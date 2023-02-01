These are the 10 best action movies available to stream on Hulu, from Hell or High Water to The Dark Knight

If you’re looking for great action movies to stream, it can be hard to know where to begin. There are some great options on services like Netflix and Amazon, but they aren’t the only places where interesting action can be found. If you’re desperate for a great popcorn flick, check out our list of action movies on Hulu. From newer titles to action classics, they’ve got you covered, and we’ve combed through their options to find the best titles for you to start with.
If you’ve seen all of the best action movies on Hulu, you can also check out some other gems on Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon Primemore generally.
Sam Raimi’s second Spider-Man entry remains near the pinnacle of superhero filmmaking, in large part because it has so many great action sequences. The fight on top of the train is certainly the most memorable, but every single moment of action in this movie is great. It’s also perfectly matched by the rest of the drama in Peter’s life. Spider-Man 2 is a movie about taking on the responsibility of being a superhero, realizing that you don’t want it, and then deciding that you have to do what’s right after all. It’s a beautiful, sentimental movie the likes of which we rarely get anymore, and that’s what makes it great.
A boxing movie with a futuristic twist, Real Steel tells the story of a former boxer who was replaced by animatronic boxers. When he begins working with his son on one of those animatronics, he rediscovers his love for the sport and creates a stronger bond with his kid to boot. Real Steel is sentimental and maybe even a little bit corny, but it’s also entirely winning and features a few really strong boxing set pieces. Hugh Jackman is great in the central role, so much so that it’s one of his best movies.
Christopher Nolan has come to be known as one of the most creative directors of the modern age, and Inception may be his broadest original success. Set largely in a variety of dream landscapes, Inception manages to build out an incredibly complicated universe and then deliver some truly thrilling action as we watch all of the elaborate dominoes that he’s set up fall in unison. While there are plenty of interesting ideas at play here, people loved Inception in part because it had the budget and the action to go along with all of the elaborate worldbuilding it was doing.
Although it wasn’t much of a success upon its release, Alita: Battle Angel has had a fairly popular secondary life and become something of a cult phenomenon. The movie, which is adapted from the manga of the same name, follows Alita, an android girl who reawakens and has no memory of who she is or where she comes from. As the movie unfolds, we begin to understand that Alita’s past is going to catch up with her, even as we begin to appreciate how dangerous she could be.
A bank robbery movie that feels like it has real stakes, Hell or High Water is more of an action movie than you might remember. While it was nominated for best picture, that lofty acclaim doesn’t take away from the many car chases and robbery set pieces that make up the movie’s runtime. Thrown in for good measure are great performances from a quartet of male actors as well as some smart observation about the ways rural America has been left behind by corporate interests who no longer see a profit in those regions.
