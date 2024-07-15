Best Instant Pot Prime Day deals: as cheap as $75 today

If you don’t own an Instant Pot yet, or you think it’s so amazing that you want to give it as a gift to someone, you shouldn’t miss this year’s Instant Pot Prime Day deals. Every home should have the kitchen appliance as it’s going to make cooking meals so much faster and easier. We’ve rounded up our top picks among all of the Instant Pot deals for the shopping holiday — while also highlighting our favorite one — but you need to make a decision on what to buy quickly as stocks are probably already running low.

The best Instant Pot Prime Day deal

Instant Pot Duo Plus — $100, was $150

If you want a multi-cooker that will help save space in your kitchen, you should go for the Instant Pot Duo Plus. It offers nine functions in one device — it can pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, make yogurt, steam, sauté, sterilize, sous vide, and warm food. Imagine the counter space that you’ll free up if you replace all the appliances that carry out these tasks with just the Instant Pot Duo Plus! There are 25 customizable smart programs available for one-touch cooking of various dishes, and its lid features Instant Pot’s Whisper Quiet technology for releasing steam safely and with no noise at all.

The 6-quart version of the Instant Pot Duo Plus with Whisper Quiet technology is available from the Instant Pot Prime Day deals of Amazon for only $100, following a $50 discount on its original price of $150. We don’t expect stocks to last until the end of the shopping event though, as this model of the multi-cooker is extremely popular. If you want to get the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus with Whisper Quiet technology for much cheaper than usual, we highly recommend completing the purchase process as soon as possible.

More Instant Pot Prime Day deals we love

If you want to take a look at other Instant Pot Prime Day deals, there are many more to choose from, but we’ve gathered the best ones that are available online. The potential savings cut across all of the models of the kitchen appliance, so no matter your budget, there’s something that will catch your attention among these offers. However, with most families wanting an Instant Pot, you need to make your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out on these bargains.

How to choose an Instant Pot on Prime Day

The Instant Pot is primarily a pressure cooker, so it’s going to reduce your cooking time for a lot of dishes. The several hours that you usually spend preparing a single meal will be reduced to just a fraction of that with the Instant Pot, giving you the freedom to try recipes that you previously didn’t have enough time for. There are different models of the Instant Pot though, each with their own unique features, and here’s how you’ll be able to choose what to buy for Prime Day.

While the Instant Pot’s main purpose is pressure cooking, you should check out the other functions that each model offers, such as slow cooking and air frying. Certain Instant Pot models will even allow you to bake cakes and sterilize kitchen equipment. These modes make the Instant Pot an all-in-one kitchen appliance — you’ll just have to check if the model you’re getting comes with functions that you’ll be able to maximize. Another thing that you need to consider in choosing an Instant Pot include its capacity, which will depend on how many people you’re usually cooking for and the sizes of the meals that you prepare. The durable construction and safety features such as overheat protection are found in all Instant Pot models.

The main factor in choosing what to buy among the Instant Pot Prime Day deals will be your budget, which you need to set even before you start comparing the Instant Pot models. Stick to the maximum price that you’re willing to pay so that you’ll have enough cash to go after other Prime Day deals. There’s a chance that you can get an Instant Pot that was previously too expensive though, as the discounts during the shopping holiday are simple fantastic.

How we chose these Instant Pot Prime Day deals

It was tough to select our recommendations for the best Instant Pot Prime Day deals, but we were able to accomplish our list above by focusing on giving you the best value for your money. That means searching for the largest discounts that you can get for an Instant Pot so that you won’t hesitate in pushing through with your purchase for Prime Day. We highlighted bargains for the latest and more advanced Instant Pot models too, as these are what everyone should be aiming to buy.

You’ll be able to find Instant Pot Prime Day deals not just on Amazon, but also on rival retailers who are trying to capture the attention of shoppers. This means they will be competing to roll out the lowest prices for these kitchen appliances, and we’ll monitor all of their websites to make sure that the prices that we’ve listed above are the cheapest that you’ll have to pay for each Instant Pot model. Whenever we see an opportunity to buy a particular Instant Pot for an even lower price, we’ll replace the link on this page, so you may want to drop a bookmark if you want to stay updated.