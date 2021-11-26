The 12 Best Camping Gifts for Your Favorite Outdoorsman

When you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for a truly avid outdoorsman, no mere piece of gear will do. You want a gift that’s going to spark their urge to break free from the chains of civilization and run wild into the forest, where they will presumably make excellent use of the…whatever…you’ve gifted them. That’s where this guide to the best outdoor gifts comes in.

Each of these outdoorsy gifts has been tested to ensure that they are both genuinely useful and authentically cool — two factors that should always go into selecting the perfect present. These are items that your favorite outdoor enthusiast will want to pack along. Never fear that they will end up collecting dust in the garage.

Let’s cut the fanfare—on to the outdoor gifts.

Nemo Stargazer Recliner Camp Chair

Nemo is known for making some of the most innovative camp furniture around, and the Stargazer is a perfect example. It’s not only durable and comfortable but has a “rocking” capability that allows the sitter to kick back and take in the sky with greater comfort.

Garrett Wade Forest Axe

There are a lot of axes out there, but few deliver such a high level of craftsmanship at such a reasonable price as this chopper from Garrett Wade. With its finely tuned head and reinforced neck, this ax is functional, elegant, and built to last.

Yeti Goal Zero 1000 Core Portable Power Station

If you’re looking for a gift that will really electrify its recipient, look no further than this substantial power station from Yeti’s Goal Zero line. It’s capable of powering a slew of devices simultaneously, making it easy to maintain a tech-savvy campsite. What’s more, it’s highly durable and will last through years of outdoor enjoyment.

Vatid 600W Portable Power Station

Let’s say that you want to bring some power to your gift recipient’s next camping trip, but the Goal Zero is a little out of your budget — never fear, this little guy from Vatid provides a more affordable alternative. While it’s not going to keep something like a mini-fridge going for long, it is more than enough power to charge up phones, laptops, flashlights, and other essential electronics.

Astral Loyak Water Shoes

For those who spend a lot of time walking over slippery river rocks or slick dock or boat surfaces, these water shoes from Astral provide some of the best grip you’ll find. Their minimalist design is also light and comfortable for hot days in the great outdoors.

Kelty Tru.Comfort Doublewide 20 Sleeping Bag

This is more of a gift for couples — or one person who really likes to spread out when they sleep. As far as double-wide sleeping bags go, this one from Kelty is as good as they get. With built-in blankets and extra layers, it’s sure to keep any camping couple cozy through the cold.

Mountain Hardwear Redeye 45 Travel Pack

Mountain Hardwear makes a lot of cool camping gear, among which is this seemingly bottomless bag. Not only is it comfortable with plenty of small, pleasant features, but its interior somehow feels much more cavernous than its 45L size would suggest.

Luno Air Mattress 2.0

While there are a lot of air mattresses on the market, most of them end up being disappointingly prone to deflation. This outstanding mattress from Luno, however, is not only super durable but has also been tailored to fit the cargo spaces of dozens of vehicles, allowing you to turn your car into a camper with ease. What’s more, it’s separated into two halves which ensures less side-to-side motion when used by two sleepers and allows you to leave one-half unfilled to provide more room for gear.

Big Agnes Mint Saloon Tent

It’s a tent, it’s a sunshade, it’s a quick escape from the rain — or all three. The Mint Saloon is a perfect shelter for camping, festivals, or days at the beach. This yurt-style tent can pack in up to seven sleepers in a pinch, has plenty of headroom, and is durable enough to keep standing through years of outdoor adventure.

Good-to-Go Camping Food Kits

Good, ready-made camping food is hard to find, but these delicious entre options deliver. Crafted by Michelin Chef Jennifer Scism, they’re available in varieties such as Thai curry, Mexican quinoa bowl, mushroom risotto, chicken pho, oatmeal, and more.

Oros Orion Parka

When all is said and done, this is one of the most innovative coats you can buy. Warm as the daylights, it’s packed with plenty of smart features that make it hyper-functional. It also looks pretty slick to boot.

Kershaw Endgame Pocket Knife

Few gifts satisfy the outdoor enthusiast like a good knife, and the Endgame from the renowned manufacturer Kershaw is about as good as they come. With a ball-bearing flip-out action and supremely durable design, it is constructed for ultimate useability and will last a lifetime.

