Can you bring cigars on a plane, and what’s the best way to travel?

By
Inside of a plane with screens on from can you bring cigars on a plane.
Alexander Schimmeck / Unsplash

Over the last couple of years, I have traveled quite a bit. I’ve been on family cruises; I’ve traveled by plane for a funeral, to visit friends and family, and for other reasons. Everywhere I go, I usually pack and bring some smokes with me. Because of the strict TSA and carry-on rules, you might think that it’s not okay to bring cigars or that you’ll almost certainly lose them. That’s not the case at all, and I’ve pretty much perfected the art of bringing my favorite hobby along. Pull up a seat, grab a cold beverage, light your favorite cigar, and let’s talk.

Can you bring cigars on a plane?

Seated man with feet propped up on luggage looks longingly out airport window at plane taking off
JESHOOTS.com / Pexels

According to the TSA, yes, it’s acceptable to bring cigars in carry-on bags and checked bags. So, yes, you can bring cigars on a plane. However, the TSA resource does mention that “the final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint.” To translate that, it means that they could potentially confiscate your cigars based on their own discretion. You can politely debate allowed items, hoping the TSA agent might see reason, but again, they always have the final decision.

I have never had my cigars confiscated on a trip, yet. I’ll explain how I store and transport them below.

I have had several lighters confiscated, although I never bring torch lighters with me on my trips, only the standard BIC and light-flame style. You’re not supposed to have them anyway and I’d never want to lose my torch lighters. Knock on wood, I’ve never had a cutter confiscated either. Don’t mistake that to mean it won’t happen to you.

What’s the best way to bring cigars on a plane or store them for travel?

A Herf-a-dor by Humicare to store cigars when you travel.
Briley Kenney / The Manual

The simple answer is a or Herf-a-Dor.

They come in a variety of styles, colors, and sizes, but typically, they’re hard-case boxes designed to hold, protect, and maintain cigars. You can toss a Boveda pack inside to keep the cigars properly stored, and often, they’ll hold anywhere from ten to fifteen cigars depending on the case size.

When I’m ready to travel, I throw a few cigars into my travel humidor along with the appropriate Boveda humidity pack, a cutter — that I’m not afraid to lose — and a simple lighter. I then keep that humidor in my carry-on bag or a backpack (personal item). I tend to travel light and avoid checked bags. Sometimes, if I don’t think I have enough cigars, I might also load a small leather to-go case with a few more.

The hard case protects my cigars from damage during the trip and also keeps them properly humidified. I’ve never been asked to remove the travel case from my bag or show TSA. Then again, I’ve never tried to sneak on cutters or torchlighters with unique designs. It’s always quite apparent what they are, and I’m sure obvious on the scanning monitors.

What about sealed cigar boxes?

Montecristo cigars in boxes and on sale.
Montecristo

Since I normally bring my cigars with me and have yet to really travel anywhere with unique cigar selections, I haven’t had the opportunity to travel with sealed boxes of cigars in a carry-on or checked bag. That said, it should be fine, especially if they are sealed — outside of trying to transport illegal Cuban cigars.

As a general rule, we don’t recommend traveling with anything that you’re afraid to lose, even in a carry-on bag. You never know what one TSA agent is going to allow or restrict, and if you encounter one having a bad day, well, I’m sure you can do the math.

What about a cruise? Can you bring cigars on a cruise?

P&O Cruises Aurora
P&O Cruises / P&O Cruises

Yes, you can bring cigars on a cruise. In fact, I have every single time I went cruising. I also bring a cutter and a torch lighter — so much better than regular lighters — and have never had them confiscated. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen, at the risk of repeating myself.

When I go on a cruise, I pack the travel humidor in a backpack along with any of my necessities and electronics I’m bringing. The bag stays with me at all times when I board and goes with me right to the room. How else am I supposed to light up with a glass of hard liquor while waiting for our departure time?

My brother-in-law, who is also big on cigars, and involved in the cigar industry, does exactly the same thing — packing everything in a travel humidor. He has had similar experiences to me.

Now, one downside I will mention to cruises is that they usually have very specific sections set aside for smoking, they’re usually very limited in size, and you’re huddled with cigarette and vape smokers. That has led to some intriguing interactions for me, which I may or may not talk about another time. Just know if you decide to bring cigars on your cruise, you will have a limited area to smoke.

Get to know our expert

Close up of cigars in humidor at home - Briley Kenney from The Manual
Briley Kenney / The Manual

Why should you listen to me? It’s a valid question. I smoke cigars all the time, and I have many recommendations and plenty of advice to share with others. But none of those things qualify me as an expert. Instead, it’s the years of experience, the time I’ve invested in the world of cigars, the excellent connections I’ve made with cigar makers and sellers, and the vast wealth of knowledge I’ve gained during that time. I’m always curious about the cigar industry and general production, and I’ve spent dozens of hours researching how they’re made in my own time. I know what goes into an excellent cigar, and I’ve certainly earned the right to recommend some to others, whether you’re a beginner and this is your first time smoking or have your own cabinet humidor stocked and maintained. Instead of waxing poetic, I’d rather let my recommendations speak for me.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics, technology, and many lifestyle topics for over a decade. When he's not…
