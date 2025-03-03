 Skip to main content
Spring is coming — these are the best jackets and sweaters deals

On Sale A man wearing the black version of Lululemon's Sueded Utility Jacket.
Lululemon

Depending on where you live, the weather can feel like anywhere from summer to the midst of winter. And that’s just talking about the Northern Hemisphere. But the fact of the matter is that the Daylight Savings Time switch is just weeks away, and with it the promises of spring. Manufacturers and retailers that are flush with leftover jackets and sweaters from winter are painfully aware of this fact. That makes it a great time to pick up their inevitable spring jacket and sweater deals.

Besides, we all know of the “fake spring” phenomenon — where there are a couple of warm weeks in early March before a final cold period. It’s part of the reason why our male fashion expert, Mark McKee, refers to the spring wardrobe as the “transition wardrobe” that is to be filled with layer after layer for the rapidly changing temperatures of the time. Likewise, sweaters and jackets are important for the spring hiking period. So, grab up these spring jacket and sweater deals while you can — you’re bound to get more value out of them than you expect.

Lululemon Sueded Utility Jacket — $149 $198 25% off

A man wearing the black version of Lululemon's Sueded Utility Jacket.
Lululemon

This wrinkle-free jacket has an upscale yet still casual look. The black version, seen above, has a “bad boy” look adjacent to that of a leather jacket. It also has the advantage of still having all colors available in stock, though the tannish-brown coloration has quite a few available at 25% off too, which you can see if you tap the button below.

The North Face Men’s McMurdo Parka — $280 $400 30% off

A black The North Face Men's McMurdo Parka on a blank background.
The North Face

This parka from The North Face is perfect for heavy winters, which you aren’t going to face for a while unless you go on some periodic ski trips, but the $120 savings make it a tempting pickup. The North Face considers this windproof jacket among its very warmest on sale.

Patagonia Untracked Jacket — $489 $699 30% off

A man wearing the black version of Patagonia's Men's Untracked Jacket.
Patagonia

This hardcore Patagonia jacket is designed to resist both wind and water, making it a perfect pickup for your Northward-bound ski trips but also a fine wear during those early spring, late winter downpours that can chill you to the core, especially when entering an air conditioned building afterwards. Get it now and save about $210.

prAna Forest Hill Sweater — $70 $99 29% off

The prAna Forest Hill Sweater is now discontinued.
prAna

This discontinued prAna sweater has thick organic cotton knits and a medium-weight style. It’s perfect for staying warm and works as a great pullover for early spring layering, too. This sweater, now nearly 30% off, could be an essential part of your morning fit.

Ralph Lauren Wool-Cashmere Cable Knit — $80 $148 46% off

Man wearing Ralph Lauren Red Cable-Knit
Ralph Lauren

This sweater, which topped our list of the best sweaters for men in the thick of last year’s winter, is now 46% off. Coming in various colors (see colors and sizes available by tapping the button below) and excellent for pulling over your collared work shirt, get it now for just $80.

Flint and Tinder Aran Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater — $117 $168 30% off

A man wearing a heather charcoal colored Flint and Tinder Aran Cable Sweater.
Flint and Tinder

This thickly-corded knit sweater from Flint and Trader has a design you can really sink your claws in to. It all hails from the traditions of Irish fisherman in the Aran Islands, where every family had their own sweater patterns and styles. Perfect for a day out at the lake or something different at the office for just $117.

