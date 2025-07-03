Cigora just dropped an incredible summer cigar deal: 15 for $65

Summer is here, and it’s time for cigars on the beach, cigars around the campfire, and cigars by the pool. If your collection is running thin, Cigora has a great deal happening right now that will get you fifteen great cummer cigars for $65.

It’s called the Summer Stunners Sampler. It has three different cigars in a variety of flavors. It’s normally $110 but right now it’s on sale for $65. You have until July 15 to grab this deal. Let’s dive into each option in the pack.

Why you should buy the Summer Stunners Sampler at Cigora

The sampler comes with three different cigars: Oliva Serie ‘O’ Robusto, Laranja Reserva Corona Gorda, and Rocky Patel Sun Grown Maduro Toro. You get five of each cigar.

The Oliva Serie ‘O’ Robusto is a smooth, medium-bodied cigar. Cedar and cocoa tastes bring to mind afternoons in the forest. Robusto is the first cigar we recommend getting acquainted with, as its size makes it perfect for a 30 to 45 minute smoke. This Oliva Serie ‘O’ uses Ecuadorian Habano leaf wrapper, which is a classic for a reason. We’ve recommended Oliva as a great cigar brand for beginners because it’s a staple in the industry.

The Laranja Reserva Corona Gorda, as the name implies, has a thick ring diameter, making this a good cigar to puff on for an extended period of time. It has a Brazilian wrapper and a more full-bodied flavor than the Oliva. It has a complex aroma, with nuts, pepper, citrus, and spice. Save this one for after dinner on your camping trip – it’ll last until the fire is only embers.

The Rocky Patel Sun Grown Maduro Toro is a recent addition to this bundle. It has an oily Connecticut Broadleaf wrapper and Nicaraguan fill. It’s everything you’d expect from a Maduro: powerful flavor that’s full-bodied and rich.

The Summer Stunners Sampler is a great way to jump into the hot season. The three cigars in the pack celebrate sunshine, blooming trees, and cool water. Grab this pack of 15 cigars for only $65, down from $110, before the deal ends July 15.