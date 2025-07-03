 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Cigora just dropped an incredible summer cigar deal: 15 for $65

By
Cigora setup with cigars, cocktail, and lighter
Cigora / Cigora

Summer is here, and it’s time for cigars on the beach, cigars around the campfire, and cigars by the pool. If your collection is running thin, Cigora has a great deal happening right now that will get you fifteen great cummer cigars for $65.

It’s called the Summer Stunners Sampler. It has three different cigars in a variety of flavors. It’s normally $110 but right now it’s on sale for $65. You have until July 15 to grab this deal. Let’s dive into each option in the pack. 

Recommended Videos

Why you should buy the Summer Stunners Sampler at Cigora

summer cigar deal pack of cigars
Cigora / Cigora

The sampler comes with three different cigars: Oliva Serie ‘O’ Robusto, Laranja Reserva Corona Gorda, and Rocky Patel Sun Grown Maduro Toro. You get five of each cigar.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The Oliva Serie ‘O’ Robusto is a smooth, medium-bodied cigar. Cedar and cocoa tastes bring to mind afternoons in the forest. Robusto is the first cigar we recommend getting acquainted with, as its size makes it perfect for a 30 to 45 minute smoke. This Oliva Serie ‘O’ uses Ecuadorian Habano leaf wrapper, which is a classic for a reason. We’ve recommended Oliva as a great cigar brand for beginners because it’s a staple in the industry.

The Laranja Reserva Corona Gorda, as the name implies, has a thick ring diameter, making this a good cigar to puff on for an extended period of time. It has a Brazilian wrapper and a more full-bodied flavor than the Oliva. It has a complex aroma, with nuts, pepper, citrus, and spice. Save this one for after dinner on your camping trip – it’ll last until the fire is only embers.

The Rocky Patel Sun Grown Maduro Toro is a recent addition to this bundle. It has an oily Connecticut Broadleaf wrapper and Nicaraguan fill. It’s everything you’d expect from a Maduro: powerful flavor that’s full-bodied and rich.

The Summer Stunners Sampler is a great way to jump into the hot season. The three cigars in the pack celebrate sunshine, blooming trees, and cool water. Grab this pack of 15 cigars for only $65, down from $110, before the deal ends July 15.

Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor. When he's not writing about lifestyle and tech products, he's riding (or fixing)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Everyone’s favorite earbuds just got cheaper—save 24% on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 during Prime Big Deal Days
apple airpods pro 2 prime big deal days

We’re not exaggerating and you know it: Apple’s AirPods have changed lives. And the are no exception. If you have an older generation or are still old school with earbuds tethered to your device (eek!), you can grab the at an incredible discount during the lingering Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days deals. Normally priced at $249, these wireless earbuds are now available for just $190 — that’s a sweet 24% off! This limited-time sale is the perfect moment to upgrade your audio game, especially since AirPods Pro 2 deliver more than just wireless freedom; they’re equipped with top-notch noise-cancellation, high-fidelity sound, and a whole new level of customization.

The greatness of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (now 24% off!)
What makes the such a standout? For starters, they feature Apple’s H2 chip, which powers an upgraded Active Noise Cancellation that blocks out twice as much background noise as previous models. Whether you’re on a crowded commute or working from a bustling coffee shop, you can enjoy uninterrupted audio. If you still want to stay aware of your surroundings though (for safety … or fun eavesdropping), the Adaptive Audio feature lets you switch to Transparency mode seamlessly. Buyers rave about the crystal-clear sound quality and appreciate how these earbuds can blend noise cancellation with ambient sound based on the environment.
If you have an older version of the AirPods, you know the issue too well: they weren’t the softest. But, the AirPods Pro 2 come with silicone tips that securely and comfortably fit. Four sizes are included to match any ear shape around. These tips also make them sweat-, dust-, and water-resistant.
Fans also appreciate the Personal Spatial Audio feature, which creates an immersive experience with dynamic head tracking. So whether you’re listening to music, watching a movie, or on a call, you’ll get quality sound.

Read more
Apple iPad 9th Gen for just $199—a Prime Big Deal Days score too good to miss
.

If you’ve been waiting to score a new Apple iPad, there’s no better time than now. For a very limited time during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, the is slashed to just $199—that’s 40% off its usual $329 price tag. So get out of my way!
For anyone who’s been eyeing an iPad for work, school, or leisure, this deal is a no-brainer. But hurry, because at this price, it’s bound to fly off the virtual shelves, and Prime Big Deal Days technically ended yesterday.

At 40% off, even though I already have an iPad, I am buying a backup
The packs a punch with features that make it an all-around game changer. Our sister site, Digital Trends, gave it a glowing review, as a matter of fact! It has the A13 Bionic chip, which delivers fast performance whether you’re multitasking, streaming, or gaming. With its 10.2-inch Retina display, the iPad showcases vibrant colors and sharp details that bring movies, photos, and games to life. And for those virtual meetings or family calls, the 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, equipped with Center Stage, keeps you in focus and looking your best.
A solid 64GB of storage, all-day battery life, and the versatility of iPadOS means this handy gadget adapts seamlessly to your life. If you’re change averse, this tech transition will feel easy!

Read more
Save $15 on this Tile Starter Pack, but hurry, the deal ends today
Tile Starter Kit deal at Target with Mate and Slim

With a small tracking device like the Tile Mate or Slim, you can keep an eye on your everyday essentials, regardless of where they end up. Why does that matter? How many times have you put down your keys somewhere and forgotten? What if you could track your luggage or your bags while traveling? That's precisely what Tile's devices offer and the Tile Starter Pack includes both a Tile Mate and a Tile Slim. Even better, Target is offering a crazy deal right now -- which saves you $15 -- dropping the regular price from $55 to $40. But if you're interested, you'll have to hurry, because this deal ends today.

 
Why would you shop this Tile Starter Pack deal? What can you use it for?
From your phone to your keys and your wallet, think about all the valuables you could easily lose by misplacing them. That's the ideal use of Tile's devices. All Tiles are water-resistant so they're relatively safe from the elements and you can easily open the Tile app and locate the device to find whatever stuff is attached.

Read more