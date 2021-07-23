Sometimes when you watch movies, all you want to see is that cool car chase scene or the best fight scene or maybe you just want to see some highly entertaining special effects. Action movies have it all and more. Whether you’re looking to turn your brain off while the backgrounds excessively explode or get into an original concept with a stirring plot, these action movies on Amazon Prime are here to serve.

I, Robot (2004)

In one of the most iconic Will Smith movies, It’s the year 2035 and the robotic machines we’ve created are planning to take dominion over Earth. In this action-thriller, a cop who detests robots (Will Smith) investigates a service robot for possibly committing a crime and uncovers a conspiracy that threatens mankind.

Director: Alex Proyas

Main Cast: Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood

Runtime: 115 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Fist of Fury (1972)

In yet another legendary Bruce Lee film, Fist of Fury continues his cinema marathon with glorious gusto. This time, Lee (Chen Zhen) must avenge his master against karate and samurai-like foes. As it is with most Bruce Lee films, he takes on ridiculously large groups of enemies and swats them away in a glimpse. Outside of all the action that takes place, he also does some of his best dramatic acting in this film and makes it one of the best Bruce Lee films.

Director: Wei Lo

Main Cast: Bruce Lee, Nora Miao, James Tien

Runtime: 107 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Boondock Saints (2000)

A shoot ‘em up style, cult classic, gangster movie, Boondock Saints is an entertaining watch but may not please the palate of hardcore movie critics. Irish Catholic twins Conner (Sean Patrick Flannery) and Murphy (Norman Reedus) decide that crime in Boston has gotten way out of hand, motivating them to dole out their own religiously driven justice to local crime lords that sends a message to the filth of their town.

Director: Troy Duffy

Main Cast: Willem Dafoe, Sean Patrick Flannery, Norman Reedus

Runtime: 108 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Fight Club (1999)

In one of the best David Fincher movies (based on Chuck Palahniuk’s novel), some young and aggravated men decide the best way to solve their problems is to kick the crap out of each other and reject social standards. Other than causing social unrest in the frustrated young men of society (despite the story’s moral resolution in the end), the movie has some great writing and an awesome twist ending. In one of Brad Pitt’s best performances, he is somehow charming, disgusting, sexy, and terrifying all at once, commenting on the social expectations and outlooks of young men in a sometimes very meta way.

Director: David Fincher

Main Cast: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Meatloaf

Runtime: 139 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.8

The Tomorrow War (2021)

A brand new Amazon original release that delivers all of the over-the-top action and explosions it promises, The Tomorrow War is a whole lot of fun but might not be a great choice if you’re looking to stimulate your mind. When a group of travelers from 2051 arrive in the present, they recruit whoever is able and willing to fight a war against an alien species that is smarter, faster, stronger, and scarier than any other threat to humans.

Director: Chris McKay

Main Cast: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons

Runtime: 138 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Hellboy (2004)

Based on the dark comic book series, Hellboy is one unique character that is surprisingly charming if you can ignore the red skin, the horns, or the giant stone hand. Ending up on Earth after some Nazis opened a portal to another dimension, Hellboy (Ron Perlman) grows up and becomes the essential agent to the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense who fights other-worldly beings that stray too far from home.

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Main Cast: Ron Perlman, Doug Jones, Selma Blair

Runtime: 122 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Minority Report (2002)

In one of the best Steven Spielberg movies, Spielberg teams up with action superstar Tom Cruise for a futuristic action drama that blows audiences away. Set in futuristic 2054 Washington D.C., the police force employs psychic technology to see and stop crime before it even happens. The visual effects are astoundingly on point, matching with its theater-shaking sound editing and an epic score from John Williams. Any fan of sci-fi should check this movie out if you also enjoy seeing Tom Cruise kick some ass and do all his own stunts, mixed with the smooth sci-fi visual effects that make it into a spectacle for its time.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Main Cast: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton

Runtime: 145 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.6

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Based on the real-life 19th-century outlaw Joaquin Murrieta and multiple other pre-existing adaptations, The Mask of Zorro is the most modern and exciting adaptation of them all. When Zorro, A.K.A. Don Diego de la Vega (Anthony Hopkins), is harshly imprisoned for 20 years (and his wife accidentally killed), he returns to exact his revenge by training the foolhardy drunkard Alejandro Murrieta (Antonio Banderas) to become the next Zorro and crumble their enemies’ empires.

Director: Martin Campbell

Main Cast: Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Runtime: 136 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Alien (1979)

The first of the unforgettable sci-fi movie series, Alien delivers a horrifyingly creative concept that began the universe of canon it has become today. Responding to a distress call, a crew of space travelers is ambushed by a creature of unknown origin that slowly picks them off one by one as it grows into its final form. After watching this classic and memorable film, you’ll want to check out the rest of the series — the follow-up is considered one of the best James Cameron movies ever.

Director: Ridley Scott

Main Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt

Runtime: 117 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.4

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin (1978)

When the Manchu government destroys his school, ravages his town, and kills his father, San Te (Chia-Hui Liu) travels to a Shaolin temple to learn the ways of Shaolin Kung Fu and be at peace. With the most fast-paced narrative out of all other films today, this one gets through all that information and on to the Kung Fu training in 30 minutes of runtime. After finally getting to the temple, he is — after some resistance — admitted as a monk for training. The rest of the film is focused solely on Kung Fu and the 35 chambers one must pass to become a master, training the wrists, shoulders, legs, eyes, mind, and so forth all one chamber at a time. Besides its naturalistic feeling and fantastic story, this film has some classically styled fight scenes that are timeless, cementing it in place as one of the best kung fu movies ever.

Director: Chia-Liang Liu

Main Cast: Chia-Hiu Liu, Lieh Lo, Yue Wong

Runtime: 116 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7

