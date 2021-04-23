When adventure calls and when the high seas beckon, you need one of the best dive watches for summer 2021. It’s as simple as that, because one of the best dive watches can take your ocean excursion from good to great. A stellar dive watch helps you time your dives, it can take a beating and it even looks pretty cool, no matter how experienced you are in the water.

Related Guides

Even if your water-based pursuits are slightly more leisurely (beach strolls and beers, anyone?), a great dive watch can still come in mighty handy as far as style and functionality are concerned. There’s a heck of a lot that the best dive watch can do for you even away from the water, so wear it with a henley to the beach or pair it with a business casual look. The best dive watches on this list blend technical utility with durability and even a touch of refinement. There are luxe options and budget options to be had all around.

Best Dive Watches to Wear for Summer 2021

Best Overall Dive Watch: Bulova Devil Diver Watch

With a name like that, how could we not give this one our high praise as the best overall dive watch? It’s an updated take on a classic Bulova model (the “Devil Diver” moniker refers to its 666-foot depth rating). We also love the two-tone bezel and the sturdy stainless steel construction. This watch even looks great out of the water, and that’s good news for adventurous style aficionados everywhere.

Best Affordable Dive Watch: Timex Harborside Watch

Timex is known for watches that take a lickin’ and keep on tickin’, as the old adage goes, and the saying is true to this day when it comes to the durable and fairly priced Harborside Watch. Keep in mind that it’s only water-resistant to 50 meters, but for days spent in the pool or the shallow ocean, or at the secluded waterfall, make it your go-to. Heck, wear it to grab a beer at day’s end with chino shorts and a navy polo.

Best Luxury Dive Watch: Tudor Black Bay

Clocking in at more than three grand, the Tudor Black Bay is nearly the stuff of legend, famed for its durability, its handsome style, and its place on the stylish wrists of guys like David Beckham. For your own pursuits on the water, you can’t go wrong with this refined luxury dive watch. You’ll have it for years and years to come.

Best Dive Watch to Wear Anywhere: Luminox Pacific Diver

When we mention a dive watch to wear, well, anywhere, we’re thinking about a dive watch that can do well in the Pacific Ocean (note the name) and perform at the same rate back on the land, on a camping trip, or a secluded, off-the-grid beach trip. This watch is the watch we have in mind, and it helps that it packs in a rugged 44mm case diameter and Swiss-made precision.

Best Dive Watch for the High Seas: Zodiac Super Sea Wolf GMT

While each of these dive watches is functional and durable in its own way, there’s just something different about the Zodiac Super Sea Wolf. The Swiss construction and highly visible SuperLuminova dial markings both lend themselves to precise adventures on and in the water, while the durable stainless steel build is a winner in our book.

Best Stainless Steel Dive Watch: TAG Heuer Aquaracer

Sifting through a sea of dive watches to find the best dive watch is a tall task, but we’re up to the challenge. We’ve long appreciated TAG Heuer’s commitment to sporty, durable, and dependable watches, and this particular model is no different. We love the fact that it’s rated to a depth of 300 feet, and we also appreciate the nice contrast between the black dial and the stainless steel strap.

Best Rubber Strap Dive Watch: Seiko Analog Automatic Diver’s Watch

Dive watches come in many shapes and forms, with dive watch options found on stainless steel bracelets as well as sportier offerings, like this tough rubber-strap watch. The rubber strap watch is less precious than a stainless steel watch, and can more easily handle the demands of surfing or scuba diving if you need to put it on over a wetsuit. The rest of the time, it just looks great with a muscle tank and board shorts at the beach bar.

Best Chronograph Dive Watch: Tissot Seastar Swiss Chronograph

The precision of Swiss parts in timekeeping really can’t be overstated: They’re the best at what they do for a reason. This triple-chronograph dive watch is sporty and dependable, and it also includes a date window for even more utility. You won’t want to leave this dive watch off your wrist for very long this summer.

Best Dive Watch for Vintage-Inspired Looks: Marathon MSAR Watch

We dig this tough dive watch, with a crisp, clean dial and a throwback-leaning 36mm case diameter. It’s the best dive watch for vintage style points, and it helps that it’s highly legible and highly durable. Plus, the fact that you can get it from Huckberry while stocking up on the rest of your summer gear, is a huge added bonus.

Best Dive Watch for Serious Style Points: Phoibos Wavemaster Dive Watch

We’ll admit it: We have a soft spot for dive watches that are as cool as they are functional, and if that’s what you’re seeking in your next dive watch, you can’t go wrong with the Phoibos Wavemaster. We love the innovative dial design, the highly visible markings, and the fact that it’s rated down to 1,000 feet. Time to hit the water, folks.

Best Dive Watch for Boating: Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Dive Watch

You can assuredly wear one of the best dive watches to do just about anything on the water, from kayaking to snorkeling, swimming, and surfing. If you’re into fishing excursions or manning the wheel of your boat for leisurely lake rides (or high-speed trips through the ocean), wear this tough dive watch that can take more than a few waves.

For those evening dinner dates when you’re not going to plunge backward from a boat for a bit of scuba, you’ll need a slightly more refined watch. We’ve got suggestions for that. Here’s our roundup of the best men’s watches.

Editors' Recommendations