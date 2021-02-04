When you think of the best Valentine’s gifts, you might picture roses, chocolates, wine, and perhaps scanty apparel. While a gentleman can, by all means, enjoy flowers, sweets, and intimate garments, let’s be honest; is that what anyone really wants? Shift your vision and picture cool kicks, a luxurious robe, and fancy hot sauces.

Don’t overthink what makes a great gift for a man. When you do, you usually end up with something that will sit in its packaging for months. Instead, just ask what are the best gifts for men generally, then work from there. If he’s a foodie and loves kitchen-related gifts, find a hot sauce brand or flavor he’s never tried before. And if he’s into sneakers, get a new style from his favorite brand. A good gift is something he probably would not buy for himself, but will not want to be without once he has it. It’s something truly thoughtful and selected with him in mind, not just picked at random.

In other words, if something would make a great gift for your special gentleman generally, it will make a great gift on February 14th, which is really just one more occasion to let your guy know he’s your favorite.

For the Aspiring Chef

Sometimes (most of the time) the best way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. This Valentine’s Day try to think outside the chocolate box. Think gadgets that will help improve his skills in the kitchen and treats that he’s never tried before.

Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack

The perfect gift for the hot sauce snob in your life. With subtle hints of truffle, these sauces pack a major punch. Spice up Valentine’s Day with the variety pack which includes The Original, HOTTER and White TRUFF Hot Sauce, all elegantly packed into a matte black and gold foil gift box. Get ready to put this on everything and anything on your plate.

Breville Smart Oven Air with Super Convection

If he loves fried foods, give him an air fryer that lightens up his favorite crunchy foods. If you don’t know what an air fryer is, it combines intense heat and maximized airflow to make foods crispy and browned. Air-fry favorites like French fries, donuts, and fried chicken, or prepare your own jerky and dried fruits. The large, 1 cubic-foot interior of this air fryer, toaster oven makes room for toasting 9 slices of bread or even roasting a 14-pound turkey.

Man Crates Exotic Meats Grand Bouquet

Sure, flowers are cool, but a meat bouquet? That’s something to get beefed up about. The delicious bouquet features three tantalizingly tasty salami chubs and four exotic jerky sticks. Hello, Buffalo Whiskey Maple Stick. Not only does the meat bouquet come with snacks for days, it also includes a personalized Pilsner glass for his favorite libation.

Yummly Smart Thermometer

Okay, this is seriously cool. If your guy swears he knows how to cook meat, but it always comes out under or overcooked, this thermometer is about to save both your and his taste buds. It get inserted into the meat before you start cooking and from an app on your phone you can track the internal temperature of your dish. You can set an alarm to alert you when the steaks are ready to come off the grill or the turkey out of the oven. And even if your man is a great chef, built-in timers and alerts let him easily multitask without checking on the meat every few minutes.

Saxelby Cheese Monthly Cheese Club — 3 Months

Who doesn’t want to expand their cheesy horizons? Gift your man 1.5 pounds of cheese each month. Saxelby Cheesemongers will send a selection of three delicious artisan cheeses each month that you can enjoy together.

For the Fitness Junkie

For the man who is as dedicated to his fitness as he is to you. From recovery products that will improve his performance to fancy fitness equipment that will up his WFH (workout from home) game, you’re sure to win some sweet brownie points with these fitness gifts.

Hyperice Hypervolt

Warmup and recovery is just as important, if not more important, than the workout itself. This is the perfect gift for the fitness junkie in your life. This super quiet percussion massage gun will help reduce his muscle soreness and stiffness after a serious workout and will help enhance future performance. Plus, it feels like a great massage which means you can give your hands a rest.

SAXX Sleepwalker Pants



Treat your man to a pair of buttery soft lounge pants that he’ll want to slip on immediately after his workouts. They’re perfect for lounging on the couch, working from home and catching the best night’s sleep. Plus, they have SAXX famous built-in BallPark Pouch technology that gives the boys the perfect amount of support.

The Ergatta Rower



Move over Peloton, there’s another, even more chic, full-body machine in town. The Ergatta rowing machine is great for working out at home and easily folds away when you’re not using it. And unlike ugly folding treadmills, the Ergatta isn’t an eyesore if you store it in your living space.

Athletic Greens



Boost his immunity, digestion, energy, and recovery with Athletic Greens. It is formulated with 75 vitamins to provide him with all of the nutrients he needs to support his healthy lifestyle. With the perfect balance of vitamins and minerals, with every glass you’ll know he’s receiving the fundamental building blocks for a strong immune system, which we could all use right about now.

For the Fashion-Minded

Whether he’s into his style, or you’re into stepping up his wardrobe, accessories are a great way to start. Try adding a custom watch to his collection or boosting to his sneaker head persona.

Nixon Custom Watch

For the guy who has too many watches, you can fully customize the perfect watch for his collection. From the case to the band, you can create a watch that he’ll know is as unique as your love. Plus, you can add a sweet personalized message, special date or nickname engraved on the back of the watch face. Prices start at $150.

Kenny Flowers The Drippin’ Dots Shirt

Loved by El Pres, aka Dave Portnoy, this funky brand serves up cool and stylish shirts that guys love to wear. It’s the perfect shirt for the guy who appreciates a good printed SSBD (short sleeve button down) and is ready to be the center of attention on his next getaway.

Mark Cross Sidney MC Jacquard & Leather Tote Bag



Give his work bag a major upgrade. But before the office opens back up, this stylish tote is the perfect for weekend errands. The side zipper allows you to adjust the size to carry your daily essentials.

BOA Trench Coat



This chic trench coat is perfect for when the weather lightens up and you feel comfortable traveling again. The trench is treated with nontoxic, Silverplus antimicrobial technology, which means that the trench blocks and greatly reduces surface contamination of microorganisms, offering you extra peace of mind when you’re out and about. The best part is it’s completely machine washable.

Amber Jack Dress Shoes

If your man hasn’t been wearing dress shoes for the last year, it’s going to be a rude awakening when he has to suit up for events and work. Lessen the pain by gifting him a pair of dress shoes that are actually comfortable. These magical shoes have built-in arch supports, buttery leather uppers and a lightweight, bouncy sole that will put major pep in his step.

Ice Breaker Merino Long Sleeve Crewe Sweatshirt



Say hello to this super soft and warm sweater which is the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day. This fancy sweatshirt is great for everyday wear but is still sharp enough for a romantic date night.

New Balance All Coasts 210



These stylish sneakers are the perfect gift for the sneakerhead in your life. He’ll love them almost as much as he’ll love you for thinking about him.

For the Outdoorsman

If he thrives in the outdoors, he’s going to love any of these gifts as much as he loves the fresh air.

Tree Hugger Crewneck Sweatshirt

Parks Project is all about love — love for yourself, love for that special someone, and love for our planet. If he loves nature, he’s never going to take this sweatshirt off. The Tree Hugger collection gives back to The Nature Conservancy, in support of their “Plant a Billion Trees” project, to ensure that there are plenty of trees to hug in the future.

Brompton M6L Folding Bike

If he loves to get outdoors but is also a city slicker, the Brompton folding bike is the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day. It’s compact and light, ready for his next adventure.

Ecco Biom 2.0 Low Tex Running Shoes

Great for the guy who loves to run outdoors. With a uniquely patterned rubber outsole, he’ll get full contact with the terrain for excellent grip and stability. Plus, these running shoes look super cool when he’s not working out.

Dakine Split Adventure Backpack

Okay, this might be the coolest backpack and travel bag ever. It looks like a backpack, wears like a backpack, and packs like a carry-on suitcase. With plenty of pockets and sleeves, this is the perfect bag for a weekend getaway.

Yeti Rambler 14oz Mug with Lid

If you’re not trying to spend a lot this year on Valentine’s Day, the Yeti mug is perfect. It’ll keep his coffee hot all morning long. From early morning hikes to afternoon Zoom meetings, he’ll be bragging to his friends about his sweet new coffee mug. Plus, it’s on sale right now which is a major win!

The Homebody

These gifts are perfect for the guy who appreciates and takes pride in his home. From a scented candle he’ll want to light all day long to unique artwork that’ll remind him of the restaurant you two shared your first date at, he’ll love these sentimental (and kitschy) gifts.

My Father’s Daughter’s Design Matchbook Prints

If you and your S.O. share a love of restaurants, this is a great gift. You can choose from a wide selection of hand painted illustrations of matchbooks from restaurants around the world or you can have them replicate up to 12 matchbooks that have a special meaning to you.

Prints start at $45

Jonathan Adler Vice Ganja Canister



If you want to support his extracurricular activities but don’t want to see ugly paraphernalia around, this is the perfect gift for both of you.

Lake & Sky 11 11 Candle



With a musky blend of white ambers, his apartment can smell as good as it looks after you’ve been there for a weekend.

Weezie Towels Men’s Robe

Get ready to do some major lounging with this bathrobe. When you give him this super soft and comfortable robe he’s never going to want to take it off. Add custom embroidery for $15.

