 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Why are Cuban cigars illegal in the United States and will that change?

By
Che Guevara Mural on a building in Havana Cuba.
Emily Crawford / Unsplash

Cuban cigars are often hailed as the forbidden fruit. Regardless of how you feel about them, they’re highly coveted and incredibly popular in the cigar community — especially among older crowds — and they’re a major conversation piece. But, in simple terms, they’re illegal. First deemed so in 1962 because of the U.S. and Cuban embargo, as put in place by John F. Kennedy; it’s pretty much been that way since.

There have been a few changes here and there, but you still can’t bring genuine Cuban cigars into the country for better or worse. The Obama administration did lift some travel and trade restrictions for a time, which you can read more about in our previous Cuban cigar coverage. However, those restrictions have since been reversed.

Recommended Videos

Why are Cuban cigars illegal in the United States?

Cuban cigar bundle on desktop in full display with decanter.
Rendy Novantino / Unsplash

When Fidel Castro took charge of the Cuban government, he nationalized various industries, including the local cigar trade. Any industries under this umbrella were effectively seized, with brands remaining under the government’s control, including any and all production, profits, and assets. Rebranded as Cubatabaco, the Cuban state-controlled company, and also retaining ownership of Habanos S.A., the Cuban government is now responsible for all distribution, promotion, and exportation of Cuban-made cigars.

This move also caused many local tobacco farmers and makers to flee the country, which is where many Cuban-seed tobaccos grown in other regions come from.

In an effort to prevent U.S. funds from being acquired and used by the Cuban government, John F. Kennedy passed the 1962 travel and trade embargo. Cuban cigars were included as part of that legislation, especially since they were now solely owned and managed by the Cuban regime.

Cuban-grown tobacco is strictly prohibited to this day. You can enjoy Cuban cigars if you travel to Cuba, but you cannot bring them into the country from elsewhere. You can’t acquire Cuban cigars while in the UK and bring them home, either.

What’s the next best thing? Where can I get Cuban-inspired cigars?

Bundle of cigars on the table from Briley Kenney | The Manual.
Briley Kenney / The Manual

The good news is that many modern cigar makers have been inspired by authentic Cuban cigar operations; some are even descendants of those who fled the Cuban exodus in the 1960s.

Another thing to note is that the soil, growing conditions, and tobacco produced in Cuba are not the same as during the cigar boom. Some may take offense to that, but it’s the reality. Local quality control has gone down significantly. Cuba also imports quite a bit of raw tobacco grown in other regions, like the Dominican Republic — $6.18 million was imported in 2022. It would be interesting to see what percentage of those imports are for cigars versus cigarettes and how it’s being used.

It will ruffle some feathers, but believe it or not, there are far more accessible options grown in other regions, and many are exposed to optimal conditions. Some that I would recommend include the , , , or , and almost anything from Warped Cigars like the , or . Some other New World cigar brands I would recommend are Illusione, H Upmann, Aganorsa — especially the Rare Leaf — Don Pepin Garcia, and My Father.

Will the Cuban cigar and goods embargo ever change?

Maybe. It’s hard to say. It did lift briefly, thanks to the Obama administration, but then was eventually reversed. With Fidel Castro now gone, it remains to be seen what the current administration plans for the region. But even if it does change, again, Cuba and the Cuban tobacco industry have been altered irrevocably. And that’s coming from someone who enjoys Cuban cigars as much as the next enthusiast.

That Cuban “twang” is subtle these days, and although you may not find precisely that experience in new-world cigars, you will certainly find far more complex blends. It’s those flavors and experiences that inspire more talking points, especially when you’re enjoying a smoke with friends or other cigar enthusiasts. But I’d argue the more complex flavors lead to an infinitely better experience. Not to mention, non-Cuban cigars are so much more accessible, and there are so many boutique brands these days that are really nailing down a pleasant and delicious experience.

To make it clear, my goal is not to teardown Cuban cigars — people absolutely love and adore them to this day. Unfortunately, they are still illegal in the U.S., and there’s no word on when or if that will change.

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best Instant Pot Prime Day deals: as cheap as $75 today
Instant Pot, 6-Quart Duo Electric Pressure Cooker

If you're looking for some excellent kitchen appliances, then Instant Pot is an excellent brand for an air fryer or pressure cooker, and with Prime Day officially starting today, there are a lot of great deals you can snag right now. We've collected some of our favorite Instant Pot deals below, including various prices and sizes, to fit pretty much any need. Be sure to also check back regularly throughout Prime Day as we update this collected with newer and better deals when they come out.
The best Instant Pot Prime Day deal
Instant Pot Duo Plus -- $100, was $150

If you want a multi-cooker that will help save space in your kitchen, you should go for the Instant Pot Duo Plus. It offers nine functions in one device -- it can pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, make yogurt, steam, sauté, sterilize, sous vide, and warm food. Imagine the counter space that you'll free up if you replace all the appliances that carry out these tasks with just the Instant Pot Duo Plus! There are 25 customizable smart programs available for one-touch cooking of various dishes, and its lid features Instant Pot's Whisper Quiet technology for releasing steam safely and with no noise at all.

Read more
Best Apple Prime Day deals: iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, more
A MacBook Air laptop on a desk.

They're here. The Prime Day deals have dropped, and we couldn't be more excited. If you're in the Apple ecosystem, you already know that buying the latest gear from Apple can be quite expensive. Luckily, there are a lot of great Apple Prime Day deals floating around, and there are deals on pretty much everything from iPads to Apple watches that you can take advantage of. To that end, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite deals, and if you find something you like, be sure to snatch it up as soon as you can because stock is going quickly.
Best iPad Prime Day deals

Apple popularized the tablet with its iPad, and it has since released additional lines -- namely, the iPad Air, the iPad Mini, and the iPad Pro. You'll be able to enjoy discounts when buying any of these models through the iPad Prime Day deals that we've rounded up, and there's no shortage of options because you can get previous-generation releases for even more affordable prices. You need to act fast though, as stocks for these iPads aren't expected to last long.

Read more
Best Prime Day TV deals: Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and more
Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED frame TV on wall

We hope you're ready because Prime Day has officially begun. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home theater or just want a change, grabbing a new TV can be great, and with the market booming like it is right now, there's a world's worth of choices. Even better, Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up new TV deals, especially since a lot of other retailers are offering great Prime Day deals, too. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite TV deals for you below to save you a bit of extra hassle, so be sure to check out all the options thoroughly.
Best Samsung TV Prime Day Deals

Samsung 50-inch DU7200 4K Tizen TV --
Samsung 43-inch Q60C QLED 4K Tizen TV --
Samsung 55-inch Q70C QLED 4K Tizen TV --
Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED 4K Tizen TV --
Samsung 65-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K Tizen TV --

Read more