Best G-Shock Prime Day deals: As low as $50

With plenty of Prime Day deals going on, there are some exceptional watch deals for you to check out. We’ve focused on the best G-Shock Prime Day deals here. That includes finding all the best prices but also helping you know what to look for when choosing a G-Shock watch this Prime Day. Read on and we’ll take you through everything you need to know. By the end of this piece, you’ll know where all the best G-Shock deals are as well as what to buy among these many sales.

The best G-Shock Prime Day deal

Casio G-Shock GWM5610 — $97, was $150

Casio’s G-Shock is a brand that’s know for its durability, and the Casio G-Shock GWM5610 is an excellent example of what you can expect from its digital watches. It’s an extremely tough watch because its shock-resistant design provides protection against all sorts of impact and vibration, and it also has 20-bar water resistance so you can wear it during swimming, surfing, jet skiing — even just while taking a shower. G-Shock EL Backlight is also present, allowing you to see the watch face even in complete darkness. The Casio G-Shock GWM5610 is solar-powered, allowing it to convert even the faintest of light into energy that will keep it running without the need to replace batteries.

Recommended Videos

The Casio G-Shock GWM5610 is available from the G-Shock Prime Day deals of Amazon with a 35% discount, lowering its price from $150 to just $97. That’s $53 in savings that you probably won’t find anywhere else, and once the offer is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it. If you’re already looking forward to wearing the Casio G-Shock GWM5610, and you want to buy it for cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible, as the bargain may not last until the end of the shopping holiday.

More G-Shock Prime Day deals we love

If you like the deal above but it’s not quite what you’re looking for, then you’ll be happy to know that there is a huge selection of watches from G-Shock that you can check out. We’ve collected some of our favorite G-Shock deals below for a few extra options.

Casio Men’s G-Shock Quartz Watch with Resin Strap —

Casio Men’s GA-100 XL Series G-Shock Quartz —

Casio G-Shock Men’s Power Trainer —

Casio G-Shock GWM5610-1 Men’s Solar Black Resin Sport Watch —

Casio G-Shock Move 52mm Heart Rate + GPS Solar Assist Resin Strap Smartwatch —

How to choose a G-Shock watch on Prime Day

G-Shock is responsible for some of the best outdoor watches thanks to focusing on rugged designs. That means if you simply want something built to last, pretty much all G-Shock watches will delight you. However, it’s useful to look out for some key things. You ideally want a G-Shock watch which can handle all kinds of terrain such as mountainous landscapes as well as the desert. Look to see what kind of case is involved as well as the bezel to check it can withstand whatever you have planned.

Another thing to consider is what sensors the watch offers. For instance, the G-Shock GG-B100-1A has a step counter and altimeter which are pretty useful additions. Also, look for other technical specifications like Bluetooth connectivity, an alarm function, and even solar-powered movements. Look for water resistance levels (if you plan on using it in the pool), how shock resistant it is, and whether it has a calendar feature, or a digital display in 12 or 24 hour formats. Basically, features and the material used are key to all G-Shock purchases.

You also want to think about the style. Do you want a chunky G-Shock watch or is something more subtle your kind of style? Check out the G-LIDE range for a smaller take on surfing timepieces which will suit slender wrists. In all cases, the features can affect the look of the watch so bear in mind that there may be a trade off here between what you need it to do and how you want it to look.

Also, don’t forget about your budget. You might not think of G-Shock as being a particularly expensive brand but there are some very expensive G-Shock watches around. Figure out what you can afford and keep to it, making sure you don’t spend more than you can afford. Setting a safe limit with a little room for extension is likely to work out best here. Remember — this isn’t a purchase you’ll only use a couple of times so make sure you’re able to invest and plan ahead.

How we chose these G-Shock Prime Day deals

We spend every day of the year tracking down awesome deals. We don’t just wait for Prime Day or other sales events — we keep looking. Because of that, we know what’s a good deal and what’s more of an incremental discount that you could possibly skip. Some Prime Day deals are not much different than out of sales season, so we focus on the ones that are truly great. We look through many different major retailers appreciating that Prime Day leads to sales by retailers other than Amazon. We then collate them here and regularly update as needed. That way, there’s no need for you to go looking elsewhere for yourself, thereby saving you plenty of time.

We also know our way around the watch world. That means we only feature the G-Shock watches that are worth owning. We skip anything that we wouldn’t recommend to our friends and family, or that we wouldn’t consider owning ourselves. After all, a cheap deal still isn’t a good deal unless it’s a product you’d actually want to own and that’s worth the price.

We only feature the best G-Shock Prime Day deals above while keeping a close eye on how things change throughout the event.