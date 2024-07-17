Why are Cuban cigars illegal in the United States and will that change?

Cuban cigars are often hailed as the forbidden fruit. Regardless of how you feel about them, they’re highly coveted and incredibly popular in the cigar community — especially among older crowds — and they’re a major conversation piece. But, in simple terms, they’re illegal. First deemed so in 1962 because of the U.S. and Cuban embargo, as put in place by John F. Kennedy; it’s pretty much been that way since.

There have been a few changes here and there, but you still can’t bring genuine Cuban cigars into the country for better or worse. The Obama administration did lift some travel and trade restrictions for a time, which you can read more about in our previous Cuban cigar coverage. However, those restrictions have since been reversed.

Why are Cuban cigars illegal in the United States?

When Fidel Castro took charge of the Cuban government, he nationalized various industries, including the local cigar trade. Any industries under this umbrella were effectively seized, with brands remaining under the government’s control, including any and all production, profits, and assets. Rebranded as Cubatabaco, the Cuban state-controlled company, and also retaining ownership of Habanos S.A., the Cuban government is now responsible for all distribution, promotion, and exportation of Cuban-made cigars.

This move also caused many local tobacco farmers and makers to flee the country, which is where many Cuban-seed tobaccos grown in other regions come from.

In an effort to prevent U.S. funds from being acquired and used by the Cuban government, John F. Kennedy passed the 1962 travel and trade embargo. Cuban cigars were included as part of that legislation, especially since they were now solely owned and managed by the Cuban regime.

Cuban-grown tobacco is strictly prohibited to this day. You can enjoy Cuban cigars if you travel to Cuba, but you cannot bring them into the country from elsewhere. You can’t acquire Cuban cigars while in the UK and bring them home, either.

What’s the next best thing? Where can I get Cuban-inspired cigars?

The good news is that many modern cigar makers have been inspired by authentic Cuban cigar operations; some are even descendants of those who fled the Cuban exodus in the 1960s.

Another thing to note is that the soil, growing conditions, and tobacco produced in Cuba are not the same as during the cigar boom. Some may take offense to that, but it’s the reality. Local quality control has gone down significantly. Cuba also imports quite a bit of raw tobacco grown in other regions, like the Dominican Republic — $6.18 million was imported in 2022. It would be interesting to see what percentage of those imports are for cigars versus cigarettes and how it’s being used.

It will ruffle some feathers, but believe it or not, there are far more accessible options grown in other regions, and many are exposed to optimal conditions. Some that I would recommend include the , , , or , and almost anything from Warped Cigars like the , or . Some other New World cigar brands I would recommend are Illusione, H Upmann, Aganorsa — especially the Rare Leaf — Don Pepin Garcia, and My Father.

Will the Cuban cigar and goods embargo ever change?

Maybe. It’s hard to say. It did lift briefly, thanks to the Obama administration, but then was eventually reversed. With Fidel Castro now gone, it remains to be seen what the current administration plans for the region. But even if it does change, again, Cuba and the Cuban tobacco industry have been altered irrevocably. And that’s coming from someone who enjoys Cuban cigars as much as the next enthusiast.

That Cuban “twang” is subtle these days, and although you may not find precisely that experience in new-world cigars, you will certainly find far more complex blends. It’s those flavors and experiences that inspire more talking points, especially when you’re enjoying a smoke with friends or other cigar enthusiasts. But I’d argue the more complex flavors lead to an infinitely better experience. Not to mention, non-Cuban cigars are so much more accessible, and there are so many boutique brands these days that are really nailing down a pleasant and delicious experience.

To make it clear, my goal is not to teardown Cuban cigars — people absolutely love and adore them to this day. Unfortunately, they are still illegal in the U.S., and there’s no word on when or if that will change.