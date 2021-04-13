For coffee lovers, one morning cup of joe is never enough. How are you supposed to stay energized through the afternoon slump? But after a couple of refills and a few phone calls, your regular mug just can’t keep your caffeine fix at the right temperature, turning your beverage and your mood sour. To enjoy a reliably delicious pick-me-up around the clock, you need a coffee thermos that’s reliable and built to fuel your day.

How many times have you stepped away to warm up your Americano in the microwave today? Is your cold brew watered down from all those melted ice cubes? Whether you’re camping, driving, or sitting at your desk, a quality coffee thermos is a must-have to keep your liquid energy just the way you like it. Put an end to room-temperature coffee with the best coffee thermos designed to let the flavors of your brew shine. With vacuum insulation and functional lids, the quality thermoses on this list will make sure your last sip is as delicious as the first.

Best Overall: Thermos Vacuum Insulated Coffee Flask

With a compact design and a variety of sizes, the Thermos Vacuum Insulated coffee flask is a complete set for your drinking needs. It features a built-in cup where you can serve your beverages even when you’re on the go. Its beautiful stainless steel exterior and interior keep your coffee hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours.

Best for Travel: Yeti Rambler 20 oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid

Make travel easy with the Yeti Rambler 20 oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid. Perfect for your morning walk or daily commute, this thermos features magnets designed to keep your coffee in the mug. The lid and double-wall vacuum prevent heat or cold from escaping. For even greater convenience, you can purchase accessories like a matching handle or a lid with a drinking straw.

Best Insulated: Stanley Classic Thermos

Long days and extended excursions are no match to the Stanley Classic Thermos. Built with rust-proof stainless steel, this rugged container keeps your coffee hot for 45 hours and your cold drinks cool up to 2 days. Pouring is easy and spills are not an issue with this convenient thermos that also includes a serving cup. Plus, its retro design looks just as awesome in your backpack or on your desk.

Best Small: EcoVessel Travel Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee and Camping Mug

Take your espresso everywhere you go with the EcoVessel Travel Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee and Camping Mug. Its triple insulation keeps up to 12 ounces of drinks hot for 4 hours and cold for 40 hours. The built-in handle, non-slip silicone base, and multi-position lid make it the ideal small coffee mug to get cozy by the campfire or to binge-watch your favorite shows at home.

Best Large: Thermos Stainless King

When one cup is not enough, it’s time to call in the big guns and break out your Thermos Stainless King. Perfect for large groups or serious coffee lovers, this large thermos keeps 2 liters of liquids hot or cold for up to 24 hours. Its durable stainless-steel stays cool to the touch when filled with hot coffee and sweat-free when it holds cold beverages. No more lost lids with this bottle’s twist and pour design that lets you serve your drinks without removing the stopper.

Best 2-in-1: Bodum Travel Press

No matter how busy your morning is, you can still enjoy the bold flavors of French-pressed coffee with the Bodum Travel Press. Just pour your coffee grounds into the bottom of this thermos, add hot water, press, and enjoy a fresh cuppa joe no matter where you go. The double-walled vacuum seal keeps your drinks nice and hot or cold and refreshing as you go about your day.

Best Rated: Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle

Coffee fans rave about the Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle – and for good reason. For starters, the double-wall vacuum insulation works great on both hot and cold drinks. Its wide mouth makes it easy to pour liquids into the container, to help prevent unwanted accidents. Plus, its lightweight design and durable handle make it a must-have for active lifestyles. And it comes in a variety of shades, so you’re sure to find a color you love.

Best Leak Proof: YETI Rambler Vacuum Bottle with Chug Cap

Featuring a 2-part cap and exclusive TripleHaul handle, the YETI Rambler Vacuum Bottle with Chug Cap is your trusty leak-proof coffee thermos for the most dynamic days. Unbreakable by design, this attractive container holds 18 ounces of hot or cold liquids at the perfect temperature for hours on end. You’ll also love how easy it is to drink from the chug top without any spills.

Best Budget: Built Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

If you’ve misplaced more coffee thermoses than you can count, switch to the Built Vacuum Insulated Tumbler. At an affordable price, this sleek container keeps your coffee hot for up to 8 hours or cold for 24. With a double-wall, vacuum seal, and screw-top lid you can keep your beverages at the right temperature and avoid spills. All with a fashionable, slim look that’s polished and elegant.

Best Design: Kinto Travel Tumbler

Fashion meets functionality with the Kinto Travel Tumbler. This looker turns heads everywhere you go and matches your most stylish outfits, while also keeping your drinks insulated at the perfect temperature. Its three-piece design is ideal for today’s modern lifestyle, easy to clean, and leak-proof.

No matter where the day takes you, a reliable coffee thermos keeps the go-juice going. Always hot or cold, but never in-between. That’s the promise these convenient containers make, to ensure that your coffee always tastes fresh and delicious.

How Long Is Brewed Coffee Safe To Drink?

Brewed coffee kept at room temperature is safe to drink within 12 hours. Storing it in an insulated airtight thermos extends the lifetime of your coffee and keeps it from oxidizing.

Does the Microwave Weaken the Effects of Caffeine?

Reheating won’t affect the caffeine in your coffee, but it does change its flavor. It breaks down the aromas of freshly brewed coffee and gives your beverage a dull taste.

Is It Safe To Drink Coffee From Stainless Steel?

Yes. Stainless steel is a BPA-free and durable material that won’t break down or contaminate your coffee.

