying and moisture-wicking properties, to help you stay that way, even in the heat of a sport or active moment. That's precisely what Vuori's Sunday Performance apparel — The Sunday Collection — is all about. It's built for lunging and lounging, whatever keeps you happy. But while we know that and highly recommend getting some of Vuori's Sunday apparel, you don't. So, we've put together a list of reasons your next outfit should be from this collection.

 
1. They look good, real good
Specifically designed to be versatile enough to wear casually, as activewear, and beyond, Vuori's entire Sunday Collection will make you look good and feel good. As far as we're concerned, those are two of the most essential traits of any outfit or piece of clothing. If you put these bad boys on, you will turn some heads. It's that simple.
2. They feel wonderful
They're ultra-soft and stretchy, thanks to a four-way stretch design, but they also have many fantastic features. For example, the have both a back zip stash pocket and a front leg zip pocket for stowing your personal belongings, with plenty of room inside each. Some items are made with recycled material, too -- like the Sunday Performance shorts -- so despite being comfortable, they also help cut down on waste.
3. They're ultra-versatile

Read more