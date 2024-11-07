 Skip to main content
The Boneshaker Lunatic is here — An Aganorsa-made Boneshaker cigar

The ultimate team up boneheads: Boneshaker X Aganorsa.

I’ve been waiting a while to share this news because when I first heard it, from my super secret source, I was over the moon. Aganorsa and Boneshaker have teamed up to produce the Boneshaker Lunatic.

Aganorsa is one of my favorite brands, which you probably know already if you follow my cigar coverage. But every once in a while, a brand like Aganorsa will work with another to create a unique blend. You see it often with AJ Fernandez blends — the guy is always working with new brands. I digress. This Aganorsa and Boneshaker team-up is super exciting. Why is that special? Boneshaker is well known for making delicious, accessible smokes that don’t break the bank.

That’s a big deal because a lot of times cheap or accessible cigars sacrifice some of the premium experience to keep the price down. Boneshaker cigars definitely don’t have that problem. They’re delicious and offer an incredible experience with a quality roll — I’ve rarely had burn issues. But the Boneshaker Aganorsa is made by Aganorsa Leaf and features a San Andres Maduro wrapper, Jalapa 99 binder, and Seco 98 Esteli, Ligero 99 Jalapa, and Viso 99 Jalapa fillers. The result is a toasty, dark experience with lots of leather notes, dark chocolate, earth, and that signature Nicaraguan and Aganorsa spice. In other words, it’s damn good. I already have a few on the way.

The signature Boneshaker experience

Boneshaker Lunatic cigar single
Boneshaker

You may be familiar already, but Boneshaker’s signature labeling features skulls, bones, and dark motives. Some of its most well-known cigars include the self-titled label, Boneshaker, Boneshaker Tombstone, Boneshaker Boneyard, and the more recent Boneshaker Full Body Cast. They’re all dark and toasty with some unique flavor profiles ranging from medium to full-bodied. But the Boneshaker Lunatic I’m excited about, and you should be, too, because it’s a true full-bodied cigar. Aganorsa is known for its consistency throughout its cigar blends and this one is no exception.

The Boneshaker Lunatic retails for about $100 per box, with ten-count boxes. I say about because it depends on the size or vitola you choose. There are three sizes: 6′ by 54 ($85), 6″ by 60 ($90), and 7″ by 70 ($100). If you like a bigger ring gauge with lots of smoke then obviously spring for the larger sizes, but I probably don’t have to tell you that you lunatic.

Boneshaker Lunatic with bone hand
Boneshaker

The biggest downside, in my opinion, is that these come in the limited boutique-style boxes of ten. I would have much rather had a box of 20, but hey, the price is phenomenal already and these are a regular production line, now. If they’re good, there will be plenty to go around, especially at $100 for the most expensive box.

It’s going to be tough while I’m sitting around waiting for my box to arrive, wanting to dig in and smoke one of these bad boys, but I think I’ll survive. If you like Boneshaker or Aganorsa smokes I highly recommend checking these out. If you’ve never heard of either one of those brands, well, I think you have some testing to do. Get to it, boneheads.

