Best Labor Day deals: Men’s lifestyle discounts chosen by our experts

With Labor Day rapidly approaching, now is the perfect time to snag yourself some deals. In fact, we’re already seeing some great early Labor Day deals, including on things like language-learning apps, cordless drills, and even gas grills and other outside gear like backpacks, bicycles, and so forth. Of course, the selection of stuff you can find is pretty massive, which is why we’ve gone out and selected some of our favorite deals across the board on all these items and then some. We’ve also gone into some detail at the bottom on the best stuff to buy during Labor Day and some other important information, so be sure to check it out as well.

Beelinguapp Lifetime Subscription — $40, was $100

If you plan to do a lot of traveling, then picking up a new language or two can be pretty handy, especially if you’ve had a little bit of practice before. Of course, learning a language isn’t easy, but an app like Beelinguapp is a great option if you’re the type of person who’s better at learning while listening. It does that by giving you side-by-side texts in various languages and an audiobook of the text to listen along so you can hear what a native speaker sounds like. The text covers a wide range of topics, from fairy tales to scientific papers, so you can get a rounded sense of how the language sounds and looks like in different contexts.

Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove — $75, was $125

Going camping and hiking can be a lot of fun, and one of the most important things you need to do out there is feed yourself, and if you don’t want to deal with setting up a campfire, this little camping stove from Eureka is perfect. It’s a dual-burner design that runs off a one-pound propane cylinder, so it’s easy to carry and take with you wherever you go. The burners can reach 10,000 BTU, which is impressive, and you even get the convenient feature of a starter, so you don’t also have to carry along a lighter (although you should for redundancy). We also really appreciate the fold-up cover that not only makes it compact but also helps protect the fire from wind, which can be a big issue in some places.

The North Face Basin 36 Pack — $83, was $119

Having all the provisions and backups you need for going hiking or camping in your backpack is important, and while the North Face Basin 36 Pack is not made for anything longer than a day trip or good-weather camping, it’s a lightweight option that’s worth considering. It has a large internal space that can handle up to 2,197 cubic inches of gear and is made of ripstop nylon fabric to help keep the overall weight down. There’s also an internal sleeve that you can put a water reservoir into, which is excellent, and it comes with several hip and stash pockets for quick access, as well as two water bottle pockets that are easy to reach.

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit — $99, was $179

Having a set of power tools around the house can be really useful, and if you’re just starting out on a new home or thinking of replacing your old power tools, then this set from DeWalt is a nice option. It includes a half-inch drill driver with a choice of speeds between 0-450 and 1,500 rpm. You also get a couple of batteries and a battery charger, so you can always have it up and ready to go at a moment’s notice, which is also great if you’re in the middle of renovations. The set comes with a tool bag if you don’t have a toolbox, which is also another nice touch, although you could always use it for storage if you already have a place for your power tools.

Babbel Lifetime Subscription — $140, was $599

If you want a more substantial language learning experience, Babbel might be what you need since it offers much more thorough guide courses in 14 different languages. That said, it still manages to feel relatively lightweight since it gives you lessons in 10-15 minute bites, so it’s easy to keep up and learn if you have a really busy day. It even has voice recognition that tests how well your pronunciation is, which is a huge benefit compared to other language learning apps that only give you listening materials without checking if you’ve absorbed the pronunciation.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit — $149, was $200

If you’re doing more substantial renovations or want to grab a more thorough and complete power tool kit, then Black+Decker has your back. Admittedly, this set is more budget-oriented, but for those who don’t use power tools in a professional capacity, that’s not a dealbreaker. The kit comes with a drill driver, a circular saw with a 5-1/2-inch blade, a 3000Spm motor reciprocating saw with a 7/8ths-inch length, and a work light, which is actually incredibly handy. You’ll also be happy to know that the set comes with two batteries and a battery charger, although if you use any of these regularly, you may want to snag an extra battery or two to always be ready.

Curiosity Stream Standard Plan Lifetime Subscription — $160, was $400

There is a lot to learn about the world, and while it’s great to watch films and videos on YouTube, if you want a more substantial and ongoing source of documentaries, then the Curiosity Stream is the way to go. It has a huge selection of documentaries, including several award-winning ones, and they’re constantly adding more and more on a regular basis. Even better, you can watch it on multiple devices and even download documentaries to watch later, which is a nice feature to see on a relatively smaller streaming platform. That said, you are only getting FHD resolution with this tier, but it is a lifetime subscription, so it’s still very much worth it.

Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station — $240, was $300

Whether you tend to go out and camp a lot or have to deal with your electricity cutting regularly, having a good portable power station can be a lifesaver, and the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus is probably one of the best power stations out there. It has a very impressive 288 Wh capacity and even has one AC port that can supply 300 watts, so you can run small appliances if you want to, and it even has two 100-watt USB-C ports as well, so you could run certain laptops off of it as well. It also comes with a car port and a light that you can use if you’re out in the woods and have no other light source, or if you’re stuck by the side of the road. You can charge it using solar panels, which is a huge plus, and it’s also worth noting that it’s a pretty rugged design, so it can handle being taken outside in the elements.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker — $300, was $370

Some of the best things in life include being outside with friends and family, grilling, and enjoying the good weather. For that, we’d suggest the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker, which not only lets you grill but also lets you smoke your meats, and it even comes with a couple of wood pellet blends for you to try out. There is also a total cooking area of 141 square inches, and although it’s electric, it does a good job of giving you a similar result as if it was a propane fire, which is excellent. Also, it’s probably worth mentioning that it’s weather-proofed to handle the elements, and the grill itself is easy to wipe down since it’s nonstick, so there shouldn’t be a ton of maintenance on it.

Co-op Cycles DRT 1.1 Mountain Bike — $479, was $599

Mountain bikes can cost a fortune, but this DRT 1.1 from Co-op Cycles offers a lot of great value for its cost, especially when you factor in the discount. For starters, it has a suspension with 100 mm of travel to give you a smoother journey over bumpy paths, while the 3 x 7 drivetrain will give you more than enough power to go uphill or over any difficult spots. Gear changes are smooth and precise, thanks to Shimano Tourney, and the hydraulic Tektro should give you the stopping power going downhill to avoid any major issues. Also, another big positive of this bike is that it has coast-to-coast Support, which includes a year of free adjustments, bike assembly, and access to over 170+ stores all over the country with experts ready to help and advise you, which itself is a huge positive. Just be sure to check out these 3 must-dos before riding your new mountain bike.

Co-op Cycles ADV 1.1 Bike — $1,019, was $1,699

If touring is more your speed, the ADV 1.1 is the way to go, even though it may be a bit more pricey. It comes with a rear rack for all your gear, and it can accommodate a front rack as well if you want to add it, while the whole thing is made of double-butted chromoly steel, so it should last you for several years. Riding should also be a pretty pleasant experience with a front and rear Shimano Deore derailleur, as well as the 30 gears, which let you go down in gear enough to handle mountain passes with relative ease. It also comes with the same coast-to-coast support as other Co-op Cycles do, and that includes a year of free adjustments and access to over 170 stores with experts to help you with any needs you have.

Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 Pellet Grill and Smoker with WiFire — $1,100, was $1,300

If you need a much bigger grilling capacity, then this massive 650-square-inch griller from Traeger may be the perfect option for you. Even more impressive, if that’s possible, is the whopping 20-pound pellet capacity, which means you don’t have to constantly check and top it up. We also appreciate that the Ironwood 650 is Wi-Fi enabled so that you can check on things like the pallet level, internal temperature, and even browse the over 1,600 recipes that the app has to get you started and give you ideas.

Eddyline Rio Kayak — $1,399, was $1,749

If you’ve ever gone kayaking in the spring, then you know how lovely an experience it can be, and if you want more of that experience, this day-touring kayak from Eddyline is worth snagging. It’s 11 foot 9 inches in length and 24 inches wide, so it’s a pretty solid size, and the 10-inch bulkheads at the bow and stern provide you with a lot of extra storage if you need it. The whole thing is made of carbonite composite ABS, so it gives you great performance on the water while also being light enough to carry and put on top of your car for transport. We also appreciate things like the retractable carry handles, the deck bungee cords for storage, and the padded seat that has five height positions.

When do Labor Day sales start

Labor Day always happens on the first Monday of September every year, and for 2024, that falls on the 2nd of September. As such, Labor Day deals will likely officially start that Monday, but most likely, there will be a lot of deals leading up to it during the weekend prior. That’s something we’ve seen a lot with previous sales as retailers try to make the sales periods longer and longer, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see excellent Labor Day deals in the weekend before.

On top of that, it’s worth noting that we’re already seeing a lot of early Labor Day deals anyway, even though we’re still a week or so away. And these deals are pretty excellent, too, which means that if you see a deal that you like, you really should just snag it before Labor Day rolls around because we really don’t know if those deals will still be available by then. Even so, we understand that you may be hesitant and want to wait until Labor Day itself; either way, we’ll be here to find you the best deals that will get you the most bang for your buck.

The best deals to shop during Labor Day

If you’re looking to buy electronics, Labor Day is probably not the best time. Instead, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day tend to be the biggest days to buy things like TVs, smartphones, tablets, and the like, and while there certainly will be deals on those, if you want to get the lowest price, it’s best to wait until the big sales mentioned previously. That said, things like headphones and earbuds are likely to get some solid deals, especially since Google just released a new pair of earbuds and will lower the prices on older models, which other brands might follow just to try and compete with Google on sales.

On the other hand, Labor Day is the perfect time to pick up more outdoorsy stuff, and that includes things like grills, camping gear, running shoes, clothes, and even power tools. It’s also a good time to pick up smaller appliances if you’re looking for things like coffee machines, air fryers, blenders, and products that tend to be associated with food, and you can probably find some solid deals on food as well, depending on which retailer you’re shopping at. In fact, some retailers have membership offers that might give you steeper discounts on everything we’ve mentioned above.

Are retailer memberships worth it

There are many retailer memberships out there, whether it’s Amazon Prime, My Best Buy Plus, or even Costco’s membership, and they all offer deals, special access, and other benefits. In fact, many folks, including us, have probably been tempted to snag up a membership to get a better deal, but the real question is whether that’s worth it or not.

From the get-go, the first and most important thing to consider is whether you shop at that retailer often, meaning if it’s just a one-off purchase, it may not actually be worth it to spend that extra cash, even for the discount. On the other hand, if the discount you get is more than the membership cost, that changes the balance and makes it worth grabbing. You also have to consider the additional benefits you get with certain memberships; like with Amazon Prime, you also get access to Prime Video and Prime Games, so it’s a pretty sweet package deal. As for My Best Buy Plus and Costco, this membership might give you access to special products that don’t even go on offer to the general public and some additional perks beyond that.

So, ultimately, the answer is that if you don’t shop at a retailer regularly, it’s probably not worth the money unless the discount is bigger than the membership cost, which is pretty rare. You may also need to really think about whether the membership perks are something you will use or if they are just something that you’re tempted by but will probably forget about.

How we picked these deals

Picking the best deals can be a complex topic, especially since online retailers are prone to changing the original cost of items drastically from month to month to make deals seem steeper than they actually are. As such, we rely on our own experience and tracking tools that let us look at prices historically and make good-value judgments on whether a deal is worth it or not. With several years of experience and several writers working on any single article, that means several experts see and make decisions on what should and shouldn’t get on any list.

Of course, beyond that, a lot of it has to do with whether the product itself is actually worth suggesting; if something has a steep deal but isn’t a good product overall, then it shouldn’t make the list. That’s another thing where we fall back on our expertise as writers in various fields, from electronics to camping gear, so that we can not only pick the best deals but also the best products to suggest. Altogether, that means that everything we put on this list will give you the best bang for your buck, and while you should always double-check anything you purchase, you should feel relatively secure in the deals we pick.