The best suspense movies you can watch on Netflix

Suspense is not really a genre, at least not on its own terms. And yet, when you’re watching a suspenseful movie, you recognize the sensation almost instantly. Netflix, for its part, has a pretty outstanding lineup of suspenseful movies that are all available to you at the click of a button.

While not all of these movies were heavy-hitters with awards bodies, many of them should have been. They’re incredibly well made, in addition to being smart and sometimes pulpy genre fare.

For my money, a great suspense movie is the best kind of movie there is. It takes the act of sitting down a watching a movie and makes it feel like a theme park attraction, and sometimes, that’s exactly what you want:

Rebel Ridge (2024) Play 132m Genre Crime, Action, Thriller, Drama Stars Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb Directed by Jeremy Saulnier Watch on Netflix A smart, tense, action thriller, Rebel Ridge follows a former marine who finds himself at cross purposes with a local police department in the Deep South. As he uncovers corruption inside the department, he comes toe-to-toe with the sheriff, who is driving the corruption of his cops. In addition to several hugely thrilling action sequences, Rebel Ridge is tense throughout and anchored by a brilliant central performance from Aaron Pierre. It’s also surprisingly political, but not in the ways you might expect. Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix

Fair Play (2023) Play 113m Genre Drama, Thriller, Romance Stars Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan Directed by Chloe Domont Watch on Netflix An erotic thriller that feels ripped right out of the ’90s, Fair Play follows two financial brokers who are seeing one another unbeknownst to their bosses. When one of them gets a promotion, it slowly unravels their entire relationship as the power shifts from one half of the relationship to the other. Anchored by two excellent central performances from Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor, Fair Play is just fun and silly enough to pull off the tension at its core, and just serious enough to know how to take its character’s emotions seriously. FAIR PLAY | Official Trailer | Netflix

Trap (2024) Play 105m Genre Horror, Thriller, Mystery Stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Night Shyamalan Directed by M. Night Shyamalan Watch on Netflix M. Night Shyamalan is a master of suspense, and Trap is one of his more impressive feats. The movie follows a serial killer who is also a dad as he discovers that the concert he took his daughter to is actually a trap designed to catch him. It’s an admittedly pulpy premise, but one that Shyamalan wrings every ounce of drama out of. As he works to escape the clutches of the FBI, Josh Hartnett’s killer proves to be genuinely crafty, and Hartnett delivers one of the best performances of his career. Trap | Official Trailer

Carry-On (2024) Play 120m Genre Thriller, Action Stars Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra Watch on Netflix Die Hard 2 is set in an airport, but Carry-On is the Die Hard airport sequel we deserve. The film follows a TSA agent who finds himself being pressured into letting a dangerous item through baggage check. After his girlfriend is threatened, he lets the package go through, only to take action once the bag is on its way toward a flight. Thrilling from beginning to end, director Jaum Collett-Sera put together one of the most tense, functional action movies of the 21st century. Add in Jason Bateman in thriller mode and you’ve got a genuinely great movie. Carry-On | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Killer (2023) Play 118m Genre Crime, Thriller Stars Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell Directed by David Fincher Watch on Netflix David Fincher had made some of the most suspenseful movies of all time, including Zodiac and Se7en, and The Killer is a return to that kind of story. The film, which is an adaptation of a graphic novel of the same name, follows a contract killer who makes a mistake at the very beginning of the movie. After he fails to assassinate his target, he makes a series of increasingly messy mistakes, all of which seem to suggest that he might not be quite as good at this he seems. A movie that is both silly and tense, The Killer captures everything that Fincher does well. THE KILLER | Official Trailer | Netflix

Woman of the Hour (2024) Play 94m Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller Stars Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale Directed by Anna Kendrick Watch on Netflix Ann Kendrick’s directorial debut is the remarkably tense Woman of the Hour, which tells the story of a woman who found herself on a dating game show in the 1970s in which one of the male contestants was a serial killer. The film, which alternates between a real-time depiction of the taping of the show and a chronicling of this criminal’s many victims, is tense and gripping, in part because we understand who this man is far better than Kendrick’s main character does. In a genre that often sidelines female victims, Woman of the Hour is also the rare movie to shine a spotlight on them. Woman of the Hour | Official Teaser | Netflix

Parasite (2019) Play 133m Genre Comedy, Thriller, Drama Stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong Directed by Bong Joon Ho Watch on Netflix Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece, Parasite follows two intertwined Korean families, one wealthy and one constantly scheming to earn a buck. As the poorer family slowly ingratiates themselves into the lives of their wealthier counterparts, they come to realize that they’re not the only people trying to take advantage of the family’s wealth. At its core, Parasite is a movie about how impossible it is to live a rich and fulfilling life under capitalism. Bong’s politics have never been particularly subtle, but in Parasite, he communicates them beautifully. Parasite - Official Trailer (2019) Bong Joon Ho Film