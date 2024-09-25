 Skip to main content
Warped La Colmena is getting a bold upgrade for its 10 year anniversary

By
Warped La Colmena Amado No 50 special edition box.
Warped

One of my favorite cigars is the Warped La Colmena. It’s brimming with smooth, delicious flavors like honey, vanilla, and white pepper, and woodsy notes like cedar. It’s a light to medium-bodied smoke indicative of classic Cuban cigars. It has also been around for about ten years, and although its blender — and Warped brand owner — Kyle Gellis has launched an eclectic mix of cigars since, it’s a staple of the company’s offerings to this day. It makes a lot of sense that they’re revisiting the blend, this time going with a stronger, full-bodied version.

For its 10th anniversary, Warped is launching the La Colmena Amado No. 50. It features the same beautiful Ecuadorian binder and filler, albeit with stronger tobacco from higher up on the plant.

Only 1,500 to 2,000 boxes were made, with the hand-roller capping off at about 100 cigars per day. Some outlets have reported 1,500, while others have reported 2,000, but either way, it’s a limited release and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Needless to say, I’m pretty excited about this news and this release.

When is the La Colmena Amado No. 50 available?

Warped La Colmena 10th Anniversary Amado No 50 in box
Warped

Right now actually. The new blend is already on sale at select retailers like and Small Batch Cigars. The suggested retail price is $260 for a box of 10, which puts them at about $26 per cigar at full price. If you can snag some, I’ll bet you’re in for a real treat.

Warped has also launched additional 10th anniversary blends including the El Oso and Don Reynaldo 10th Anniversary. This La Colmena update appears to be part of that series.

It will be interesting to see how the stronger leaves affect the experience. I’ll be doing my best to get my hands on a box, and if I do, I’ll be sure to report back.

If you like classic Cubans or want to try something a little different from the average New World cigars out there, give this one a try or even .

