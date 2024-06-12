Treat Dad with Famous Smoke Shop’s instant cigar savings — up to $50 off

Need some last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas? Cigars make an excellent gift for the Dad who smokes. But what’s even better? Saving big with great deals, especially on cigars that don’t usually go on sale. That’s what Famous Smoke Shop is offering with its instant cigar savings offer. Depending on how much you spend, you can save $10, $20, or $50 off your order instantly. Spend over $50 and use code 10DAD to get $10 off. Spend over $100 and use code 20DAD to get $20 off. Or, spend over $200 and use code 50DAD to get $50 off. It’s that simple. There are hundreds of SKUs to shop as part of the offer, including cigars from brands like Romeo y Julieta, Drew Estate, Rocky Patel, El Gueguense, AVO, AJ Fernandez, Camacho, and more.

What’s available in the Famous Father’s Day Instant Cigar Savings sale?

There are a lot of options to sift through so stay with me here. For that reason, I highly recommend browsing the sale to see what’s available. Starting with in a Famous exclusive Toro Box Press size, you’re already saving with the current price — at $100 instead of $160. Not to mention, those incredibly delicious cigars have been phased out for a new blend. Once they’re gone, they’re gone for good. A new version of the cigar has hit the market, and once the legacy blend is emptied off the shelves, no more will be stocked anywhere.

Some more options include the , , or . All of them are excellent smokes, and they’re all on sale. I’ve barely scratched the surface here, however. There are so many more labels and brands included.

You must spend the appropriate amount in a single order and use the related coupon code to take advantage of the instant savings offers. Spend over $50 and use code 10DAD to get $10 off. Spend over $100 and use code 20DAD to get $20 off. If you plan to surprise Dad with a big order, you can spend over $200 and use code 50DAD to get $50 off. Those three different deal levels give you a few choices, particularly regarding how much you want to spend.

Be sure to check out some of the other deals that Famous Smoke Shop has active; there are a ton of freebies available, too, though some of the offers do not stack, so you’ll have to choose which one you want to capitalize on. Either way, now’s a great time to pick up some cigars for Dad at a cheap price.

