Best Casio Prime Day deals: Cheap digital watches for $30

If you’re looking for affordable watch deals from this year’s Prime Day deals, you may want to set your sights on getting Casio. There’s something from the brand’s budget-friendly watches for everyone, and to help you decide what to buy, we’ve gathered our favorite offers here. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though — we’re not sure if these Casio Prime Day deals will last until the end of the shopping event, so you should hurry!

Best Casio Prime Day deal

Casio AE1200WH Series digital watch — $30, was $43

The Casio AE1200WH Series digital watch is relatively affordable, but it’s packed with features that you would appreciate on your wrist watch. It has a world time function that will let you check the time in 48 cities across 31 time zones, which will be very helpful for those who are working with colleagues spread across the globe. The watch will let you set up to five alarms, either on a daily basis or a one-time alert, and you can also activate an hourly time signal if you need to know whenever a new hour starts. The Casio AE1200WH Series digital watch is also water resistant to depths of up to 100 meters, so it’s fine to wear while swimming and it won’t be damaged by sudden rainfall, and its battery can last up to 10 years before requiring a replacement.

At its original price of $43, the Casio AE1200WH Series digital watch already provides amazing value, so it’s an even bigger steal at its discounted price of only $30 from the Casio Prime Day deals of Amazon. There’s a chance that you miss out on the savings of $13 if you don’t act fast though, as stocks of the watch may already be running low. Don’t wait until the last minute of the shopping event — complete your purchase of the Casio AE1200WH Series digital watch right now.

More Casio Prime Day deals we love

There are many more Casio Prime Day deals that you can shop, and so that you won’t spend a lot of time searching for them, we’ve rounded up the rest of our favorite offers below. Casio watches are already pretty affordable, but after the savings from Prime Day, they’re even cheaper, so here’s your chance to add more than one of them to your collection. However, there’s no time to waste as Casio is one of the more popular watch brands in the market — stocks for the more popular models may already be running low.

How to choose a Casio watch on Prime Day

With all of the Casio Prime Day deals that are available across all of the brand’s lines of watches, it may look like it will be difficult to narrow down your choices. That may be true at first glace, but we’re here to help you make your decision quickly to be able to complete your purchase for a Casio watch while stocks are still available.

First and foremost, you need to identify what’s important to you, as we recommended in our quick and easy guide to buying a watch. It starts with choosing between getting an analog or a digital watch according to your preference, followed by the watch’s purpose — will you be wearing it daily, or will you only use it during special occasions? You’re going to want a more durable watch if it will be your daily driver, and if you want to make sure that it will be able to withstand bumps and bruises, you may want to go with a watch from Casio’s G-Shock brand. Those who prefer seeing traditional timepieces on their wrist, meanwhile, may want to go for the vintage looks that are offered by the Casio Classic line.

Your decision on what to buy from Casio Prime Day deals, however, will mostly depend on the budget that you’ve set aside for buying a watch. It’s important that you know how much you’re willing to spend, and you shouldn’t go overboard as you wouldn’t want to be out of cash when you come across another attractive Prime Day deal. Fortunately, because of the savings that you can get from the shopping event, you may be able to afford Casio watches that were previously too expensive for you. In fact, you may even be able to buy several Casio watches, so you’ll have something to wear for different situations.

How we chose these Casio Prime Day deals

The prices of Casio watches are already relatively affordable to the other popular watch brands in the market, but they’re even cheaper during Prime Day. In forming our list of recommendations for the best Casio Prime Day deals, we considered the value that you’ll get from each offer. We don’t want you to only get a few dollars in savings — we want you to enjoy huge discounts, so that buying a Casio watch won’t out a dent in your wallet.

The amazing thing about Prime Day is the fact that the bargains are not only on Amazon. In order to keep up with the online shopping craze, rival retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have also applied discounts on a wide variety of products — and yes, that includes Casio watches. It would be tough to keep up with all the channels if you want to keep tabs on the lowest prices for each particular Casio watch model, but we’ve actually already done that for you. The links above lead to the cheapest prices for each Casio watch, and we’ll keep updating this page if we find a better offer while Prime Day is still running.