The Manual
Outdoors

The Best Camping Coffee Makers for an Off-Grid Cup of Joe

Ross Collicutt
By
camping coffee tent
Julian Bialowas

The point of camping is to disconnect from work and screens. Nature recharges and heals the soul, allowing you to get to back to the city or suburb feeling refreshed and recharged. It takes a bit longer to cook food, get warm, and set up shelter, but in those struggles, we can let go of everyday life.

However, no one should endure such hardships as not having a cup of coffee to start the day. That’s why we tracked down the best camping coffee makers for that all-important morning joe.

Primula Single-Serve Coffee Brew Buddy

Primula Single-Serve Coffee Brew Buddy

Small and simple often wins the day. The Primula Single-Serve Coffee Brew Buddy has a big name but is actually tiny and super-packable. A plastic ring sits on your cup with a mesh basket in the middle that holds the coffee. Pour the coffee grounds in then add your hot water over top — no expensive pour-over kettle required. Let sit for as long as desired. A quick rinse after dumping the grounds and you’re done. This device also works well at that friend’s house who makes terrible coffee.

GSI Outdoors Gourmet PourOver Java Set

GSI Gourmet PourOver Java Set

Pour-over cones are simple, easy to use, and make great coffee. The GSI Gourmet PourOver Set comes with a collapsible pour-over cone, a lid that doubles as a trivet. and the JavaMill, an adjustable coffee grinder. The cone holds a paper filter but you can also make use of the reusable filter that comes with the kit. Capable of holding 12 cups’ worth of coffee, the Gourmet PourOver is better-suited for groups. Rinse, collapse into the small flat container, and get back on the trail when you’re done.

Hario V60 Plastic Coffee Dripper

Hario V60 Plastic Coffee Dripper

Continuing with the simple, lightweight pour-over style, the Hario V60 Plastic Dripper is the ultimate in simplicity. The one-piece cone’s spiral pattern lets air flow beside the paper filter for better flavor. The Hario paper filters can be tricky to find so stock up when you can. To clean up, just garbage the filter with the grounds and clip the durable plastic handle to your pack.

Aerobie AeroPress Coffee Maker

Aerobie AeroPress Coffee Maker

From the maker of Aerobie flying discs comes one of the greatest portable coffee makers, the AeroPress. While it’s a bit slow for making coffee for a whole group, the AeroPress is one of the easiest ways to make a great tasting cup on the go. There are a few parts to keep track of, so keep them together in a small case or bag and you’re ready to roll. Brewing can be done in the traditional or inverted method. A stack of paper filters comes with AeroPress, though reusable metal filters are available.

Coleman 14-Cup Percolator

Coleman 14-Cup Percolator

A capital sin while entertaining is leaving guests too long without coffee. The Enamelware 14-cup Camping Percolator by Coleman will easily keep a large party caffeinated. A stainless rim on the bottom holds up well to drops on rocks, concrete camp tables, and metal camp stoves. Add water to the bottom, put coffee grounds in the basket, fire up the stove, and serve up the anxiously awaited 14-cup brew.

Jetboil Flash Java Kit

Jetboil Flash Java Kit

All the other java gear on this list requires a stove and some sort of water vessel. The Jetboil Flash Java Kit is all those in one. The ultra-efficient stove attaches to a 1-liter pot. The design directs a high majority of its heat into the pot and not out the sides, resulting in faster boil times than most stoves — and a faster boil means faster coffee. Throw in your favorite grounds with the French press attachment and you’re ready to brew.

Article originally published April 18, 2019. Last updated to include newer pricing info.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

11 Best Pocket Knives for Everyday Carry
Up Next

The 13 Best Stephen King Books, Ranked
best soccer jerseys style nike mens 2019 usa 19 breathe stadium away replica jersey 18
Fashion & Style

Kick Back in Style with the Best Soccer Jerseys to Sport Right Now

This summer, arguably more than any other, has ignited the love of soccer in the U.S.A. Score a gooooooooal with these soccer jerseys.
Posted By John Jones
best edc knife pocket
Outdoors

11 Best Pocket Knives for Everyday Carry

Whether you consider yourself a present-day MacGyver or are just looking for a useful piece of gear, we've got you covered.
Posted By Clay Abney
lodge cast iron camp dutch oven
Outdoors

The Best Cooking Gear for Car Camping and Backpacking

We’ve rounded up the best camping utensils and appliances to help you make the perfect meal right beside the truck or 20 miles from it.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
best meal prep containers
Food & Drink

Portion Control: The Best Meal Prep Containers on the Market

Your choice of container should be dictated by your lifestyle and fitness expectations.
Posted By Chase McPeak
trail running shoes
Outdoors

Hit the Ground Running with the Best Men’s Trail Running Shoes

A great trail running shoe is sturdy, supportive, and ready for an all-terrain experience. Here are our top picks, all tested for size.
Posted By Clay Abney
what is dispersed camping male hiker with tent at sequoia national park getty images
Outdoors

Dispersed Camping Is Your Way to Camp for Free All Over the U.S.

Over a quarter of the United States is federally owned land and it’s free to camp on most of it.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
best outdoors deals for amazon prime day camping tent fire feature
Outdoors

Best Outdoor Gear Deals for Prime Day 2019: Get Ready for 2 Days of Discounts

Tents, sleeping bags, coolers — you name it, Amazon is probably offering a sale on it. Mark your calendars for Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16.
Posted By Nicole Raney
man swimming out of rip current
Outdoors

How to Get Out of a Rip Current

Every guy should know how to spot and escape a rip current, whether you’re swimming at a protected beach manned by a Baywatch team or exploring an uncharted cove.
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
camping tent forest
Outdoors

Tent Buying Guide: How to Find the Best Tent for Your Trip

This guide will help you find a good shelter quickly so you can get off the computer and back outside.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
best backpacking gear
Outdoors

The Best Backpacking Gear for Men to Get You on the Trail in 2019

Spend less time hauling and more time exploring with these lightweight options.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
best hatchet for camping backpacking survival hatchets
Outdoors

7 Best Hatchets for Camping, Backpacking, and Survival

Whether you're chopping down trees or zombies, you need a proper hatchet.
Posted By Mike Richard
best survival knives knife guide
Outdoors

5 Survival Knives That Could Save Your Life

These knives are definitely not for everyday carry, but rather for camping, hiking, or having on hand for emergencies.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
Vapur Incognito Flask lifestyle
Outdoors

8 Best Backpacking and Camping Flasks for the Trail and Beyond

All that hiking will make your thirsty, but lugging a six-pack is exhausting. You need a flask fit for the job.
Posted By Brandon Widder
binoculars mountain hiking backpack
Outdoors

The Best Binoculars for Birding, Backpacking, and Beyond

No matter what you’re planning — hiking, stargazing, embarking on your first safari — a good set of binoculars can make all the difference.
Posted By Mike Richard