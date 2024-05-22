The 10 best flavored cigars I’ve tried and tested in 2024

Flavored cigars and infused cigars are often lumped together, but they actually describe two different types of cigars. To the untrained palate, they might seem identical and even taste similar. Who am I kidding even the most experienced smokers with sophisticated palates sometimes have trouble differentiating. Infused cigars are exposed to aromatic herbs, botanicals, and distinct flavors during the curing and fermentation process. Sometimes, they might even age the tobacco in used Cask or Port barrels. Flavored cigars, on the other hand, are often sprayed with artificial flavorings — hence the name — which coats and envelopes the tobacco leaves. That process creates a richer, deeper flavoring for the final cigar, which nearly masks the original tobacco flavors of the product.

Traditionally, flavored cigars were rolled with inferior tobacco, and the flavoring was used to cover up the natural contents of the leaves. That’s not necessarily true today. Yes, there are some inferior-quality cigars out there in every category, including flavored and infused, but the process has been significantly improved. A great example of a high-quality flavored cigar brand is Tatiana, but also there’s Acid, CAO, Nub by Oliva, Rocky Patel, and more. These days, the terms “infused” and “flavored” are used interchangeably and often denote a cigar that has a distinct flavor profile, like vanilla or chocolate.

While I don’t usually smoke flavored or infused cigars — I leave them for occasions when I’m in the mood for distinct, sweet flavors — for this guide, I went all-in. Here are some of the best flavored cigars I’ve tried and tested recently:

Acid 20 Connecticut

Strength: Medium

Medium Infused: Yes

Most Acid cigars are infused, including this one, but they’re a bit more subtle in the Acid 20, which is indicative of a flavored cigar versus infused. Not to mention, the beautiful Ecuadorian Connecticut wrapper borrows essence from the Indonesian binder and Nicaraguan fillers, making for a rich and fragrant experience. If you’re into collecting cigar boxes, the packaging for the Acid 20 is also unique, thanks to a steel-wrapped box. I enjoyed my time with this one, and I have no doubts that you will, too.

Azucar by Espinosa

Strength: Mellow

Mellow Infused: Yes

Considering I already smoked this one for a recent list of the best vanilla-flavored cigars, I didn’t have to do it again, but I did anyway. Espinosa cigars are absolute flavor bombs, filled not just with nuanced flavor but also rich, distinct notes like vanilla, coffee, and brown sugar. The Azucar, in particular, is great for everyone, beginners to experienced smokers alike, and although it’s a mellow smoke, it’s memorable. I had one of these on an early weekend morning relaxing by the pool, and they’re great with coffee.

Deadwood by Drew Estate

Strength: Various

Various Infused: No

Deadwood’s lineup is excellent for anyone who wants to try a flavored cigar. Admittedly, no one is sure if they employ infusion flavoring or a mixture of both — most retailers say they’re not infused. That’s because, for example, the Fat Bottom Betty line is incredibly sweet and brimming with exotic flavors, which can easily be attributed to the unique Perique tobacco used inside. The Sweet Jane label is just as sweet. Personally, I don’t smoke these often; they’re almost too sweet for my tastebuds, but every time I do settle down and have one, it’s a remarkable experience. They’re fruity, creamy, and well-balanced. Rather than picking out a single label from the brand, I’m recommending the entire lineup here.

Drew Estate Java Latte

Strength: Mild to Medium

Mild to Medium Infused: No

When two big cigar makers, Rocky Patel and Drew Estate, come together to create a blend, you get the Java Latte. This silky smooth and creamy smoke is consistent with cocoa, coffee, fresh coffee beans, doughy flavors like fresh-baked bread, and, of course, lots of sweetness. The oily Ecuadorian Connecticut Wrapper is a stunner, as is customary for that leaf, but it also lends a lot of that creaminess to the experience. This is another cigar that’s hard to believe is not infused because the flavors are so prevalent. Regardless, it’s a fantastic smoke.

La Colmena Black Honey by Warped

Strength: Full-bodied

Full-bodied Infused: No

Warped also has a line, which simply means “the hive” or “the beehive.” That’s because the La Colmena cigars are brimming with sweet honey and molasses flavors. Believe me when I say it’s unreal. The Black Honey label is a Limited Edition, featuring an Ecuadorian Habano oscuro leaf and a bit more of the viso tobacco to give it some extra pep, offering some stronger spicy notes. It’s a darker, robust version of the La Colmena, and it’s downright delicious. I had one for this guide, but man, let me tell you, I’ve been thinking about that stick constantly since. I really need to get myself some more. That gives you an idea of how great the experience is.

La Gloria Cubana Medio Tiempo

Strength: Full-bodied

Full-bodied Infused: No

Medio Tiempo leaves are super rare. They sprout at the top of the plant, just above the Ligero, and only grow in about 10% of tobacco plants. Even when they do grow, they only grow as one or two leaves at a time, so they’re hard to source in large quantities. But the lush sun-grown flavors they offer a blend are truly one-of-a-kind. Cigars that use Medio Tiempo also tend to be expensive, which makes sense. But La Gloria Cubana has managed to provide an affordable and accessible label that uses those very leaves wrapped inside a dark Ecuadorian Sumatra. It’s oily, and the flavors are bold, but the Medio Tiempo keeps it sweet and enjoyable. It’s not flavored or infused, but there’s so much packed in there that it still deserves to be on this list. After smoking one, I immediately ordered a box for my humidor.

Larutan Dirt by Drew Estate

Strength: Medium

Medium Infused: No

Yes, Drew Estate shows up in a couple of places on this list, but that’s because they have a good selection of flavored and infused cigars. Larutan (previously Natural) Dirt is a petite corona-sized cigar named after the local soil in Pueblo Nuevo, Nicaragua, where the tobacco is cultivated. The rich, black soil lends some salty and spicy flavors to the leaves grown within it, which do show up in this cigar. However, you’ll most likely taste the dark coffee, vanilla, honey, molasses, and pipe tobacco spice that come through. It’s blended with a unique combination of tobacco from Syria, Haiti, Turkey, Africa, and more. It’s not flavored or infused, at least not in the traditional sense, but with all the different tobacco, it might as well be. I have not done this cigar justice in the flavor department, and I don’t think I’ve ever smoked anything quite like it — and probably won’t again except for more of this exact label.

Nub Nuance Triple Roast 354 (Cafe Espresso)

Strength: Medium to Full-bodied

Medium to Full-bodied Infused: Yes

Nub by Oliva has a few options in . Macchiato, Espresso, and Cappuccino are some of the more notable labels, but for this tasting, I went with the Triple Roast 354, which is a Cafe Espresso. Something that should come as no surprise is that I also paired it with a roast of Espresso. It doesn’t take a genius to select an obvious pairing like that, but that doesn’t make it any less enjoyable. The 354 features a beautiful and oily Sumatra wrapper with a Dominican binder and fillers. It’s dark, toasty, and coffee-flavored all the way through. If you’re not a fan of Sumatra wrappers or want a coffee-flavored cigar from Nub that’s a little lighter, check out the rest of the lineup.

Tatiana Limited Edition Vanilla

Strength: Mellow to Mild

Mellow to Mild Infused: No

You can’t feature infused or flavored cigars without including Tatiana. Those are the rules, and I didn’t make them. But don’t read into that as me knocking the brand; what I’m really saying is Tatiana is an innovator in the market, and it has a veritable treasure trove of options. I could have gone with any one of its cigars here, but the Limited Edition Vanilla felt right. It features an Indonesian Sumatra wrapper and top-tier Dominican filler and binder tobacco. You’ll pick up a few other flavors while it’s lit, like some toastiness, a bit of milk chocolate, and subtle spice, but vanilla is the overpowering flavor that will dominate your palate. It’s creamy, too, so much that I’d compare it to dousing your tongue in a spoonful of soft-serve ice cream.

Torano Reserva Decadencia

Strength: Mellow

Mellow Infused: Yes

The long-filler tobacco used in this cigar is a combination of Dominican, Honduran, and Nicaraguan leaves. It’s also aged in French Oak Barrels that originally housed chocolate port. Look, I’m not going to claim it will be the best cigar you’ve ever had, but I will say that the unique flavor this cigar provides because of how it’s crafted hasn’t been replicated anywhere else, as far as I know. The flavors I noticed are rich cocoa or milk chocolate, a subtle toastiness, and lots of cream, and it coats your mouth and tongue in this velvety sweetness. The next time I want to imbibe with something sweet, this is what I’m reaching for. Hell, I might reach for one right now.

Get to know our expert

Why should you listen to me? It’s a valid question. I smoke cigars all the time, and I have many recommendations and plenty of advice to share with others. But none of those things qualify me as an expert. Instead, it’s the years of experience, the time I’ve invested in the world of cigars, the excellent connections I’ve made with cigar makers and sellers, and the vast wealth of knowledge I’ve gained during that time. I’m always curious about the cigar industry and general production, and I’ve spent hundreds of hours learning about them and trying new cigars and blends. I know what goes into an excellent cigar, and I’ve certainly earned the right to recommend some to others, whether you’re a beginner and this is your first time smoking or have your own cabinet humidor stocked and maintained. Instead of waxing poetic, I’d rather let my recommendations speak for me.

