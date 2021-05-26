While the official first day of summer isn’t until June 20, for many people, this coming Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the season. And with the BBQs and celebrations also come the Memorial Day sales, and in fact, we’ve already started seeing plenty of them. But you might have heard about another big sale looming on the horizon — Amazon’s Prime Day extravaganza — and wondered which are better, Memorial Day deals or Prime Day deals. The answer is a definitive “it depends.”

What to Buy on Prime Day

It depends on what you want to buy. For example, although there have already been some great Memorial Day tech deals typically you are going to find better deals on laptops, TVs, headphones, smartphones, and tablets on Prime Day, especially if you are looking to purchase any of Amazon’s own tech products, such as Fire TV Sticks, Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Echo smart speakers, and Alexa smart home devices. Similarly, Prime Day wins when it comes to savings on small appliances like blenders, coffee makers, and vacuum cleaners. So if you’ve been thinking about getting a new Instant Pot or have a Ninja Foodi appliance on your shopping list, you might want to put off purchasing one until Prime Day, which isn’t just one day but several days whose exact dates have yet to be revealed, but we think we know when it might be.

What to Buy on Memorial Day

However, there are some items definitely worth getting on sale over the three-day weekend. Particularly when it comes to many larger purchases, Memorial Day is prime (pun intended) shopping season. This weekend, you can expect to see some of the best deals of the year on furniture, mattresses, and large appliances like refrigerators, microwaves, and washers and dryers. This weekend is also, perhaps unsurprisingly, the best time to buy a new air conditioner, which is not something you want to be without once the summer heat really kicks in. Of course, there will also be sales on everything from clothing to camping gear — many of them with buy-worthy prices — but the biggest savings this weekend will be on the big items.

Best Deals You Can Shop Today

Editors' Recommendations