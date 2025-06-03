Can you bring a cigar torch on a plane? What to know before you fly

Imagine this: you’re at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line when you see a security officer holding your beloved triple-flame torch lighter as if it’s a bomb. Your heart falls when you think about saying goodbye to your $120 lighter you’ve had for years. Sound familiar?



I’ve done it, and so have many other cigar enthusiasts who learned the hard way that traveling with cigar torch lighters isn’t as easy as throwing them in your carry-on and going on your merry way. The regulations are murky, enforcement varies wildly, and a single misstep can see you lose your beloved piece of cigar gear.

Can you bring a cigar torch on a plane?

No, you cannot carry most cigar torches on a plane. Torch lighters are forbidden in both carry-on and checked bags by the TSA because they give off a consistent flame and burn at a higher and more intense heat than a regular lighter.



One exception applies: Disposable lighters with less than four fluid ounces of fuel are allowed in carry-ons. Most good-quality cigar torches are refillable rather than disposable, meaning they belong in the forbidden list even if they hold a small amount of fuel.

What the TSA says about lighters and torches

The TSA allows Zippo and disposable lighters in a carry-on bag but not in checked baggage. That’s due to the concern about fires in the cargo hold.



Torch lighters are unique. However majestic and glorious, the TSA classifies most torch lighters as forbidden in carry-ons and checked bags. That would be those butane torches used for cigars because they burn hotter and are perceived as dangerous.



You can carry some torch lighters, though — those disposable ones with less than four fluid ounces. The catch is that higher-quality cigar torches are not disposable and cannot always be told apart from the forbidden ones by TSA officials on the spot.

The reality of traveling with cigar lighting gear

I’ve been carrying cigars on planes for years, and the experience can be maddening. Sometimes you’ll fly through customs with a torch lighter, and other times the same model gets taken away from you. It usually has a lot to do with the TSA agent you deal with.



If you must carry a torch lighter on a flight, get a cheap, throwaway type that complies with TSA regulations to a T. Do not risk your good multi-flame torch, which set you back a hundred plus dollars. I’ve seen far too many individuals lose good quality lighters at security checks and never recover from the trauma.



Even if you clear the TSA, you may encounter other regulations at your final destination or on your return trip. International travel introduces an added layer of complexity.

What about electric lighters?

Electric lighters are typically acceptable in carry-on luggage as they don’t hold fuel. Nevertheless, they tend not to heat enough or give off the proper type of flame necessary for effectively lighting cigars.



I’ve used a few electric lighters in the past, and although some function well enough, they’re not comparable to a quality butane torch. The flame isn’t as accurate and takes a little longer to produce an even burn. If you don’t have any other method available in travel situations, it’s better than nothing.

Alternatives for the traveling cigar smoker

A few good strategies would work in this scenario: First, carry regular matches or a plain lighter with you on the trip. It’s not ideal when smoking cigars, but it will do. It’s easy enough to buy a decent torch lighter once you get to your destination.



They’re available at most cigar and convenience stores. They may not be the quality of your regular torch, but they’ll do the trick. And you won’t be afraid of it being taken from you on the flight back home.



Another alternative is to ship your torch lighter in advance to your destination. If you’re in a hotel, packages can usually be sent there for you. Make sure the lighter is emptied of any fuel before shipping it.

The fuel factor

Even if you somehow manage to take your torch lighter past security, you’ll need fuel for it. Butane refills in any way, shape, or form — carry-on or checked — aren’t allowed on airplanes at all. You’ll be purchasing fuel at your destination regardless.



Most tobacco and hardware stores carry butane refills. A bargain-priced disposable torch may be cheaper than buying refill fuel for your costly lighter.

Global travel considerations

If you’re flying abroad, regulations can become more varied and involved. Some countries are stricter about cigar torch lighters than others, and what may be acceptable in the U.S. may not be acceptable elsewhere. Do your research on the regulations for your destination country before departure.



Even the most basic lighters are forbidden or outright prohibited in some places. It’s not worth the risk when you can simply buy what you need from a local store.

My recommendations

After years of experimentation, here’s what I would advise.

Don’t risk your precious torch lighter — leave it at home. If you must carry a lighter, a disposable version that clearly complies with TSA requirements will do.



Consider shipping your torch lighter to your destination if you’ll stay there longer. A few dollars may be a good investment if you don’t want to lose a costly lighter at security.



Immerse yourself in local cigar traditions wherever you visit. Some of the enjoyment of smoking cigars while traveling lies in experiencing how locals smoke them.



Always carry a backup plan. Carry a few matches or a simpler lighter just in case. Nothing ruins well-cured cigars faster than having them and not knowing what to light them with.

The bottom line

Are you allowed to bring a cigar torch on a plane? Sometimes, but it’s not advisable. The best way to do it is to plan on purchasing what you’ll need when you arrive at your destination or to have your gear shipped in advance.



The TSA officials are simply doing their job, and the regulations are there for everyone’s safety. As a matter of courtesy, be polite, obey the rules, and carry a backup plan. This will leave you free to enjoy your wonderful cigars wherever your journey may lead you.