Best Prime Big Deal Days deals: Discounts on power tools, grills, TVs, and more

If you missed even the last-minute Prime Day deals in July, the good news is that there are more discounts to come from Amazon in its Prime Big Deal Days. The shopping event, which will run October 8 and 9, will include savings for all kinds of products, including power tools, grills, TVs, smart home devices, watches, shoes, cologne — you name it, there’s probably a price cut for it in this year’s Prime Big Deal Days deals.

Even better news is the fact that there are some early offers that you can shop right now, and we’ve rounded up our favorites below so you won’t have to scour Amazon’s website yourself. We’re not entirely sure how long these prices will last though — some may not make it to Prime Big Deal Days — so if something catches your attention, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible.

Amazon Echo Pop — $18 $40 55% off

Among the best ways to access Amazon’s Alexa is through its Echo smart speakers, and the Amazon Echo Pop is small enough to fit anywhere while still offering full sound. The digital assistant performs various tasks based on voice commands, and it’s compatible with all kinds of smart home devices. It’s pretty cheap, but it’s even more affordable after a 55% discount that translates to $22 in savings.

Levi’s Men’s Drive Lo Sneaker — $30 $60 50% off

With extra padding and a cushioned footbed, the Levi’s Men’s Drive Lo Sneakers are extremely comfortable while still providing proper support for your feet. The retro-inspired lace-up design is stylish, the soft mesh fabric lining in the interior provides breathability, and the rubber outsole promises durability. They’re an excellent pair of shoes, especially with the $30 in savings at 50% off.

Versace The Dreamer for Men 3.4 oz Eau de Toilette Spray — $36 $80 55% off

Versace The Dreamer for Men 3.4 oz Eau de Toilette Spray features fragrance notes of mandarin orange, green apple, black currant, guava, and rose petals. Designed by Gianni Versace, this is a spray that you wouldn’t want to miss buying, especially since you can get it at 55% off for a discount of $44.

Adidas Men’s Supernova 2 Running Shoe — $38 $100 62% off

The Adidas Men’s Supernova 2 Running Shoe gives you the power to keep moving through the energy return feature of Adidas Boost, with durability from the lightweight synthetic fabric and great grip from the rubber outsole. A 62% discount slashes its price by $62, so don’t miss this chance at cheap but amazing rubber shoes.

Amazon Echo Spot (2024) — $45 $80 44% off

The 2024 release of the Amazon Echo Spot is already on sale at 44% off for $35 in savings, which is a steal considering this smart device’s capabilities. In addition to providing access to Amazon’s Alexa, it’s a smart alarm clock with rich sound that you can customize with different faces. The Amazon Echo Spot shows the time, weather, and song title if you’re playing music through it.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker — $60 $100 40% off

The Keurig K-Mini is a simple coffee maker that uses K-Cup Pods of different flavors to brew your beverages. It can brew for cups from 6 ounces to 12 ounces, but you’ll have to refill its one-cup reservoir each time. Your coffee’s done in minutes, and the coffee maker automatically turns off 90 seconds after your last brew. If you think this coffee maker is perfect for you, buy it while it’s 40% off for savings of $40.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer — $80 $130 38% off

Enjoy fried food without all the grease with the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, which is on sale with a 38% discount for savings of $50. Its basket has a capacity of 4 quarts, which is about 2 pounds of French fries, to give you an idea of cooking capacity. It cooks at temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and in addition to air frying, it can also roast, reheat, and dehydrate.

The North Face Recon Everyday Laptop Backpack — $87 $109 20% off

The North Face Recon Everyday Laptop Backpack, which you can get a 20% off for savings of $22, is a backpack that you won’t mind using daily. It features the brand’s FlexVent suspension system with its articulated shoulder straps and soft-touch chemise fabric, and there are two external mesh pockets for water bottles and other similar items.

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit — $99 $179 45% off

The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit includes the DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill/driver, which is powered by a high-performance motor that will get the job done quickly. The bundle also comes with two batteries and a charger, so the cordless drill/driver will always be ready for any project. The 45% discount on this bundle will net you savings of $80.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $200 $300 33% off

The 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is an affordable TV that’s even cheaper right now, as you can get it with a 33% discount for $100 in savings. You’ll still get 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and access to Alexa and streaming services through Amazon’s Fire TV platform, so it’s a steal at its lowered price.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells — $429 $549 22% off

Save space and money — and even more with the 22% discount that translates to $120 in savings — with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 pounds to 52.5 pounds, and you can select the weight that you want with the turn of the dial. They’re equivalent to 15 pairs of dumbbells, so anybody in the family can use them.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series QLED 4K TV — $440 $600 27% off

The 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series QLED 4K TV is made by Amazon itself, so of course it runs on the Fire TV platform. It’s also a QLED TV with really impressive brightness, and it offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and advanced HDR. A 27% discount on its original price translates to $160 in savings, but only if you hurry with your purchase.

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill — $519 $639 19% off

The Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill, which is on sale with a $120 discount or 19% off, offers 529 square inches of cooking space, so you’ll be able to grill a meal for a family in one go. It’s equipped with the GS4 grilling system for improved ignition, 30,000 BTU-per-hour main burners, and an open cart design with side shelves and two large wheels.

NordicTrack Commercial VU 29 Exercise Bike — $899 $1,299 31% off

The NordicTrack Commercial VU 29 Exercise Bike is a fantastic way to work out within the confines of your own home. Go through low-impact cardio workouts with 24 levels of resistance, and with the included 30-day iFIT Family Membership, you can stream live and on-demand workouts on its 14-inch HD touchscreen. It’s 31% off, and you wouldn’t want to miss the $400 in savings.

LG 65-inch C4 Series OLED Evo 4K TV — $1,697 $2,700 37% off

The 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED Evo 4K TV is a pretty serious investment, even after the 37% discount that gets you savings of $1,003, but it’s worth every single penny. As an OLED TV, it’s capable of creating perfect black levels for immersive viewing, and it also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience. You’ll be able to watch streaming shows through LG’s webOS platform.

How to choose Prime Big Deal Days deals

There are so many things on sale for Prime Big Deal Days that you’re probably going to have to stretch your budget. However, if you want to maximize your shopping for the event, you should probably start by buying what you need. Is your home theater setup too boring? Then take a look at Prime Day TV deals. Are you planning to take up running as a regular workout routine? Check out Prime Day running shoe deals. Looking for a new trademark scent? Browse the Prime Day cologne deals. There’s something for everyone in this year’s Prime Big Deal Days deals.

After shopping for the necessities in Prime Big Deal Days deals, we highly recommend searching for offers for products that you think you’ll be able to use often. Getting a certain electronic device for cheap won’t matter if you’ll use it very rarely. If you’re unsure if a product will fit your lifestyle, you should check if we have a review of it. That might help you make up your mind.

How we chose these Prime Big Deal Days deals

Our recommendations above for the best Prime Big Deal Days deals aren’t just the first ones that pop up in search results. We made sure that all of these products are worth buying, beginning with whether they’re made by reputable brands. You wouldn’t want to enjoy a few more dollars of savings on a low-quality item, right? We also chose well-reviewed products so you won’t be wasting your hard-earned cash.

The cheapest prices are still our primary target for you, but we also considered the percentage of the savings. Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect opportunity to buy products that were previously way beyond your budget, and if they’re 50% off or less, the discount may knock their price to a range that you can afford.